Is Zay Flowers playing today? Ravens injury report as SNF matchup looms for WR

The Baltimore Ravens are already down Lamar Jackson for Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons and now they could be without their top receiver too. Zay Flowers was listed on the injury report ahead of Week 5 in the NFL with a foot injury that had him limited in practice all week. It would be a massive hit for the Ravens offense if they’re without two of their top offensive playmakers.

Here’s an update on Flowers, his availability for Sunday’s game against Atlanta and what it means for the Ravens as they look to get their third-straight win against a surging Falcons team.

Zay Flowers injury update: Ravens receiver expected to play Sunday night

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Flowers, though he’s listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game, is expected to play. This is good news not just for Flowers but the Ravens offense as a whole. Tyler Huntley will get his first start of the 2026 season and as reliable of a backup as he’s been, it helps when he can have all of the Ravens’ weapons at his disposal. Flowers is the Ravens’ leading receiver with 374 receiving yards. The Ravens’ next two top receivers have 320 yards combined.

Ravens WR Zay Flowers, who is listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/XEeVm2B9AG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

Because Flowers was limited this week in practice we’ll see how much he plays on Sunday night. It will also be interesting to see if his foot injury affects him. He was already ailing with a hamstring injury as well. Flowers has still been a top producer in this offense so with him being active, look for him to have an impact.

Baltimore Ravens WR depth chart

DEPTH CHART POSITION PLAYER SEASON RECEIVING YARDS WR1 Zay Flowers 374 WR2 Rashod Bateman 171 WR3 Devontez Walker 66 WR4 Chris Moore 63 WR5 LaJohntay Wester 29 WR6 Elijah Surratt 13

As Flowers continues to fight through his foot injury, the onus will be on Rashod Bateman to pick up the slack. He’s WR2 on the depth chart for the Ravens. Obviously Mark Andrews will have a bigger role too, though he’s always been a key player in this offense. The Ravens are thin when it comes to receiver depth. It’s big for them that Flowers is at least active even if he doesn’t have the big impact he usually does. Devontez Walker hasn’t really done much this season and no other receiver has more than three receptions this season for Baltimore.

What Flowers being active means for Ravens offense

The Ravens will have an interesting game ahead with Lamar Jackson out with an ankle injury. Huntley will go up against a defense that’s improved over the last few weeks and could feast on an offense that’s down its playmakers. The Falcons have one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL, but it’s going against a weaker passing offense, especially with Jackson out. It will be interesting to see how the Ravens use Derrick Henry on Sunday night. He has seven catches this season and averaging just under 100 rushing yards per game.

Atlanta currently has the No. 1 rushing defense. This means Huntley will have to try and get the passing offense rolling if the Ravens want to win this game. Atlanta has been really good at keeping teams from attacking them in the run game. They also haven’t faced a back like Henry this season yet.