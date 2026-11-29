When Brock Bowers has been on the field for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, he's been his typically dominant self — and every bit the player that fantasy football owners expected when they sunk a high pick into him in drafts this summer. In seven full games, he's averaging nearly seven catches for over 96 yards a game with six touchdowns.

Of course, "seven full games" is the problem, given that we're currently entering NFL Week 12. Bowers missed the first two weeks of the year due to injury, and now his status is once again up in the air after suffering an ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago. Fantasy managers were no doubt hoping that Bowers would be able to return to the lineup after missing last Sunday's contest. But he seems to be trending the wrong way ahead of a Sunday night tilt against the Cleveland Browns, making decisions about starting him that much trickier.

So let's check in on what to do with Bowers with the latest injury updates for the Raiders tight end, but also how both Vegas and fantasy managers will and should adjust if Bowers is unable to play on Sunday.

Is Brock Bowers playing on Sunday? Raiders TE looking doubtful for Week 12

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Bowers was looking unlikely for Sunday Night Football in Cleveland. He's yet to be made officially inactive, but at this point that's looking like a matter of when rather than if.

Which means that rookie QB Fernando Mendoza will once again be without his clear top target. It also means that fantasy managers will have to look elsewhere at tight end if they were still hoping that Bowers would be able to suit up. Although maybe clarity is for the best, as Bowers played only 11 snaps in his last appearance against Seattle and hasn't been nearly the same fantasy force when trying to play through injury.

Raiders TE depth chart without Brock Bowers

Raiders TE role Player TE1 Michael Mayer TE2 Ian Thomas TE3 Carter Runyon

The Raiders added Runyon to their active roster on Saturday, which felt like a bad omen regarding Bowers' availability. He'll only be needed in case of emergency or in heavy goal-line packages, though, as Vegas boasts one of the deeper tight end rooms in the league even with Bowers on the shelf.

Mayer is a startable option each week even when Bowers is healthy, and that continues to be the case if Bowers is out or limited. That being said, Mayer was in that spot in each of the last two weeks and failed to take advantage. There is far more upside there, but with a rookie quarterback in Mendoza, that does make things a little less certain for the veteran tight end. For that matter, though, Thomas is largely a non-factor.

Fantasy outlook for Raiders if Brock Bowers doesn't play

Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

Mendoza has been a mixed bag as expected across his first two NFL starts, though the Seahawks and Broncos are admittedly a pretty brutal slate to start a career. It's almost impossible to trust Ashton Jeanty as a runner right now, but he's gotten tons of work out of the backfield as a receiver over the last couple of weeks, and that should continue due to his versatility and the absence of Bowers as an underneath option.

Beyond that, Jack Bech becomes an intriguing option to play at wide receiver with Bowers' injury given that he led the team in targets with nine last week. He seems to have established himself atop the team's pecking order at receiver, with Tre Tucker an afterthought in the slot and Jalen Nailor the occasional vertical threat.