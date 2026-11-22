Most NFL teams are set in their ways at this point in the season, especially at the quarterback position. Barring injury, teams don't want to rock the boat. The trade deadline is behind us and there aren't great QBs just loitering in free agency. As the Indianapolis Colts' sudden and shocking decision to waive Daniel Jones taught us, however, there are always exceptions to convention — and not every starting QB can rest easy on their laurels.

A few QBs in particular underperformed on Sunday afternoon, which could set the stage for late roster shake-ups.

Josh Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Josh Johnson - Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Carson Beck/Joey Aguilar

There's not much to write home about here; 40-year-old Josh Johnson was an emergency starter for the Arizona Cardinals with Gardner Minshew (torn UCL) and Carson Beck (back spasms) ruled out. It went about as well as you'd expect. The Cardinals were trounced 34-7 on the road in Kansas City, with Johnson completing 18-of-31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.

In all honesty, it was not a catastrophic performance. Johson did almost well given the circumstances. That said, the Cardinals are now 3-8 and the playoffs are a distant afterthought. All signs point to rookie Beck taking back over in Week 12. If Beck is ever sidelined again, however, the Cardinals shouldn't be afraid to turn the offense over to undrafted rookie Joey Aguilar, who led the SEC with 274.2 passing yards per game as a senior.

Kyle McCord, Miami Dolphins

Kyle McCord - Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Daniel Jones

Kyle McCord was once a five-star recruit in high school. He was the successor to C.J. Stroud at Ohio State, with a gunslinger's reputation and what many believed to be the right makeup for a championship QB. When that didn't work out, McCord transferred to Syracuse as a senior and balled out in obscurity, eventually ending up as a sixth-round pick to the Eagles last season.

Now he's with the Miami Dolphins, thrust into action after Malik Willis' groin injury. Through two starts, McCord hasn't shown much. He threw for 209 yards with a 53.1 percent completion rate in a loss to the Colts in Week 10. This Sunday was even worse, as a not-so-great Bills defense held him to 12 completions for 102 yards.

Miami is playing with house money, already in line for a high draft pick. Brady Cook, a former undrafted free agent with an 0-4 career record, is on the roster. The Dolphins could give him a shot. Perhaps a better idea, however, is to toss a dart in the direction of recently waived Daniel Jones, just to see if he's worth keeping around — potentially as a backup or gap starter — come 2027.

Joe Milton III, Philadelphia Eagles

Joe Milton III - Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Cole Payton

The Philadelphia Eagles broke a months-long losing streak with Sunday's 19-16 victory over their in-state rivals from Pittsburgh. Joe Milton got his second straight start in place of the injured Jalen Hurts, but the Eagles' win speaks more to Pittsburgh's shortcomings than Philadelphia's strengths. The Eagles offense was a slog all afternoon, with Milton completing just 11-of-21 passes for 141 yards.

Milton has long captured the imagination of NFL fans with his incredible physical tools. He has a canon for arm; he can scramble outside the pocket and break off for explosive runs, in theory. He has every tool in the tool belt. Unfortunately, none of it has really manifested as productive winning football — not yet, at least. He's wobbly under pressure and he struggles to deliver the football accurately in the intermediate range.

The Eagles could just turn to Tanner McKee again, who's a run-of-the-mill backup, but perhaps now is the time for fifth-round pick Cole Payton to get his shot. Payton is the latest product of North Dakota State's QB factory; the southpaw has some fun dual-threat qualities and a real fearlessness at the controls, which this Eagles offense lacks.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Drew Allar

New coach, same results. The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again competing for a playoff spot with a roster that clearly lacks the talent for a deep run. This offense has improved marginally under Mike McCarthy, whose relationship with Aaron Rodgers is obviously a real boon. But Rodgers is also approaching his 43rd birthday and he can't do everything he once did in his prime.

Rodgers threw 12 passes at or behind the line of scrimmage in the first half. The numbers perked up a bit in the second half, but Pittsburgh's offense still couldn't overcome a 10-point halftime deficit. Rodgers finished with 227 yards and a touchdown, completing 30-of-44 pass attempts.

Aaron Rodgers averaged just 0.5 air yards per attempt in the first half. 🫣



That's the lowest air yards per attempt in a half with at least 20 attempts since ESPN began tracking in 2006. 12 of his 20 attempts were thrown at or behind the line of scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/pocXNeAPrr — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 22, 2026

Coming into this week, Rodgers ranked 27th in PFF's offensive grades among quarterbacks, behind Cam Ward, Tanner McKee and Kyler Murray, just to name a few. He's a low-grade starter at this point in his career and Pittsburgh lacks the standout talent elsewhere to compensate. Maybe this team can still grab a Wild Card spot, but any hope of breaking their postseason losing streak — much less advancing past the real AFC heavyweights — is faint at best.

Why not break the seal on third-round pick Drew Allar? The answer is pretty much "because Aaron Rodgers is Aaron Rodgers and we can't bench Aaron Rodgers mid-retirement tour," but that's not a satisfactory answer for a team with something left to play for. Allar was bonkers good in the preseason. That historically does not mean much, but he's a real flamethrower with all the talent to win a starting job at some point — especially under a QB-whispering head coach like McCarthy. If the Steelers can stomach the media sideshow, it's probably time to let go of the Rodgers dream.