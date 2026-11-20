The Indianapolis Colts wasted what could have been the perfect opportunity to rid themselves of their Daniel Jones mistake. If the Colts were going to release Jones, they could have traded him 10 days earlier at the NFL Trade Deadline. Instead, they took the dead cap hit and put themselves into an impossible situation with their quarterback situation ending this season and heading into the next.

This is the problem with giving Jones an $88 million contract extension even before he fully recovered from his torn Achilles tendon. The Colts hoped they could get the pre-injury Jones this season, but they were so frustrated with him that they cut him after the deadline. Now they have to figure out what exactly they're going to do. The free agent market isn’t that plentiful. They don't have a 2027 first-round pick and they probably don’t believe Anthony Richardson will finally have a season that makes him look like a future NFL starting quarterback.

Why cutting Daniel Jones wasn’t the solution the Colts thought it would be

Maybe Indianapolis felt it couldn’t trade Jones because of his contract; maybe it’s because the Colts are trying to kick-start their pending rebuild. Whatever the decision was, this feels very reactive, not well thought-out and certainly something they’re going to end up regretting. They could have kept him and possibly traded him in the offseason. The Colts were desperate and they put themselves in a worse situation.

Now they essentially have no answer to their quarterback situation in 2027. Unless they ultimately fire Shane Steichen and bring in another coaching staff, Richardson isn’t going to give them the success they ultimately want. He’s had more than enough chances to show he’s the team's future and he still hasn’t risen to the occasion.

The Colts are essentially giving him seven games to save his career or they’ll probably cut him, too. There has to be something more than just play on the field. Indianapolis has had plenty of chances to move on from Richardson and didn’t. The Colts hastily moved away from Jones, and it’s probably going to set them back further than they realize.

Anthony Richardson isn’t the answer to the Colts’ quarterback problems

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richardson has been under pressure since he was drafted and named the Week 1 starter as a rookie. The Colts expected him to be like C.J. Stroud or Jayden Daniels and immediately turn the Colts into playoff contenders. That was never going to be the case for Richardson, who made fewer than 20 college starts. He still has to grow and mature as an NFL quarterback. How is putting him in this situation going to benefit him? The rest of this season will be about proving he’s the future.

What makes it worse is the Colts declined his fifth-year option. Now, without Jones, thin options as is and no first-round pick, the only quarterback guaranteed to come back next season at this point is Riley Leonard. I don’t want to completely blame ex-GM Chris Ballard for this — especially because he has already been fired — but he certainly didn’t help the Colts’ situation, and now they’re worse off than they were before they even signed Jones.

The Colts can’t bring back Shane Steichen after Daniel Jones release

Steichen has pretty much used up the last of his excuses with the Colts. They brought him back, but every year has been more disappointing than the one before. Sure, you could point to the 8-2 start last season, but that meant nothing when the Colts lost seven straight and the quarterback they thought was the answer looked clueless this season. Steichen seems to be the only commonality linked to Indianapolis’ struggles.

Releasing Jones gives the Colts the perfect reason to finally part ways with Steichen, too. He hasn’t been able to unlock Richardson. Steichen has played a handful of quarterbacks, and the Colts have still been bottom feeders in the AFC South. The Colts are in a bad situation. Firing Steichen might not solve their problems either, but it also might be the only thing to propel them out of the situation they just put themselves in.