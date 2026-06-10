The Browns need to stop pretending with Deshaun Watson

Todd Monken has a unique opportunity to chart a new course as the first-year head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, he seems inclined to double down on arguably the biggest mistake in franchise history. Entertaining the idea of starting Deshaun Watson quarterback is a ridiculous choice by the offensive-minded head man.

Monken is on the record with his insistence that the battle between Watson and Shedeur Sanders will continue into the preseason. For what it's worth, Monken claims he wanted to head into the preseason with a firm idea of who would be Cleveland's No. 1 signal caller. Instead, Monken believes that both quarterbacks have performed well enough to date to stay in the mix to be the team's starter heading into Week 1.

There's no good reason for the Browns to give Watson the starting job. Handing him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract has hamstrung the franchise for years. Watson also brought a mountain of negative publicity to the franchise due to various accusations about his inappropriate behavior during massages. The only reason Watson remains on the roster is because the Browns don't want to eat the dead money required to part ways with him before his contract runs out.

DeShaun Watson hasn't been productive for a very long time

There's also the reality that Watson has not been a good NFL quarterback since 2020. A variety of injuries have sapped him of the athletic ability that once made him one of football's most dynamic offensive weapons. Expecting him to suddenly bounce back from the litany of ailments that have haunted him in recent years is more of a fantasy than a plan. Turning things around as he hits the age of 30 is not something that Watson is likely to accomplish.

In some ways, Watson finding a way to claw his way back into being an average starter would be the worst possible outcome for the Browns. That might tempt the front office into giving him a new contract with the hopes that he could lead them back to the playoffs. Giving Watson any measure of guaranteed money in the future would be front office malpractice by the franchise.

None of this means Sanders is the right quarterback to guide Cleveland into the future. He showed limited flashes of promise during his rookie season, but he still failed to perform as anything approximating a reasonable starter. Giving him a full season to win the job is still a better idea than putting an aging veteran with considerable off the field baggage back onto the field.

The sooner the Browns give Sanders the job the better. Pulling the plug on Watson as any sort of meaningful member of the franchise is the right move for the Browns. The longer they maintain this type of quarterback controversy the worse it will be for anyone associated with the team.

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