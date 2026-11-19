It's starting to feel like we've seen the best of Lamar Jackson. While he's one of the most talented quarterbacks we've ever seen in the NFL, injury issues have derailed his (and the Baltimore Ravens') past two seasons. Baltimore's a franchise that doesn't like to be stuck in limbo, so exploring a Jackson trade this offseason isn't out of the question.

Where could he land? The Miami Dolphins are an intriguing option.

Proposed Dolphins-Ravens trade for Lamar Jackson

The proposed deal here is fairly straightforward. Miami will have a ton of cap space entering the offseason and will also have a draft pick that should be in the top three (or so) next spring. Throw in a future second-rounder and you can probably get this done, assuming Jackson is willing to go to Miami.

Now, the trade itself seems simple, but the reasoning on both sides for why this trade would happen is a little less simple. Let's get into the reasons why both sides would be motivated to make a deal this offseason.

Why the Ravens move on from Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're Baltimore, you view a Jackson trade as a chance to reset things. The injury issues over the past two years have turned a perennial contender into a team lost in the NFL wilderness, and with Jackson turning 30 in January, the team could realistically view their window as closed if they just stick with the status quo.

Now, is that true? Ehh, I don't know. I still believe that with a fully healthy Jackson, this team has one or two more shots at a Super Bowl. But if you double down on trying to contend and keep Jackson around, you risk putting yourself in worse shape if his injuries keep piling up or if a healthy Jackson starts to fall off by 2028 or 2029. This would be Baltimore thinking long-term.

Assuming the Miami pick lands third or better, the Ravens would have a chance either to draft who they see as the top quarterback in this class (Drew Mestemaker or Darian Mensah, most likely), or to take the best available overall player and pursue a free-agent quarterback to help them win now. The market isn't great for that, but Kirk Cousins as a one-year bridge option, or maybe taking a shot on Mac Jones? IDK, the rookie route is probably better here, as long as the Ravens think they can win with one of the guys from this class.

Why Miami would want to take a shot on Lamar

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Ravens should consider moving on from Jackson due to his injury history and worries about future regression, why would Miami want to trade for him? Simply put, the Dolphins have had a really bad track record of finding quarterbacks over the last, like, 30 years. Miami needs to take bigger chances than Baltimore does when it comes to searching for someone to start under center.

Jackson is also far more of a sure thing than going after a rookie. If the Dolphins want to stop being stuck in rebuilding purgatory, a trade like this can immediately help that. (It could also blow up in their faces. I'd probably call it 60-40 as far as working out goes, and the Dolphins would definitely be willing to risk the 40 percent chance this is an awful idea because, well, it's the Dolphins.)

Does Miami currently have a team built to win now? No, not at all. In fact, I want to be clear that I'm not saying this is Miami's best path forward, but it's not the worst path forward either. If Baltimore wants to move on from Jackson, and Jackson has interest in playing in Miami, then kicking the tires and seeing what happens has a higher ceiling than just drafting a rookie does.