Is Michael Penix Jr. playing today? Latest Falcons injury update for preseason Week 1

Michael Penix Jr. is projected to be the Atlanta Falcons starter this year, though the addition of Tua Tagovailoa turned a once clear quarterback picture into a murky one. So too has Penix's injury situation, as the lefty is still recovering from a torn ACL that has him largely absent from practice. (He has yet to participate in 11-on-11 drills.) For now, Penix is listed as an injured player on the depth chart, but he’s not on the physically unable to perform list, which is a good sign.

Will Falcons fans get a chance to see Penix during the team's preseason opener against the Broncos on Ffriday night? Given how far behind he is in his ramp up for the season, the answer here is no. It’s Tagovailoa mania in Atlanta, and Falcons fans will get their first peak at their potential starting quarterback on Friday night.

Is Michael Penix Jr. playing tonight? Latest update for Falcons quarterback

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) shown on the field during Minicamp. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penix is out as he’s still recovering from his torn ACL. That’s not the worst news in the world, but it’s not ideal either. If he can’t return to practice soon, it proves he might not be ready for Week 1. It’s still the preseason, so for now, there’s not much cause for concern. The Falcons’ priority should be getting him back to full strength rather than forcing him to come back before he’s healthy.

The Falcons signed Tagovailoa for a reason. They know Penix has a brutal injury history, which is exactly why they’ll be patient with him and his recovery. The thing to watch is whether he gets a chance to play at all during the preseason. I’m sure the Falcons want him to get at least some early work, especially with limited practice time. If he misses the next preseason game as well, that will raise some red flags. For now, it’s just something to monitor.

Atlanta Falcons QB depth chart vs. Denver Broncos

POSITION PLAYER CAREER PASSING YARDS QB1 Tua Tagovailoa 18,166 QB3 Cooper Rush 3,766 QB4 Jack Strand --

Tagovailoa is getting the start versus the Broncos with Cooper Rush, whom the Falcons signed for emergency purposes, serving as his backup and rookie Jack Strand the other quarterback listed on the depth chart. This will be an interesting preseason for the Falcons at quarterback, because they won’t really get to evaluate who their starter should be for now. That said, Tagovailoa has the inside track to start as long as Penix isn’t playing.

Rush was added strictly as a depth option and could operate as a starter in a pinch, though the Falcons really don’t want to have to go that route. The one thing about their quarterback situation is that Tagovailoa and Penix both have long injury histories. It's just as important for Strand and Rush to give Kevin Stefanski some confidence in the quarterback room this preseason beyond Penix and Tagovailoa.

How to watch Falcons vs. Broncos preseason game

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch/stream: ESPN Unlimited

Unfortunately, you’re going to need streaming access to watch Tagovailoa in action on Friday night. The game is streaming live on ESPN Unlimited. If you’re local to Atlanta, you can watch every preseason game on the local FOX affiliate.

If I were a Falcons fan, I would be tuning into Friday night’s preseason game. Tagovailoa could very well be the starting quarterback in Week 1, and getting an inside look at what he could provide this season isn’t a bad idea. The quarterback room feels troubling right now, but maybe Friday can ease Falcons fans’ worries about who is going to be under center and how they’ll look.