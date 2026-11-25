Installing Omarion Hampton as the No. 1 running back would not have turned the one-win Los Angeles Chargers into playoff contenders this year. It's still inexcusable that head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't see the young running back's obvious potential much earlier in this disastrous campaign.

In fairness to Harbaugh, at least he's admitted his mistake. After watching the former first-round pick rush for 89 yards on just 14 carries against the New York Jets, he told reporters that he should have turned to Hampton as his top back sooner. That still does nothing to excuse how long it took Harbaugh to come to such an obvious conclusion.

With all due respect to the likes of Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, it's obvious to anyone paying attention that Hampton is the team's most dynamic running back. While injuries have played a role, there's no logical reason to explain Harbaugh ignoring that reality during his team's putrid start. Hampton is exactly the sort of running back who should have been leveraged to take pressure off of Justin Herbert all season long.

It's not as if Hampton entered the NFL through the side door. He was a first-round pick for the Chargers in the 2025 draft. Their front office clearly believed he had the upside to be one of the best running backs in the NFL. Harbaugh's refusal to share in that vision sheds serious doubts about his alignment with the front office.

Should the Chargers fire Jim Harbaugh?

New York Jets v Los Angeles Chargers | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

Harbaugh has enjoyed too much success in the NFL to be considered anything less than a quality head coach. That does not mean he is the right man to preside over the Chargers' upcoming rebuild, though. His mistreatment of Hampton should be a big mark against him when ownership considers his future in the offseason.

Los Angeles will need to lean in to playing the younger players on its roster if it's going to return to playoff contention any time soon. Hampton has the talent to be a part of the long-term solution. Waiting over half of a season to annoint him as the team's true No. 1 running back cost him valuable time on the job. That missed opportunity will also slow down Hampton's journey towards hitting his prime in the NFL.

Harbaugh's only hope for keeping his job is to show some humility and give Hampton a leading role in his offense for the rest of the year. That might not be enough to change his future with the team, but it would be a step towards reconciliation with his roster. Rest assured, quite a few members of the Chargers roster likely questioned Hampton's role during the team's weak start.

The Chargers need to turn the page on Harbaugh in an effort to flush this nightmare season down the drain. His poor handling of Hampton didn't doom Los Angeles to a losing season, but it certainly didn't help them maximize their win total.