J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and 11 NFL QBs with the most on the line during training camp

NFL training camp is a great time to evaluate quarterback talent. Your starting quarterback is going to get most of the first team practice reps, but you’ll get a chance to evaluate backups via preseason games. The quarterbacks on this list aren't just fighting for the starting job, they're also fighting for a backup job. This preseason and training camp will determine if these quarterbacks are either good enough to stay on their current roster or impress another NFL team.

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals are on good terms and a large part of his reasoning for more money was to get compensated like a starting quarterback. He got that and now he has to prove the rest of the NFL, he's still at worst, a solid bridge option at quarterback. Brissett isn't a bad quarterback at all, based on how he looked in 2025. What he does this season will dictate where he plays next sason. With the Cardinals not adding any extra years to his contract, it's clear he won't be back in Glendale. But that doesn't mean his NFL career is scratched after this.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have already brought in a potential replacement for Michael Penix Jr. in Tua Tagovailoa. That ramps up the pressure on Penix to have a strong 2026 season. The biggest problem right now is that he's still recovering from another ACL injury, which he suffered last season, and is already 25 years old while still on his rookie contract. This may be his last chance to start in the NFL for awhile if he can't beat out Tagovailoa — or isn't healthy enough to start either.

Kenny Pickett, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (12) walks across the field during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenny Pickett has hopped around the NFL over the last few seasons, trying to carve himself out a role as a reliable backup. Now in Carolina, Pickett is once again fighting for a backup spot. With Bryce Young looking like he's finally turning that corner, Pickett's opportunities will be limited to training camp and the preseason. He'll have to look like the NFL's best backup this preaseason if he wants any shot at reviving his career.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson probably won't be back in Cleveland after this year and depending on how the season goes, he might not be back in the NFL. The Browns can't get rid of him soon enough, even if he's fighting for the starting job. Watson's only goal this year should be prove he's worth something. He's probably going to be forced to retire after this year because his return to the NFL has been miserable. If he can't make it in Cleveland, he probably won't make it anywhere else.

Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins has the edge over rookie Fernando Mendoza in the quarterback battle in Las Vegas and this might be Cousins' final shot at starting in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons released him and the Raiders signed him, knowing they were taking Mendoza No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. If Cousins loses out on the QB1 job, it means he's probably going to be a backup the rest of his career. If he can start for half of the 2026 season, it might be just enough to earn him another bridge quarterback job.

Quinn Ewers, Miami Dolphins

Quinn Ewers had the perfect chance as a rookie to prove he's worth taking a gamble on as a starter in Miami. Instead the Dolphins threw nearly $70 million at Malik Willis in hopes he's their long term answer after Tua Tagovailoa wasn't. Because of that, Ewers will most likely be a backup through camp and the preseason, but he'll have ample opportunity to show if he's good enough to start elsewhere or not.

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback battle is arguably the biggest topic in the NFL right now. Kyler Murray was brought in to challenge McCarthy and if Murray wins the job, it will ultimately mean McCarthy won't be starting again any time soon. Maybe he gets a redemption shot, but if he lost the job after one season, it will be a while before he gets a real shot. McCarthy isn't just fighting for the QB1 job in Minnesota, but the rest of the league as well.

Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler couldn't have had a worst start to his NFL career. The New Orleans Saints threw him to the wolves and he's barely made it out alive. Tyler Shough replaced him during the 2025 season and at this point, Rattler's best chance at playing this year will be unfortunate injury luck. The Saints are probably looking to trade Rattler and they can only do that if he looks good in the preseason. He's fighting for a backup job and these next two months will determine if he'll land elsewhere and when.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn’t work the first time and there’s no need for it to work this time. Geno Smith is back for ego purposes at this point and the worst thing he could do is play well enough that the New York Jets don’t get to draft one of the elite prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft class. I’m sure Jets fans want nothing to do with Smith and the quicker he can get out of there, the better. Smith was jettisoned from Las Vegas and if he can't make it in New York, it will probably be the end of his NFL career.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

It’s not logical, but it feels like Philly fans are already done with Jalen Hurts. I can understand why they’re frustrated simply because he hasn’t really been an elite quarterback by usual standards. He’s been good enough and that should suffice, but the more frustration that seems to build within the franchise it feels like it boils over to the fan base. This season he will either regain faith with the Philly fan base or write his Eagles obituary.

Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Lock has the inside track for the backup job to Sam Darnold. That said, Seattle used a top 100 pick on Jalen Milroe in the 2025 NFL Draft. They may be interested in seeing if he's good enough to be a reliable backup. This preaseason, Lock and Milroe will duke it out for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. If Lock loses out to Milroe, he's NFL days could very well be numbered.

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