The Daniel Jones era of Indianapolis Colts is mercifully over. It was quite the roller coaster, but after 13 interceptions in 11 weeks to complement a 3-8 record, the Colts are making a long overdue switch to Anthony Richardson. Jones was waived Friday, a move as sudden as it was shocking. Not because it was undeserved, but because the Colts refused to trade Jones at the Nov. 10 deadline and expressed confidence in him at every turn, despite mounting evidence against him.

The Colts rebuffed trade interest in Daniel Jones from the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens. And 10 days after the NFL’s trade deadline, the Colts now have released Jones. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2026

It's hard to trust Jones at this point. A torn Achilles zapped him of whatever magic spurred his brief ascent last season. That said, Jones is a former first-round pick with a lot of friends and a lot of connections across the league, and there is no shortage of teams hoping for a Christmas (or Thanksgiving?) miracle at the quarterback position. Here are a few potential destinations to consider.

Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis - Miami Dolphins | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Miami Dolphins are well on their way to another high draft pick, so immediately upgrading the roster is not necessarily a top priority. Then again, there are benefits to basic competence — if not for wins and losses, then to aid the development and progress of others on the team, such as Miami's inexperienced wide receivers.

Malik Willis is on the IR with a groin injury and he wasn't very good before that. The Dolphins probably end up in the market for a new quarterback next season, with the 2027 NFL Draft their likely source. In the meantime, Jones can probably outperform Kyle McCord in a vacuum. And, if not, Miami can wash their hands of the entire QB room in the offseason.

In theory, Bobby Slowik is a bright young playcaller who can help give Jones a fresh perspective on the field. Again, Miami is already in tank formation, but Jones could be worth the flier — just in case he gives them a reason to bring him back next season on the cheap.

Minnesota Vikings

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The Minnesota Vikings are thinking Super Bowl after the Kirk Cousins reunion. But Minnesota also expressed interest in Jones before the deadline, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Cousins is obviously the better outcome and the better quarterback right now, but Jones could serve as a nice contingency plan, given Cousins' age and recent injury history.

Jones spent part of the 2024 season under Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota. He never played, and he might not play again this season, but he knows the scheme and the personnel. It's an easy fit, and clearly Minnesota views him as an upgrade over Kyler Murray. Even if Jones ends up straddling the sideline for a few months and nothing more, the Vikings are close enough to Super Bowl contention — with an elite defense to counterbalance offensive concerns — that the front office should leave no stone unturned.

Atlanta Falcons

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Michael Penix Jr. has hit a wall and the Atlanta Falcons are on the ropes at 3-7. Then again, the Falcons are 1.5 games behind the first-place Panthers (4-6) in the perennially horrific NFC South, so there's still a path to hosting a playoff game this season. That shouldn't be possible, but it is.

Penix was Atlanta's last hope after the Falcons botched the whole Kirk Cousins thing, but the former No. 8 pick has struggled to consistently elevate this offense despite a wealth of playmaking talent around him. Penix is injury prone and limited in scope, often whiffing on easy targets over the middle. All the concerns and questions that followed him out of college are manifesting at the worst possible time.

It could be worth taking a flier on Daniel Jones. The Falcons simply cannot look at Tua Tagovailoa as a serious alternative; undrafted rookie Jack Strand probably isn't up for the task, despite a few preseason flashes.

New England Patriots

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The Josh McDaniels offense shares roots with Brian Daboll, who called plays for Daniel Jones in New York once upon a time. Drake Maye is likely done for the season, which forces the New England Patriots to scramble for a better backup than Tommy DeVito (sorry, Giants fans).

Jones is an easy roll of the dice for a Patriots team without much to lose. The season has already gone sideways, but their playoff hopes are salvageable. The Patriots won't need to pretend like Jones is a long-term solution — this is still Maye's team — but New England can get Jones up to speed quickly and hope he sparks something over the final seven weeks.

The A.J. Brown signing is a disaster and it's hard to trust this Patriots offense, even at full strength, but the Patriots are desperate and Jones, in theory, is desperate to prove he is not damaged goods.

Baltimore Ravens

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Jacoby Brissett completed 33 passes for 340 yards in his Baltimore Ravens debut, but a loss to the previously winless Chargers won't establish much confidence in the overall product. The Ravens are now 4-6, with Lamar Jackson done for the year and their postseason hopes on thin ice. Baltimore was another team that expressed trade interest in Jones less than two weeks ago, per Schefter. So there's reason to believe Baltimore could circle back now.

My two cents: Brissett is a better quarterback and the better bet to save Baltimore from the brink of collapse. Even if Jones is brought in as the emergency alternative, however, it's a move that could benefit both parties. Baltimore has very solid infrastructure, with an exciting young playcaller in Declan Doyle, whose creativity and penchant for drawing up explosive plays could spark something in Jones.

Baltimore catching the Browns or Steelers for an AFC Wild Card spot is still very much in the cards. Jones may or may not contribute outwardly to that pursuit, but it could be worth getting him in the building. Maybe he ends up as Lamar's backup come 2027.