What will a Browns rebuild look like? These franchise-altering decisions await

The Cleveland Browns have officially turned their attention to the future of this organization. If that wasn’t apparent with the aggressive nature of the 2025 NFL Draft and how important those players were to the team — even if Cleveland was one of the NFL’s bottomfeeders — the Browns moving off Myles Garrett was the clear indication that this team is rebuilding. Good for them in realizing now is the perfect time to turn to how this team can get out of this cycle of never being serious contenders.

This will be the most drastic and important rebuild of Cleveland’s existence since the AFL-NFL merger. The Browns have tiptoed around what it takes to start from the bottom and now they’ve sanded this roster down to the foundation with a lot of optimism. The first step in rebuilding was getting an immediate replacement for Garrett in Jared Verse. These next steps will determine if Cleveland is truly destined to move out of the rebuilding phase.

The Browns need to find their franchise QB in the 2027 NFL Draft

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

None of Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Taylen Green or Dillon Gabriel are going to be the quarterback that resurrects this team offensively. Just like the Browns were comfortable trading Garrett after his historic 2025 season, they should be comfortable accepting that. With that, though, they need to turn their attention to who the quarterback prospects will be in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Arch Manning has been getting a lot of attention yet again, but that’s the type of move the old Cleveland would make. Andrew Berry has quickly become one of the more polarizing general managers and going against the grain with the Garrett trade was controversial but also warranted. He can’t take any risks at quarterback. That means doing their due diligence in scouting every top quarterback prospect.

There’s no way any of their currently rostered quarterbacks will play the Browns out of a good draft pick and, if they do, that’s not good either. Cleveland will just about have their pick at who they want under center. This team has built through the draft over the last couple of seasons and they have to keep that philosophy if they want to contend in the AFC North and abroad.

You won’t ever be a good team if you don’t have a franchise quarterback that you can trust to win you games. That needs to be their top priority in the 2027 NFL Draft. Not adding to the defensive line and not Jeremiah Smith. They need laser focus on the quarterback position.

Trade Denzel Ward at the deadline to add 2027 NFL Draft capital

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the immediate aftermath of the Garrett trade, eyes turned to Denzel Ward and whether he was next on the trade block. He’s said he wants to stay in Cleveland and the Browns haven’t hinted at moving off of him this offseason. He’s a great piece on this defense, but if they can move him at the trade deadline for a haul, they have to seriously consider it.

Ward’s contract isn’t up until 2027 so his new team doesn’t necessarily have to extend him. I think the Browns shouldn’t force a move just because they can get something in return for him. This is a move I could see them making with the Green Bay Packers, for example, which would give them a top corner while getting more draft capital to continue to build around this young roster.

Like Garrett, Ward has spent his entire career in Cleveland and if things are bad by Week 7 or 8, Cleveland should find a way to get something for Ward if he’s playing at an elite level. He’s been a lockdown cornerback that could absolutely warrant a first-round pick and would be CB1 on every other team in the league.

Continue to build through the NFL Draft

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have the blueprint to the future. They’ve been absolutely fantastic over the last two drafts, though the 2026 class will need to play first before we say they’re as good as they are on paper. For now, the Browns have aced the last two drafts. The 2025 season produced multiple rookies as key contributors, which is exactly what Cleveland needed. The NFL Draft is won on Days 2 and 3, and Cleveland showed they found the recipe for success on prospects.

That hype exists around the 2026 class, which is a good sign. Will Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion be the future receivers of this team that will save this offense? Can Quinshon Judkins be as elite as he was as a rookie despite a major injury? Is Spencer Fano the left tackle this team has desperately needed?

If those questions get answered positively at the end of the 2026 season, Cleveland is already ahead of their usual rebuilding process.

Build this defense around Jared Verse

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse | Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most important piece is to build this defense around Verse. This is important because when you look at how good last year’s defense was, it was essentially Cleveland’s way of building around Garrett. Now that Garrett’s gone, they need to add to this defensive line to give Verse some help as well as add maybe another linebacker and possibly another cornerback. Tyson Campbell was a solid addition via trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was a great pickup at safety to pair with Grant Delpit, as well. Now they just need one more corner to ensure their secondary is solid as well as find a replacement in the event they look to trade Ward at the deadline. If Verse is the player Berry and the rest of this front office believe he is, they have to learn from their Garrett mistake.

It took them years to build a winning team around Garrett. Landing Verse is essentially giving them a redo with a player with just as much potential as Garrett. The Browns can’t afford to waste away another generational talent on the defensive line. That’s why these moves are paramount to finally becoming a serious franchise in the NFL.

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