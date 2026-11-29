The Cincinnati Bengals offense relies heavily on quarterback Joe Burrow, and their two explosive wide receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. One of those wideouts — Higgins — suffered a hamstring injury in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. At times, Higgins was physically limited in practice ahead of this weekend's critical game against the New Orleans Saints. If the Bengals were to lose, they would finish Sunday in a tie for the AFC North lead.

The good news is Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't sound all that concerned about Higgins, who was reportedly sore later in the week.

"There are certain guys where if I ever feel like we need to be careful with them in practice, I'm going to lean that way, just because I've seen them," Taylor said on Friday. "I've seen the reps. They've repped the plays we're going to run a million times. I'm not concerned about it."

Is Tee Higgins playing on Sunday vs the Saints?

Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

ESPN and the Bengals list the veteran wide receiver as questionable, with fantasy resources also of the belief Higgins will play barring a last-second setback during warmups. Higgins isn't the only Bengals wide receiver on the mend, as Andrei Iosivas is also trending towards playing against New Orleans.

The Saints' defense is far from the toughest test the Bengals high-powered offense will face this season. New Orleans ranks 27th in total defense and 23rd in scoring defense. The Saints are middle of the pack in passing defense, giving up an average of 224 yards per game through the air.

If Higgins were to play alongside Chase and Iosivas, Burrow would have a field day. However, given the caliber of opponent, don't be surprised if Taylor plays it safe and at least limits Tee's snaps should Cincinnati pull ahead early.

Bengals WR depth chart and fantasy replacements for Tee Higgins

If Higgins is forced out for an unforeseen reason, the Bengals have plenty of talented receivers who could pick up his slack.

Position Starter Backup WR1 Ja'Marr Chase Dohnte Meyers WR2 Tee Higgins Colbie Young WR3 Andrei Iosivas Mitchell Tinsley

If Higgins is forced out for some amount of time, Iosivas could be a savvy fantasy play, and is available in most leagues on the waiver wire. Also, for any Mike Gesicki fantasy managers out there, the Bengals do tend to utilize their tight ends more when one of Higgins or Chase is off the field.

Last-second fantasy football replacements for Tee Higgins

If Iosivas is available in your fantasy league, he should be the pickup here, though he is also coming off injury. If not, consider Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron, who has big shoes to fill thanks to an injury suffered by star wideout Parker Washington. Still, the Jags passing offense is prolific and Trevor Lawrence is playing extremely well this season. Cameron is worth a flyer, especially against a Titans secondary that leaves a lot to be desired on the back end.