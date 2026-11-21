More than any other major professional sports league, the NFL is apt for change. Rebuilding doesn't have to be a five-year process. Hit on a few draft picks and use your salary cap space right, and suddenly, you've dug yourself out of a hole. Which current rebuilding team is closest to doing that, though?

How do we define the term "rebuilding"? Well, it's not just about records. Houston and Philadelphia have poor records this season, but I wouldn't really call either a rebuilding team. Houston's had bad luck, and Philly's had injury issues. Likewise, the NFC South isn't a division full of rebuilding teams, but is instead just a really bad division full of teams that are all still trying to win. I'm also not counting Tennessee here because the Titans are entering year three of their current "rebuild," and it's not clear if the team will keep going this current route or if it will actually tear things down and enter a true new rebuild this offseason.

5. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts are in big, big trouble. The team signed Daniel Jones this past offseason despite the fact that he was coming off of a torn Achilles tendon, believing that the strong play he displayed pre-injury in 2025 would translate post-injury as well. How'd that go? Well, the Colts released Jones this week, opting to instead elevate Anthony Richardson to the starting role. So, uhh, not good.

In theory, signing the wrong quarterback is survivable if the deal is only for two years, but the Colts have another glaring issue: they've spent the past couple of seasons operating as if they're a contender. As such, the team does not control its own first-round pick this year, with that set to go to the Jets. Right now, that's the No. 6 overall pick, but unless Richardson surprises people, Indianapolis could easily sink into the bottom five. The team might sit there and watch a quarterback get taken with their pick, while they're left to either wait until the second round to take a shot on someone who'd be far less likely to work out, or to sign a bridge quarterback in free agency.

On the bright side, the Colts are projected to have the eighth-most cap space next offseason, but how much does that matter when 2027 is already a lost season? The other rebuilding teams have paths -- narrow ones, but paths -- to being better next season. The Colts will likely be worse, though at least they own their own 2028 first-round pick.

4. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are reasons for optimism with the Arizona Cardinals. If running back Jeremiyah Love can stay healthy, the team has a really solid set of weapons for its next quarterback: Love, wide receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride. The team also might get a boost from fellow NFC West foe Los Angeles exiting the Mattew Stafford era and, perhaps, entering their own rebuild.

But there are issues. One is that the team may have already lucked into too many wins this season, putting one of the top two quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft out of reach. Sure, they could likely reach for CJ Carr, but that doesn't feel like a move that screams "this is going to make us better immediately." It's more like a faint whisper saying "maybe this guy will work out, and we'll be marginally better."

There are also the big-money deals for Budda Baker and Josh Sweat to deal with. Can Arizona get off of those, opening up more cap space? If so, though, does that just completely tank the defense? Is there a defensive building block here? Not really, right? This is a deeply flawed roster.

3. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Miami Dolphins are also pretty bereft of talent, but I prefer their situation to that of the Cardinals for a few reasons. The first is just that they have a much better shot of getting a top quarterback in this class without needing to trade up for one. If the season ended today, Miami would be picking third overall, and the two teams in front of them probably won't be going quarterback. Provided no one leaps over them, the Dolphins could make the choice to draft Drew Mestemaker. They could also opt to trade that pick if they want to stick with Malik Willis or want to try to swing some wild trade for an established quarterback. The team has options in a way that Arizona doesn't.

Additionally, Miami feels like it has a few more things figured out going forward. The defense has young players like Jacob Rodriguez and Chop Robinson who it can build around on that end, and the team has been investing picks in the offensive line recently, so there's likely less work needed there than there is in Arizona.

The lack of wide receivers is an issue, as the team doesn't really have anyone on the current roster who you'd be confident saying will be around three years from now, but Miami has a ton of cap space if it wants to go after some veteran receivers to pair with Mestemaker. There's also the AFC East factor: Buffalo aside, the AFC East is easier to contend in than the NFC West, which also gives the Dolphins a slight edge here when comparing the two teams.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Chargers sit second in these rankings despite a disastrous 2026 season because the team has multiple avenues toward rebuilding thanks to the fact that the team has Justin Herbert at quarterback.

The first option? Hope that his 2026 struggles are a temporary blip on the radar. He has the lowest completion percentage and touchdown rate of his career as well as the highest interception rate. He's also not even 30 yet and shouldn't be hitting a wall randomly, so maybe a lot of this is about team context. Bet on a Herbert bounceback, then either draft wide receiver Jeremiah Smith or trade down. Los Angeles has the second-most projected cap space for 2027, so there will be money available to fix holes.

The other option is to trade Herbert. There's going to be a team out there that'd be willing to give up multiple first-round picks for him. Make that move, draft Mestemaker or Smith, and then move forward with an arsenal of picks to accelerate the rebuild. Having those options is huge for the Chargers and puts them far closer to turning things around than most teams.

1. New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Jets? The New York Jets are the rebuilding team that's in the best shape? Really???

Yes, really. The team has made some smart moves in recent years to position itself well for the 2027 NFL Draft. At the moment, the team holds three of the first 12 picks in the class, giving them a clear path to adding not only a rookie quarterback, but multiple top defensive prospects as well. There's a very clear path here to the team adding game-changing talent in this class.

Add to that that a rookie quarterback would be joining a team with a solid offensive foundation. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are strong weapons, and the team has really solid offensive tackles as well as super intriguing young tight end prospect in Kenyon Sadiq. As weird as it is to say this, the Jets have managed this rebuild really well, and as long as their next quarterback isn't a bust, the team could be much improved in 2027 and a playoff contender in 2028. Seriously. I mean this. Don't laugh at me for believing in the future of the New York Jets.