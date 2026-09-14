John Harbaugh and the Giants needed just one game to make Ravens fans eat their words

Baltimore Ravens fans made sure the door hit John Harbaugh on his way out of town and he didn't deserve that. The New York Giants' impressive Sunday Night Football victory over the Dallas Cowboys was direct proof.

Following Harbaugh's hiring by New York this offseason, Ravens fans took to the web to express their condolences to Giants fans. They predicted a woeful transition and disappointing results given how poorly Harbaugh's tenure in Charm City fizzled out with star talents like Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry at his disposal.

Omg you do.



I dead ass feel sorry for y'all 😭



No malice. Yall legitimately have hope and have absolutely no idea what you’re getting yourself into — effjoshallen (@effjoshallen_8) August 22, 2026

Well, scoring 28 points and racking up 394 total offensive yards (more than any Giants home game in 2025) with gleaming performances by ex-Ravens Patrick Ricard and Isaiah Likely is evidence to the contrary. In fact, Harbaugh appears to have been playing 4D chess this whole time while not harming Baltimore's prospects in the slightest. What a nice guy.

John Harbaugh is proving Ravens fans wrong with Giants' debut win over Cowboys

The Ravens dominated their 2026 season opener with a 41-23 beatdown of the Indianapolis Colts. Despite losing wideout Zay Flowers to injury in the second half, Jackson and Henry managed the game perfectly. Baltimore fans felt vindicated in letting Harbaugh walk and starting a new era with Jesse Minter at the helm.

Two things can be true at the same time. Baltimore needed to move on from Harbaugh and he's still a really good football coach. Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo picked up right where they left off before the latter's gruesome season-ending injury, just with a more mature and experienced appoach to their attack. That's thanks to Harbaugh stepping in and realizing the pair's personality is key to the Giants' offensive spark. But rather than letting the flames roar and accidentally burning MetLife Stadium to the ground, he's directing their energy to fuel the New York hype train while executing efficiently on offense.

Dart learned how to slide finally and he recognized secondary options in his progressions were more open than he would've determined them to be in his rookie year. That led to two touchdowns for Likely, the difference-makers in the 28-20 win. That's all Harbaugh's coaching and experience translating to a young talent.

Just watch DArt go through his progressions here... So much development on display right now pic.twitter.com/FHaIVMbplb — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 14, 2026

The one thing Ravens fans could still be proven right on is the sustainability of Sunday night's success. Will the team be able to go out every week and repeat what they did against a Dallas defense that looked markedly improved on paper but still looked as Swiss cheese-like as last year? Beating the Cowboys, who were seen as potential contenders in the preseason, was huge but more evidence is needed before declaring the Harbaugh hire a total success.

One win is just that, one win. The Giants need at least eight to nine more of them to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2022. After a Week 2 Monday Night Football tilt with the Los Angeles Rams, the Giants' schedule is rather favorable -- Titans, Cardinals, Commanders and Saints before a tougher back-to-back with the Texans and Eagles. Getting four wins in that earlier stretch will be key to proving Harbaugh can take care of business.