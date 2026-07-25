Predicting the winner of every NFL QB battle in training camp: A Browns bummer

Believe it or not, there are quite a few quarterback battles that won’t just define NFL training camps but define several teams’ seasons as well. The Atlanta Falcons and the Cleveland Browns have the spotlight on their respective matchups, as neither option would leave fans feeling all that great about things in the present or the future. Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, meanwhile, have a bit more assurance that no matter who starts in Week 1, they'll be in good hands moving forward.

Here’s a look at the quarterback battles to watch as the NFL’s training camps officially take shape.

Cleveland Browns

QB battle: Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

It wouldn’t be a Cleveland Browns training camp if there wasn’t quarterback drama. This year, it’s Shedeur Sanders fighting for the QB1 job against Deshaun Watson. If we’re being honest, neither option is great if you’re the Browns, but starting Watson doesn’t solve anything for Cleveland. They wasted away five years giving him that contract and getting essentially nothing in return. Even if Watson leads them to the playoffs somehow this season, re-signing him shouldn’t be an option.

As for Sanders, well, he won the starting job toward the end of last year and was honestly put in a terrible position. This offseason, he has a chance to prove he’s worthy of being a starting quarterback in the NFL. Losing the battle to Watson just proves the Browns don’t have their answer under center on this team right now. I think Watson wins the job over Sanders during camp, though Todd Monken spoke highly of Sanders when he first got the job, it feels like through mandatory camp, Watson has the slight edge over Sanders. But in Cleveland that doesn’t really mean much, because they haven’t had the same quarterback start and finish the season since Baker Mayfield was around.

Prediction: Deshaun Watson

Atlanta Falcons

QB battle: Tua Tagovailoa vs. Michael Penix Jr.

Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workouts | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

This is a tight battle. The only thing that might give Tua Tagovailoa the edge is that Michael Penix Jr. is recovering from an ACL injury. If the latter doesn’t come back and separate himself in camp, it will probably be Tagovailoa’s job to lose. Tagovailoa did get benched last year after a tumultuous season that led to him being released this spring, and it's hard to see him as the future. But there truly isn’t much that separates these quarterbacks and there’s no guarantee that whoever is named the Week 1 starter will start every game this season.

Tagovailoa should be the frontrunner because he has had the better career up to this point. Penix really hasn’t turned that corner yet; he’s started 12 games over his first two seasons with 12 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. Because of his injury problems, it’s hard to know just how good he’s going to be. That’s why the Falcons went and landed Tagovailoa i nthe first place: If Atlanta had confidence in Penix, it would have gone with more of a backup rather than a contender for the starting job. The fact that they felt they needed to add another viable quarterback like Tagovailoa makes it feel like he’s ahead of Penix for the QB1 job.

Prediction: Tua Tagovailoa

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings OTA Offseason Workouts | David Berding/GettyImages

QB battle: Kyler Murray vs. J.J. McCarthy

This is one of the more polarizing quarterback battles in the league. With the Minnesota Vikings bringing Carson Wentz back, it's clear that whoever loses the QB1 job is most likely headed to the trade block. That’s not to say the Vikings wouldn’t be happy to have a deep quarterback room considering the durability questions here, though. Kyler Murray came in and it was his job to lose. McCarthy had a miserable 2025 season, despite the Vikings ending the year with a five-game winning streak and a 9-8 record.

Minnesota might still be bitter after losing Sam Darnold. Going after Murray is an overcorrection they felt they needed to make because McCarthy wasn’t getting the job done. This is why Murray is essentially the frontrunner as long as he stays healthy: The Vikings have all but shut the door on McCarthy, and I doubt they plan on starting him Week 1. Unless McCarthy looks like a true NFL quarterback during training camp and the preseason, this is Murray’s job. Minnesota wanted a better option than McCarthy, and until they see otherwise, Murray is their guy.

Prediction: Kyler Murray

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders OTA Offseason Workouts | Ethan Miller/GettyImages

QB battle: Kirk Cousin vs. Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are learning from past mistakes. They could force Fernando Mendoza into the starting spotlight Week 1, let him take his rookie lumps and hope he develops from them. Instead, they signed Kirk Cousins as a bridge option, allowing Mendoza to fully lean into the transition from Heisman winner and national champion to playing against the best athletes in the world. Based on everything Mendoza’s been saying about the reasoning for bringing Cousins in, I’d be shocked if Mendoza starts Week 1 — and he shouldn’t. The way the New England Patriots handled Drake Maye’s transition is a lost art among modern coaching staffs and front offices. Just because you draft a quarterback highly doesn’t mean they’re instantly ready to start.

Look at Anthony Richardson Sr.’s stalled development, or how Bryce Young had to get benched 18 months into his NFL career to finally show signs of potential, or how C.J. Stroud hasn’t really progressed since his rookie season. I’m not saying all those cases are because they were forced to start Week 1 of their rookie seasons, but teams should realize that development isn't linear.

Mendoza taking at least the first half of this season to learn from Cousins is the best thing for him. If the Raiders trot Mendoza out Week 1 – assuming there are no major injuries involved here – they’re doing themselves a disservice. Mendoza will get his chance to start for the Raiders, it just doesn’t need to be right away.

Prediction: Kirk Cousins

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Rookie Minicamp | Christian Petersen/GettyImages

QB battle: Jacoby Brissett vs. Carson Beck

Jacoby Brissett teased a contract holdout and Carson Beck has a lot to prove. This has the makings of a quarterback battle that is more intriguing than it sounds. Now yes, the Arizona Cardinals are an afterthought this season, but that doesn’t mean they won’t learn a lot from this year regardless of wins and losses. They benefit a whole lot from Beck contending for the starting job this season. Brissett isn’t good enough to win them games, but if they can find some potential in their 2026 draftee, maybe they won’t need to take another quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

In a way, they’re in a similar situation as the Browns when it comes to learning about their quarterback room this season. Brissett is a bridge option at best for them, and Beck is a player that could either be a serviceable backup to their franchise guy or show enough potential to earn the job outright. This may not feel like a real battle, but if the Cardinals staff likes what they see from Beck in the preseason, he could very well land the Week 1 job.

Prediction: Carson Beck

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