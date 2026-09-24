How to watch Falcons vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football: Injury report, TV channel, start time and more

Thursday Night Football is back this week between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers. It’s the third Thursday night game of the season. Short-week games are interesting because gameplans get condensed and fatigue plays a factor. The Atlanta Falcons can’t afford to let early season fatigue affect them on Thursday night as their 0-2 is quickly turning their season upside down. The Packers need a big week themselves.

Green Bay is off to a 1-1 start after beating the New York Jets on Sunday in overtime. The Packers blew the first game of the year against the Minnesota Vikings, allowing 29 unanswered points. They need a strong game Thursday to help them regain confidence early in this season. Here’s a look at everything you need to know about Thursday’s game including how and where to watch, the injury report and more.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers: Start time, TV channel, streaming info and how to watch

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI

TV Info: Streaming Only

Streaming: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

It’s the usual Thursday night Prime Video crew for Thursday’s game. This includes Kirk Herbstreit’s weekly NFL gig, who is joined by Al Michaels. The pre- and postgame crew includes Richard Sherman, Charissa Thompson and Andrew Whitworth. With this game being on Amazon Prime Video that does mean the only way to watch this game is by streaming it through Amazon Prime.

The good thing is if you are already a Prime member, all you need to do is log into Prime Video with your Prime credentials and you’ll be able to stream Thursday’s game. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can be a member for either $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers prediction

Point spread: Green Bay (-4.5)

Moneyline: Falcons +210, Packers -255

Total: 43.5

Michael Penix Jr. is making his 2026 debut on Thursday night and it couldn’t come at a better time for the Falcons. Kevin Stefanski took over the Falcons this year and has played his third and fourth string quarterbacks in the first two games. Tua Tagovailoa and Penix were ailing with preseason injuries. Now that Stefanski has at least one of his preferred options back starting, which is ideal.

The Packers need to use this as a bounce-back game. At the end of the day, the Packers have to maximize on the fact that the Falcons are struggling and Penix is knocking off rust. Matt LaFleur has been under scrutiny this season, and if the Packers struggle or lose this game, more questions will arise about him being the right coach for Green Bay. Sure Micah Parsons is still out, but that’s not an excuse for the team as a whole to continue to struggle.

This will probably be a low-scoring game as both offenses struggle to find consistency. The Packers haven’t scored more than 22 points and the Falcons are playing their third quarterback already this season. Couple that with this being a short week and there’s going to be a lot of problems with both offenses.

Prediction: Packers 23, Falcons 17

Thursday Night Football injury report

PLAYER INJURY STATUS Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed Neck OUT OL Zach Bako-Bewele Knee OUT DT Javon Hargrave Knee/Concussion QUESTIONABLE DT Anthony Campbell Ankle QUESTIONABLE G Aaron Banks Knee OUT DT Warren Brinson Calf OUT Atlanta Falcons CB Billy Bowman Jr. Achilles QUESTIONABLE CB A.J. Terrell Groin OUT EDGE Samson Ebukam Hamstring OUT

The Falcons, though they’re getting Penix back, can’t avoid the injury bug. A.J. Terrell was put on the injured reserve list this week and Samson Ebukam is listed as out with a hamstring injury. Those are the only two players with an injury designation, which is a good sign. That said, being down Terrell against the Packers pass-heavy offense isn’t ideal. As for Green Bay, they have quite a few players out this week.

The most notable injury is Jayden Reed, who’s recovering with a neck injury after he took a direct hit to the crown of his helmet against the New York Jets in Week 2. Matt LaFleur said he’s unsure if Reed will play again this season. Other notable injuries include Javon Hargrave, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury and in concussion protocol as well as Zach Bako-Bewele, who was put on IR with a torn patella tendon.