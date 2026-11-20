The NFL wants you to believe parity is the rule. The reality is that bad football being propagated by bad football teams (with bad general managers and overmatched coaches) is the norm. Last I checked, there are still 32 teams in this league. And a quick look at the standings reveals there are 12 teams that have three wins or fewer through 10 weeks of play.

That’s over a third of the league that can’t win more than one out of every three games (the Commanders tying the Giants skews their winning percentage some, but come on). Whoever wins the NFC South and NFC East should be made to play each other midweek for the right to advance to the Wild Card round.

But we all know both of those teams, instead, will be hosting a playoff game. (The NFL is corporate socialism for billionaires. Never let anyone tell you differently). So, alas, the race to the bottom is very real, tanking is no longer taboo, and there is so much company among the dregs of this league that you don’t even really stand out anymore.

With all of that said, not all terrible teams are created equally. And some have much more going for them heading into 2027 — let’s be real, winning anything of real consequence is already over for this bunch — than others, even if there are questions looming about who will be coaching or quarterbacking some of them next season.

Of those 12 teams with only three wins, three teams certainly can make the case for 2026 turning out to be a blip. Or they can at least make the case for 2026 absolutely being rock bottom with a brighter future ahead.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yeah, they are going to be looking for a new head coach and new coordinators, absolutely, a new quarterback. But they still have Howie Roseman, the best general manager in the NFL, and they are loaded up with draft picks to move up and down the board however they please in 2027 and 2028 (the returns on AJ Brown — oh, those reeling Patriots — and Cam Jurgens — oh those reeling Ravens — are boffo).

Everyone in the NFL is preparing for Roseman to make serious power moves, including trading for the best veterans that become available, potentially a new QB, and also drafting a QB with legit capital if he chooses. “He can get one of each, absolutely,” one longtime NFL exec told me.

They need to rebuild the offensive and defensive lines, but that’s what the Eagles have always believed in, and that’s one of Roseman’s specialties. They won’t be down long and could end up picking in the top five of every round this year.

Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one could have forecast this season going this far off the rails. But if you had to endure all of that, only for CJ Stroud to emerge as a top-eight QB in this league, you take that tradeoff. Of course, it’s going to cost them a ton in the offseason to get him resigned (“North of $60M now,” one GM suggested to me recently), but those are First World problems HYPER.

This defense will be back next year. It’s too talented and DeMeco Ryans is too smart and far too talented as a leader and motivator for them to have this rot bleed into 2027. And now, they don’t even need to be a top five defense to win anymore with how robust the passing game is. The Jaguars are going to face a brutal schedule next year and can’t play in their home stadium, and the Colts and Titans are the dregs and will remains the dregs.

There will be a path for them to get back to the playoffs in 2027.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OK, the playoffs in 2027, for this group, would be beyond wishful thinking. But everyone I talk to in the NFL about this team loves their spirit and fight and tenacity. They should have won Sunday with Kyle McCord in his first NFL start on the road if the kicker didn’t meltdown three times. They are establishing guard rails and best practices.

Jeff Haffley looks like the real deal. They have ridiculous draft capital and have been more competitive than anyone thought with so little talent and experience on that roster. “They are going to be good sooner than people think,” longtime NFL GM Marty Hurney told me. “They are building it the right way.”

Watch them make some gains in the standings next season and be poised for a leap in 2028, assuming they find a quarterback. And even playing another year with Malik Willis and a better cast around him wouldn’t be the end of the world.