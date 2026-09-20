Is Ladd McConkey playing today? Chargers injury update with WR1 questionable

Among the many indignities suffered during the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 1 flop at home against the Arizona Cardinals, perhaps the most significant was the injury to Ladd McConkey, who suffered a cracked rib in the 26-14 loss.

McConkey was one of the lone bright spots in what was otherwise a dismal debut for Mike McDaniel's offense, snagging five balls for 82 yards and a score on the day while leading the team in targets. But the injury has called into question his status for Week 2's suddenly must-win matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. McConkey is trying to push through and play, but it sounds like it'll be a true game-time decision. Here's everything we know as kickoff approaches at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Ladd McConkey playing today? Chargers WR trending in the right direction

The good news is that McConkey appears to be trending in the right direction. He logged a full practice on Friday, and ESPN's Ian Rapoport reports that L.A.'s WR1 is "pushing to play". It seems like there's a solid chance that McConkey is able to at least suit up and give it a go.

#Chargers WR Ladd McConkey, dealing with a cracked rib, practiced Friday and has improved more steadily than anticipated. The team did not elevate a WR and he’s pushing to play, sources say.



There is optimism that he can go today, barring a setback. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2026

Of course, simply being on the field is no guarantee that the Chargers (or fantasy managers) will be getting his best self — or anything close to it. ESPN's Adam Schefter added on Sunday morning that McConkey will wear a flak jacket if he does suit up against the Raiders, a sign of just how much his ribs are bothering him.

Given that he's had just a few days to recover, it's entirely possible that McConkey will play but nonetheless be limited. And that would be very bad news for a Los Angeles offense that was short on firepower even with its best receiver in the lineup.

Chargers WR depth chart if Ladd McConkey misses Week 2

No other Chargers receiver tallied more than 20 yards against Arizona in Week 1. Should McConkey be forced to miss Week 2, Justin Herbert will forced to make lemonade out of the following lemons:

Position Player WR1 Quentin Johnston WR2 Tre' Harris WR3 Brenen Thompson WR4 Derius Davis

There was considerable hype surrounding Johnston over the offseason, as his vertical speed and athleticism seemed to be a great fit for McDaniel's scheme. But he was an afterthought against Vegas, turning his six targets into just two catches for 17 yards. And after that, the only thing resembling an outside receiver is second-year pro Tre' Harris, who saw six targets of his own in Week 1 but has yet to really emerge the way the team would have hoped.

Beyond those two, the Chargers will be relying on undersized speedsters like rookie Brenen Thompson and 2023 fourth-round pick Derius Davis, neither of whom profile as the sort of players who can win matchups on the outside. Granted, McDaniel knows how to make use of that sort of player type better than most, but Herbert won't have a lot of outside receiver depth to work with unless both Johnston and Harris can step up — or McConkey shows some remarkable pain tolerance.