How to watch Eagles vs. Jaguars in London: Kickoff time, streaming, and when to set your alarm

The European slate of international games started last week with the Colts and the Commanders playing in London. On a normal weekend, that game would get buried in the early window. That means we wouldn’t have been able to see Athan Kaliakmanis doing a spin move in the middle of the field for absolutely no reason.

This weekend, London’s own Jacksonville Jaguars make their triumphant return to the Eastern Hemisphere to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Going into the season, this looked like it was going to be a pair of heavy hitters. But now? Well, let’s get into it.

What time does Eagles vs. Jaguars kick off?

Date: Oct. 11, 2026

Oct. 11, 2026 Kickoff time: 9:30 AM ET (2:30 PM BST)

9:30 AM ET (2:30 PM BST) Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Streaming: NFL+/NFL App

NFL+/NFL App Philadelphia local broadcast: WPVI/ABC Philadelphia

WPVI/ABC Philadelphia Jacksonville local broadcast: WFOX/FOX Jacksonville

WFOX/FOX Jacksonville Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Eagles vs. Jaguars injuries to know before kickoff

Jaguars

This week, the Jaguars had 11 players pop up on the injury report, but as of Friday, they only have one starter listed as doubtful:

S Eric Murray (Concussion)

Murray was a limited participant on Friday, and typically when that happens, it means a player is progressing through concussion protocol slower than you would like. However, it’s a concussion we’re talking about here; I’d be talking out of my butt if I had a lean on whether or not he’d be playing.

Eagles

Buckle up, buttercup.

RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring): OUT

OUT WR Hollywood Brown (ankle): OUT

OUT S Marcus Epps (groin): OUT

OUT EDGE Jonathan Greenard (ankle): OUT

OUT C Drew Kendall (knee): OUT

OUT WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring): OUT

To make matters worse, star RT Lane Johnson just retired. The Eagles drafted him fourth overall in 2013, and he’s been nothing but spectacular for the past 13 seasons. The dude is a future Hall of Famer, and there’s a really good chance that he’s a first-ballot one at that.

On top of that, the Eagles just traded Cam Jurgens, their center for the past two seasons, to the Ravens. That’s significantly less impactful than Johnson’s retirement because Jurgens has been bad since Super Bowl LIX, but it’s still really bad vibes.

With Jurgens gone, it means that Willie Lampkin, the 5-foot-11 UDFA from 2025, is taking over at left guard. And since Drew Kendall (who has been their center after Landon Dickerson went on IR and Jurgens moved to left guard) is out, that means Jake Majors is the new starting center. He’s a 2025 UDFA as well.

It’s just so much stuff that the Eagles are dealing with right now. The good news is that TE Dallas Goedert and CB Quinyon Mitchell were both full participants in practice on Friday. Goedert’s knee got banged up in Week 2, and it caused him to miss Week 3 and Week 4; he’s going to be huge for the Eagles' passing game this week. Mitchell had a pretty scary moment that took him out of the Week 4 game in which he jacked up his knee twice on the same play. He missed the rest of the game, but it doesn’t look like it’s anything too scary.

The matchup that could decide Eagles vs. Jaguars

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2026 | Michael Owens/GettyImages

It’d be very easy to say that the matchup that will decide this game is the Jaguars’ defensive line vs. the Eagles’ offensive line. But saying that a game is going to be won or lost in the trenches is very cliché.

Instead, I’ll focus on the battle between Liam Coen and Zack Baun. If the Eagles are going to have a chance in this game, their defense is going to need to be nails. That’s going to start with their All-Pro linebacker.

We know that Coen likes to find the weakest part of a defense and then start a full-on siege against it. The thing is, the Eagles don’t really have any remarkably weak spots on the defense — but they are better at defending some zones than others.

I imagine that the spots Coen prods at the beginning of the game will come between the numbers. If he finds something and gets it going, the Eagles are going to need to adjust big-time. I would imagine that adjustment would involve Baun (or Cooper DeJean) baiting throws into the weaker zones and making plays on the ball.

The Eagles are going to need to steal possessions, and using the Jags’ tendencies against them would be a great way to do it.

What’s at stake for the Eagles and Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

The Eagles are on the verge of a meltdown. They’re on a two-game losing streak, and they haven’t converted a third down since there were 19 seconds left in the third quarter of the Week 3 game against the Bears (they’re 0-for-17 since then).

Everything on offense is broken; the only consistent thing is that it consistently sucks. The offensive line as a whole has been bad, the running game isn’t really effective and the passing game is shoddy at best.

Nick Sirianni is very willing to remind you that the Eagles had a 2-2 record in 2024 before they turned the season around. If Philly wins on Sunday, though, it’s going to be miraculous, because there are so many things going against this team right now. If they’re competitive offensively and lose, it’ll obviously hurt, but at least there will be a semi-positive spin. If they lose the same way they’ve lost the last two games … it’s going to get a whole lot uglier.

For the Jaguars, a win is obviously going to be helpful, especially since the AFC South is playing the NFC East this season. But that’s kind of where it ends; they’re one of the best teams in the NFL from top to bottom, and nothing they do in this game is going to silence any doubt because there is no doubt to silence.

I would argue that they don’t really have anything to gain (aside from the better record). This is the Jaguars that we’re talking about — if they lose this game, then they lost to a bad, hurt, injured and inexperienced Eagles team; that’s just the Jags being the Jags.