3 Cowboys trade packages Jerry Jones can make with his newfound $19 million

The Dallas Cowboys have freed up $19 million in salary cap space after restructuring the contracts of Kenny Clark, Jake Ferguson and DaRon Bland, bringing them to a total of $33 million. Any team would love to roll that much cap room into 2027, and Dallas has historically been more conscious of preserving future flexibility than most. But these maneuvers feel like they're laying the foundation for something bigger.

Jerry Jones affirmed as much during his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, saying that "we have really viable, serious room financially to make a trade if we wanted to right now." A deal may not materialize until closer to the trade deadline, but Jones seems willing to make a splash regardless. With that in mind, it only feels right to brainstorm some trade packages that Jerry and the Cowboys can make with their newfound $19 million.

Cowboys trade package for Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like there's a magnet slowly pulling Maxx Crosby from Las Vegas to Dallas. The Cowboys' interest in the five-time Pro Bowler is well-documented after they finished as runners-up in the Crosby sweepstakes back in March, before the Ravens backed out of their agreement. Jones stoked the flames again at training camp, saying that he never lost interest in Crosby, and Dallas' newfound $33 million gives them just enough cap room to facilitate a trade and absorb the edge rusher's $30 million salary.

Baltimore agreed to send two first-round picks to the Raiders before backpedaling over concerns about Crosby's surgically repaired knee. Even though Crosby's contract is relatively easy to move, it's hard to imagine another team putting two firsts on the table now that his knee has become a legitimate red flag.

It was reported in the aftermath that Dallas offered as much as the No. 12 overall pick and their 2027 second-rounder. A similar package should get a deal done this time around. Jerry Jones could sweeten the pot and make it a 2028 conditional second-rounder that could turn into a first based on playing time, team success or performance benchmarks. But that feels unnecessary.

In this scenario, the Raiders would add a first-rounder in what could be a historic 2027 draft class, plus a 2028 second-rounder. That'd be a terrific haul. The Cowboys, meanwhile, would land their big fish and potentially transform a below-average defense into a very good one.

Cowboys trade package for Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals OLB Josh Sweat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Sweat isn't in the same class as Crosby, but he was a key piece of two Eagles teams that reached the Super Bowl in 2022 and 2024. Team success hasn't followed Sweat to Arizona, however, making him the subject of trade speculation all offseason after the Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon, the coach whom he followed to the desert from Philly.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano believes Sweat could become a hot commodity before the November trade deadline if Arizona's season spirals.

"Arizona is going to continue to get calls," Graziano writes. "Though I believe the team doesn't want to trade him, I also know these things change. And if Arizona is out of it in late October and/or Sweat indicates he doesn't want to be there anymore, you'll hear his name ahead of the deadline."

If traded, Sweat should fetch a fraction of what Crosby does. A third-round pick and a Day 3 selection may be rich, but Jones may have to overpay a smidge if the 29-year-old has a robust market. That should be the case, as he's been remarkably consistent and durable. Since 2022, Sweat has compiled 37.5 sacks, 44 QB hits and 213 pressures to go with a 68.2 run-defense grade, all while playing 66 of a possible 68 regular-season games.

A former star for Vic Fangio, Sweat would be a seamless fit in a Christian Parker scheme that's expected to be an extension of Fangio's. He'd also walk into a locker room full of familiar faces, including Klayton Adams, Ryan Smith, Jalen Thompson and Emari Demercado.

Cowboys trade package for Alex Highsmith

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys and Steelers have become frequent trade partners, with George Pickens and Broderick Jones both making the trip from Pittsburgh to Dallas in the last two offseasons. Dallas clearly feels it needs another outside linebacker, and Alex Highsmith is one of the better two-way edge defenders in the game.

Despite that, Highsmith shouldn't be all that expensive. He's now third in the Steelers' EDGE pecking order after they gave ascending pass rusher Nick Herbig $25 million per year this offseason. With $108 million tied up in T.J. Watt, it's fair to wonder if Highsmith is long for Pittsburgh. Most teams wish they had the Steelers' pass rush depth, but at some point paying all three becomes detrimental to balancing out the roster. That could be Jones' in.

Highsmith is currently making $17 million a year, and he'll surely want a new deal soon after watching Herbig get paid. That looming payday could knock his trade value down a full round, putting a fourth-round pick firmly in play.

And here's the fun part: The fourth-rounder Dallas would send to Pittsburgh is the same pick the Steelers gave up in the Broderick Jones trade. Getting their own pick back might be just enough to sweeten the pot for the reigning AFC North champs. If that's all it takes to land Highsmith, Jones and Co. shouldn't need to be asked twice.

The 29-year-old is one of the better run-defending EDGEs in the league and is a handful to deal with when rushing the passer, as evidenced by his 92 pressures and 16.9 percent pass-rush win rate over the last two seasons.