Matt LaFleur and these 3 Packers need to turn Green Bay's scuffling start around

The best thing about the Packers season to date is that they have at least secured one victory. Otherwise, Green Bay's 1-1 start has been about as uninspiring as possible for their passionate fan base.

Giving up 39 points to a Vikings offense that played most of the game without Kyler Murray was a poor start for head coach Matt LaFleur and his team. Following it up with a narrow overtime victory over the Jets did not lift the spirits of those associated with the franchise.

Now Green Bay turns their attention to a very winnable Thursday night matchup against the lowly Atlanta Falcons. A decisive victory is the minimum fans should be expecting. Anything less than that against one of the NFL's worst teams would represent even more cause for concern.

The Packers need contributions from plenty of players and coaches if they want to fulfill the lofty expectations they had coming into the current campaign. The biggest need for improvement comes from a head coach who could easily lose his job if things go south.

Matt LaFleur needs to get more out of his roster

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Packers fans on social media are quick to point the finger at head coach Matt LaFleur for everything that plagues the team. That might be a bit of an overstatement, but the buck does understandably stop with the man in charge on the sidelines.

Plenty of criticism has been justifiably levied at LaFleur for his struggles to handle in-game adjustments. The overlooked weakness in his tenure with the franchise is his inability to foster player development up and down the 53-man roster. The 2026 version of the Packers has quality star power, but lacks the depth to stand up to the rigors of a full 17-game slate and playoffs.

That makes the team's uninspiring 1-1 start even more concerning. The Packers are already struggling and every injury they suffer will make things even more challenging for LaFleur and his staff. If LaFleur cannot find a way to scheme around some mediocre players then he might get a pink slip before the playoffs even arrive.

Tucker Kraft needs to start playing like a star

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucker Kraft was playing like an All-Pro in 2025 before his season was cut short due to injury. The hope was that he'd come back and build on that success to actually become an All-Pro this year.

Instead, he's only managed to catch five balls for 80 yards through the team's first two games. Some of that low volume is a product of Green Bay trying hard to establish the run on early downs. Some of it also has to be chalked up to Kraft struggling to get back to his top form as he comes back from a serious injury.

The Packers need more from their uber-talented tight end if their offense is going to reach its full potential. Expect him to get more targets against the Falcons in an effort to get him going. It should not surprise any fans if he doubles his catch and yardage total after a big effort against Atlanta's struggling defense.

MarShawn Lloyd has to get the ground game moving

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Packers have made a concerted effort to establish their ground game to protect Jordan Love this year. The problem is that the running back room has struggled to do anything positive with Josh Jacobs on the shelf.

MarShawn Lloyd has nominally been the team's No. 1 back but he's only managed to put up 57 rushing yards on 19 carries. Green Bay needs to field a lot more efficiency from their running back room. Three yards per carry is not enough to sustain the sort of offense they believe they can field.

The good news is that Jacobs should return at some point this season. The Packers still do not have clarity on when he might be available. It's imperative for Lloyd to find a way to play like a league average starter in the meantime to keep the team's playoff dreams afloat.

Xavier McKinney must be a defensive difference-maker

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (29) Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green Bay correctly understands their defense will struggle to be elite until edge rusher Micah Parsons gets back onto the field. Even so, Xavier McKinney has a well-earned reputation as being one of the best safeties in the game.

Instead of being a difference-maker, he's played in anonymity through two games. He's only managed seven tackles without producing a single turnover. His PFF average of just 52.2 on the year is only good to make him the 60th most productive safety in the NFL.

The Packers need McKinney to stand up and be counted on in the secondary. At 27 years of age he should be in the prime of his career. He's looked more than a step slow on the early season which has really hampered his unit's overall effectiveness. It's too early to sound the alarm about McKinney, but he needs to pick things up quickly to get his team back on the right path.