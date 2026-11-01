Is George Pickens playing today? Cowboys injury report at WR enters banged up

The Dallas Cowboys showed the kind of team they could be in Week 7 when they dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles 38-21 on prime time, but for the most part, this season has been underwhelming. Dallas' defense is not much better, if at all, despite wholesale changes, and while the offense was great against the reeling Eagles, that unit, which was expected to be dominant, has been wildly inconsistent.

Even with an easy Week 8 matchup on paper against the Arizona Cardinals on deck, Cowboys fans couldn't do anything but fear the worst when George Pickens was listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Fortunately, despite the questionable designation, he is expected to play.

Is George Pickens playing today? What Cowboys are saying about Pickens' Week 8 status

It's important to know that nothing is definitive, and there's a good chance nothing will be definitive regarding his status until closer to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. What we do know, though, is that head coach Brian Schottenheimer did not seem concerned regarding his availability on Sunday despite dealing with shoulder and hamstring ailments, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Even though Caleb Downs (ankle), George Pickens (shoulder) and Quinnen Williams (hamstring) were limited Thursday, Brian Schottenheimer did not seem concerned about their availability for Sunday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 30, 2026

That makes it seem as if it'd take a setback in warmups for Pickens to be ruled out, which is good news for the Cowboys. Pickens is one of the best WR2s in the sport, so it goes without saying that when he's on the field, the Cowboys' offense is much better.

Cowboys wide receiver depth chart behind George Pickens shows how important he is to Dallas

You might think that whether Pickens plays or not isn't a huge deal for a team like the Cowboys, given that they have CeeDee Lamb to do elite things at that position. While that's true, part of how Lamb can flourish has to do with Pickens' ability to take some of the attention off of Lamb. With Pickens out, there's a good chance the Cardinals would've made another wideout beat them, which, given the state of the Cowboys' receiver depth chart, wouldn't be a good thing.

Role Player WR1 CeeDee Lamb WR2 George Pickens WR3 Ryan Flournoy WR4 Jonathan Mingo WR5 Camden Brown

Pickens' availability means that everyone will be in appropriate roles in this Cowboys' offense. Lamb will be the focal point, but Pickens can take the pressure off him and have a big game if the Cardinals choose to double-team Lamb. Guys like Ryan Flournoy and Jonathan Mingo can revert to being depth options, which is how they're best utilized.

What to expect from George Pickens in fantasy football for Week 8

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is it ideal to start a receiver with two injuries at the same time? Probably not. There's no reason to believe Pickens is particularly close to 100 percent. Does he have to be to have a strong fantasy showing, though? I'd say no.

While Lamb is the clear-cut No. 1 wideout on this team, Pickens has been a mostly reliable WR2 fantasy-wise and has been even better lately after a sluggish start. He's gotten into the end zone twice in the last three games and has averaged 10 targets per game in those contests. He's racked up at least 11 targets three times in seven games, and has at least six targets in all but one of those appearances. Dak Prescott makes a concerted effort to get both Pickens and Lamb looks weekly, and that should be no different against an Arizona defense that's one of the worst in the league.

He might not give WR1 production, but fantasy managers have come to expect that by now. There's always the chance Dallas picks up an early lead and chooses to lean on their rushing attack, but there's also a good chance Pickens finds the end zone and records five-to-seven catches for 70-ish yards, which would make for a rock-solid fantasy day. I'd comfortably start him as my WR2 this week.