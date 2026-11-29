It was only a matter of time, and I mean that literally. Kickers tend to age out of their profession, unless they sign exclusively with teams that have domed stadiums. Harrison Butker is not that, and has spent almost all of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Normally, a kicking change wouldn't be a story on FanSided.com. We cover topics of national importance. Yet, Butker has gone out of his way to make national news the last half-decade, as has his replacement. I should be more clear: Justin Tucker is accused of sexually inappropriate misconduct with at least seven women in the Baltimore area, and that number is growing.

So, what did Butker do to make us (and most NFL fans) celebrate his benching? Normally I would not be in favor of anyone losing their job. That does not include Butker, who believes humans of a certain gender are better suited to not have jobs at all. He made that perfectly clear in a speech he gave at Benedictine College, a Catholic liberal arts school, which he doubled down on despite the nuns of said program calling him out. Yes, you read that correctly.

Why the Chiefs replaced Harrison Butker with Justin Tucker

Arizona Cardinals v Kansas City Chiefs | David Eulitt/GettyImages

I don't have an easy answer here. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid defended his decision to sign Tucker, who is a former seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro. He was clearly qualified for the job, were it not for the off-field issues that forced the Ravens to release him in the first place.

Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct by at least 16 massage therapists across eight spas in the Baltimore area over the course of a half-decade. He did not do a good job hiding from his transgressions, though he has been outspoken in his denial since then. The same organization that once employed Ray Rice released Tucker in 2024.

Reid was willing to look the other way. Perhaps Tucker's legal drama is behind him, but that doesn't make it any easier for Chiefs fans to look past the transgressions of a player who quite literally scores points for them.

“He’s done his suspension, took care of that business there. I’ll leave it at that,” Reid said.“We try to do our homework the best way we possibly can and talk to a lot of people, make sure things are OK.”

We could do a separate article on Tucker, but both are questionable human beings. Butker was struggling on the field, while Reid is fine overlooking Tucker's past if it means the Chiefs score more points.

What is so ironic about Harrison Butker's benching

NFL: NOV 08 Jets vs Chiefs | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Here is just part of what Butker said back in 2023 that was so questionable. Essentially, Butker asked women to consider their roles as mothers and caretakers more seriously than their careers. There's a good chance Butker never met a career-driven woman or mother. As the son of one, and husband to another, I can condifently say that's an easy way to land on the couch.

“My whole career, I’ve talked about how I’m a husband and I’m a father before it comes to me as a kicker, something I’ve always preached,” Butker said in 2023 at Benedictine, as women around the country rolled their eyes. “But then when I use that to talk about women, I say that they should embrace and love being wives and being mothers over their career, I think then it gets construed that I’m trying to put women down, which I’m not at all.”

What Butker fails to take into account is how hard women worked to gain their rights in the first place. Whether it be the right to vote or the right to care for their own bodies (still working on that one, sadly), there are few more defiant groups in American culture than women — and I say that as a compliment.

For the first time ever, Butker and working women have something in common. Odds are, women in the workforce have been replaced by a worse man. Dare I say Butker should reflect on that fact.