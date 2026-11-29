Thanksgiving week has always been a tough one for fantasy managers, but 2026 is especially hard as we head into the Sunday of Week 12 with five games already completed. That means if you had a late-week injury issue pop up, you might be scrambling now. Did you hope Brock Purdy would be good to go with his ankle injury? That Parker Washington's shoulder injury he suffered during practice on Thursday would only be a minor issue and not the reason he's missing this week's game?

Well...you have some options out there still to replace them. Just not quite as many as you'd usually have. These guys are all still available in at least 70 percent of Yahoo leagues and can be used in a pinch this week if injuries have your lineup in rough shape.

QB J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With both Purdy and Justin Herbert ruled out for Week 12, there are likely some fantasy managers out there scrambling at quarterback. Luckily, there are options for you, including New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy. While he's coming off a game where he struggled against Jacksonville, completing under 50 percent of his pass attempts and finishing with under 200 yards for the second time in the past three games, there's one very compelling reason to believe he will be much better this week.

That reason? He's facing the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts allow the seventh-most passing touchdowns per game, and they've been one of the league's worst teams when it comes to forcing turnovers. This is a perfect bounce-back opportunity for McCarthy, and it's also a huge opportunity for the Giants to get a win and really cement themselves as the NFC East's best team after Dallas blew a must-win game on Thanksgiving.

QB Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe you're in a deep league, and maybe most starting quarterbacks are already rostered, and maybe you have Purdy as your QB1 and someone like, IDK, Jacoby Brissett as your backup. You're looking at the waiver wire and you have options like Josh Johnson, Tommy DeVito, DJ Uiagalelei and Mac Jones. You should obviously choose Jones.

Is his ceiling a bit lower than some other potential options because the 49ers are likely to lean on the run game, but he also has a higher floor than those guys because, well...how do I say this nicely? Jones is...not at the level of badness of those other guys. He's only thrown one pass in 2026, but in 2025 he completed 69.6 percent of his passes with the best touchdown rate of his career. The Seahawks defense is a tough matchup, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

RB Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jeremiyah Love sidelined, the conventional wisdom was that Tyler Allgeier would take over as the RB1 in Arizona, and with Josh Johnson starting at quarterback against the Chiefs, it would have made sense to just heavily rely on Allgeier. Johnson throwing the ball at this stage of his career seems like an actively bad thing, right?

In the end, though, Allgeier had just seven carries, the same number as Bam Knight. Knight also added one reception. Not great numbers, but at the same time, Allgeier wasn't any better, which suggests we should continue to see a split backfield. Arizona plays Washington this week, a team that's played very well against the run this season, though the Commanders have allowed the eighth-most receiving yards to the running back position.

RB Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Chargers will be starting DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback this week. The team also has, like, zero incentive to actually try to win this game against the Patriots, though New England's own quarterback troubles likely mean this will be a low-scoring contest. That very likely means that the Chargers will lean heavily on the run game.

While that likely means a lot of Omarion Hampton, the Chargers don't want to run one of their few building blocks into the ground. With Keaton Mitchell out, Kimani Vidal should be heavily mixed in as well. He enters the week with seven or more carries in five of the past six games, and while he hasn't had a ton to show for that, there are fantasy managers out there who'll need to look past that and just focus on the volume.

WR Josh Cameron, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a juicy matchup with the Tennessee Titans this week, but they'll have to do it without Parker Washington. Jakobi Meyers will serve as the No. 1 receiver, but who will be No. 2? Brian Thomas Jr. has been an afterthought for most of this season, and Travis Hunter is mostly just playing on defense. That leaves one name who might be a really interesting dart throw: Josh Cameron.

The sixth-round rookie out of Baylor was heavily involved in the passing attack the last two weeks. In the first meeting with Tennessee on Nov. 15, he had three receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown, while last week against the Giants, he was targeted a career-best seven times, catching three of those for 44 yards. If injuries have you short on wide receivers, grab Cameron now.

WR Chimere Dike, Tennessee TItans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the Jaguars/Titans matchup is a Tennessee offense that has really struggled at times this season. The team has the sixth-fewest passing yards, and quarterback Cam Ward has still struggled to play consistently. With that said, though, fantasy managers could still find some value in this pass game, specifically with wide receiver Chimere Dike.

The second-year wide receiver has played well in two of Tennessee's past three games, including catching six passes for 69 yards against the Cowboys last week. Now, it might be a bad sign that the one disappointing game in this stretch came against Jacksonville, but the Titans also still had Wan'Dale Robinson in that game. With him on the IR now, Dike will play a larger role than he did in the first meeting of these sides.