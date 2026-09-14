Emergency Cowboys-Raiders trade proposal if Jerry Jones panics about Dallas' defense

The Dallas Cowboys, fans and analysts alike spent all offseason talking about an improved defense. Dallas overhauled its personnel, brought in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and got everyone's hopes up that the defense could at least just be league average in the 2026 season, if not better. It took only one week to find out that there's more work than that to be done after an abysmal performance in a loss to the rival Giants. And now we have to brace for a potential panic move.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones teased just last week that Dallas could still make a big trade after clearing out cap space with contract restructures, specifically noting the defense. After having the worst defensive performance in the NFL for Week 1 by EPA per Drive, Jones reacting and making a massive trade feels even more likely. And if that's the case, we can't rule out the panic move being a godfather offer to the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby.

Cowboys-Raiders trade proposal for Dallas to land Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys were a team frequently mentioned as a potential suitor for Crosby throughout the offseason, even as they made defensive improvements. There was still a belief that their edge rushers still might not be able to make enough of a down-to-down impact, and that perhaps a trade for a bonafide superstar would be worth the price for them.

That undoubtedly looked to be the case against the Giants on Sunday night in Week 1. The edge rushers weren't the only problem, to be sure. However, the defense as a whole looked a step slow, got bullied on the line of scrimmage and absolutely appeared like it needed help. Crosby, as one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, would clearly help provide some of that juice for the Cowboys moving forward.

And while the Raiders picked up a Week 1 victory, even they know not to read too much into beating this year's Miami Dolphins. That's fool's gold, but it could also help give them leverage to bring in more draft capital, which they certainly would in this specific trade with the Cowboys.

Why the Cowboys would make a panic trade for Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a word, desperation. Jerry Jones was starting to peacock a bit about the position that the Cowboys were in coming into the season, and some of the players were following suit as well. To come out and not only get pushed around when they were on defense, but to lose just the third game to the Giants since 2017, that's the type of result that will push the eccentric owner into some irrational type of action.

When that happens, especially when it comes to Jones, price becomes irrelevant. While I will maintain that Dallas has actually done a fine job of maneuvering with the picks they received in the Micah Parsons trade, the fact of the matter is that they still probably didn't get enough in return for the perennial All-Pro in that deal. On the flip side of that, they would be willing to pay up for someone they want, which is Crosby in this instance.

After the failed offseason trade with the Ravens, Crosby's price went down from two first-round picks according to all reports. Now that he's playing, that price is rising back up. It's still not at a pair of first-rounders again just yet, but it's getting closer. Again, however, the desperation of the Cowboys and of Jones specifically could make them even overpay beyond the going rate in order to make a defensive splash that they feel like they need.

And to be clear, I'm not sure it would make all the difference in the world, but it would certainly help to have Maxx Crosby on the Cowboys defense.

Why the Raiders should be willing to listen

Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't know about you, but it's been hard for me to buy that the Raiders are completely out on trading Maxx Crosby considering that they literally had the Baltimore deal in place. Because that deal fell through (at least officially) because of the medicals, it's felt like Vegas has been in damage control since then to try and raise the trade value for Crosby back up.

Him playing in Week 1 helps with that. The Raiders being functional also helps with that. But in this situation, it's the Cowboys' desperation — and more specifically a swashbuckler like Jerry Jones being desperate — that makes this specific moment the sensible time to actually deal Crosby.

If the trade deadline were this week and Dallas wasn't involved, I don't think that the Raiders would be able to get a first- and second-round pick of any kind in a deal for Crosby. There would probably still be a first-round pick, but that and a late-round selection is about the best that Las Vegas could ask for. That's where the Cowboys' panic could come into play with this as they would seemingly be willing to make the godfather offer no other team is willing to touch.

And if you're the Raiders, while the future is looking up, Crosby still doesn't entirely fit the timeline for this team to compete. If they can trade him for peak value, which this trade to the Cowboys would be, then that's something that would help general manager John Spytek and this front office continue more speedily down the right track of a rebuild.