NFL TV coverage maps for Week 5: Announcer teams, broadcast schedule and more

With Week 4 behind us we are at the unofficial quarter pole of the NFL season as each team has knocked out the first quadrant of its schedule. The byes are also starting in Week 5 as the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers are the first two teams set to take a week of rest before resuming their schedules.

There is a lot to like in Week 5's slate, including an intriguing London matchup in the morning and a first place NFC West showdown in the late afternoon window, but what games will be available in your area? Read on for that info, as well as a look at who is calling each game, with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 5 TV Coverage Maps

Thursday, Oct. 8

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4) At Dallas Cowboys (2-2): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

There is a chance Al Michaels gets cranky in this game as the 0-4 Buccaneers have a chance to make this a true dud if they can't slow down CeeDee Lamb after his historic outburst on Sunday. This is a big opportunity for Dallas, however, to score a victory against a depleted Tampa Bay side to get to 3-2 on the year.

Sunday, Oct. 11

NFL International Series (9:30 a.m. ET On NFL Network)

Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) At Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1): Dave Pasch, Kurt Warner, Jason Kelce

The Jaguars are taking up residency in London for the next two weeks and have a chance to take advantage of a very depleted Eagles' team that could be down several skill position players. The sudden retirement of right tackle Lane Johnson also plays in favor of Jacksonville, which is the clear favorite in the AFC South to date.

CBS (Singleheader)

NFL | NFL

Game Announcers Map Color Indianapolis Colts (2-2) At Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt Red Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) At New England Patriots (2-2) Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Green Cleveland Browns (3-1) At New York Jets (1-3) Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan Yellow Houston Texans (0-4) At Tennessee Titans (0-4) Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Orange Denver Broncos (2-2) At Los Angeles Chargers (0-4) (4:05 p.m. ET) Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker Blue

This isn't the greatest singleheader window for CBS, which has three of the league's five winless teams in it and doesn't have a matchup featuring two squads with winning records. Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt will be in Pittsburgh for Colts-Steelers while the B-crew of Ian Eagle and Ross Tucker is working the lone 4:05 game between the Broncos and Chargers.

FOX (Early Window)

NFL

Game Announcers Map Color Chicago Bears (3-1) At Green Bay Packers (2-2) Kenny Albert, Greg Olsen Red New York Giants (3-1) At Washington Commanders (1-3) Chris Myers, Jonathan Vilma Blue Minnesota Vikings (4-0) At New Orleans Saints (1-3) Adam Amin, Drew Brees Green Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) At Miami Dolphins (0-4) Eric Collins, Mark Schlereth Yellow

The NFL bumped Bears-Packers up from the late window to clear more distribution for 49ers-Seahawks so it isn't surprising to see it get most of the country in the early window. FOX also gets Adam Amin back from baseball coverage on Sunday while Joe Davis is still on assigmnet for the NLCS.

FOX (Late Window)

NFL

Game Announcers Map Color San Francisco 49ers (4-0) At Seattle Seahawks (3-1) Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Red Detroit Lions (2-2) At Arizona Cardinals (1-3) Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Blue

America's Game Of The Week is the unquestioned game of the week as 49ers-Seahawks is going to nearly the entire country. Lions-Cardinals is the undercard for blowout protection and is only going to local markets.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Baltimore Ravens (3-1) At Atlanta Falcons (2-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

The stakes in this game have changed dramatically as Atlanta has won two in a row with the return of Michael Penix while Lamar Jackson may be out for the Ravens after hurting his ankle in Week 4's win over Tennessee. A Sunday night win could help vault Atlanta into first place in the NFC South as Carolina is idle at 2-2.

Monday, Oct. 12

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Buffalo Bills (3-1) At Los Angeles Rams (2-2): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

We end Week 5 with a potential Super Bowl preview as the Rams host the Bills in a matchup of two of the top teams in the league. ABC is back in the mix after not simulcasting Week 4's Falcons-Saints clash while the Manningcast is in action as well on ESPN2.