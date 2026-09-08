The 25 players who will define the 2026 NFL season

The 2026 NFL season is nearly here. There’s no shortage of players that will have a massive impact on this season for one reason or another. So we decided to dwindle it down to the top 25 players that will have the most impact this season. Maybe it’s a newcomer that was brought in for one specific reason; maybe it’s a player that has the pressure of leading their team on a playoff run. Whatever the case may be, here’s a look at the 25 players who will ultimately define the 2026 NFL season.

EDGE Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Sweat makes this list because aside from the early offseason drama with Maxx Crosby, Sweat has been one of the most talked about pass rushers in the NFL. The rumors are swirling about if he’ll get dealt and how much it will cost. For now, he’s still in Arizona, but once he ultimately gets moved, what he does after will determine if it was worth it. Does he live up to the hype? Or does he end up being overvalued and underperforming.

QB Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons fans couldn’t have begged harder for Michael Penix Jr. to be the starter this year. Tua Tagovailoa looked exactly like we expected him to this preseason and it goes to show that the Falcons’ fate will lie in Penix. If he’s healthy, it could be the thing that saves this team. If he’s injured throughout the year again, it will be why the Falcons’ ceiling is so low with this quarterback room.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Two things can be true. Baltimore has a first-year coach taking over a team whose championship window is rapidly closing. It also has a quarterback that is in the middle of contract negotiations that has to prove this season he’s worth another lucrative investment. This season — as has been the case for the last few seasons — is a pressure cooker for Lamar Jackson. He no longer has excuses and needs to find a way to carry Baltimore to the Super Bowl.

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffalo front office felt Sean McDermott was the problem, so they parted ways with him and turned to former offensive coordinator Joe Brady as his replacement. As if the pressure on Allen wasn’t enough already to finally win an AFC title and reach the Super Bowl, now it’s at an all-time high. Like Jackson, Allen hasn’t had the playoff success he should have had to this point and though the regular season accolades have piled up, a Super Bowl is the one thing that has escaped him. It will once again loom over his head during this season.

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Carolina lost their big NFL Draft pick, Chris Brazzell II, to a training camp injury and with him on IR, his rookie season was over before it even got started. He was drafted to add a weapon to this offense and now they’re back to square one. That’s why Tetairoa McMillan’s 2026 season will be important. They need him to be Bryce Young’s best friend if they want to return to the playoffs. Anything less than another big season from him and you’ll find all of Carolina’s problems this year.

WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

The Bears traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills and the idea was Luther Burden III was ready for a bigger role. Burden suffered a groin injury roughly a month ago and is set to be ready for Week 1. Whether he is or isn’t, the Bears fully believe he’s ready to be a solid player in this offense. Rome Odunze is the No. 1 option for Caleb Williams, but Burden has the potential to be a difference maker and he could very well determine just how good this Bears offense is.

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals feel like this year could yield the same success the 2021 team had en route to Cincinnati’s first Super Bowl appearance in decades. The only problem is Burrow’s health has been the one thing to hold this team back. The one year it didn’t, it was the abysmal defense. Those problems seem to be solved ahead of this season. Cincinnati will only be as good as Burrow is healthy this year. The hierarchy in the AFC has shuffled over the last few years and maybe there’s room for the Bengals at the top.

RB Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

We know how good CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Dak Prescott are in this offense. They are absolutely going to determine the bulk of this team’s offensive success, but Javonte Williams is the most important player on this offense. The Cowboys had a respectable rushing attack last year and it showed how important that was. It will be just as important again this year and if he has another top 10 rushing season, Dallas should be in position to go on a playoff run.

WR Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos took a big swing to get Bo Nix some help in the receiving core. Jaylen Waddle is a big play waiting to happen, which is both important and needed for the Broncos to take their offense to the next level. Denver was able to get to the AFC title game a year ago. Imagine if they had a weapon like Waddle to pair with Cortland Sutton. That’s what this season can look like if Waddle becomes the player they hope he is.

QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers have struggled since turning the team over to Jordan Love. Not in the sense that they haven’t had success, but since then they’ve been to the playoffs and just haven’t performed well. Love deserves a lot of criticism for his struggles in the postseason. This season, he and the Packers have to figure that out and they’ll do it without Parsons for much of the season.

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans missed having a run game last year and you could argue that put a lot of pressure on C.J. Stroud to carry this offense. With David Montgomery in the backfield now, the Texans should be in a better position to have a more fluid offense. Montgomery just might help Stroud relax and get back to his rookie season form. If this offense looks better, it will be because of Montgomery more than Stroud finally getting out of his two-year lull.

CB Sauce Gardner, Indianapolis Colts

There’s quite a few players on the Colts you could turn to, but I wanted to go a different route here. The Indianapolis Colts gave up two first round picks for Gardner and he needs to step up. He finally got his first interception in two seasons during the preseason which is a step in the right direction. This year, he’ll have to prove he was worth the investment and he might end up being the most important player on this defense.

CB Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This season, Jacksonville has to figure out what Travis Hunter will be to this team. They’ve seemingly committed to making him a cornerback meaning they need him to be a lockdown this year. He will have a significantly reduced role on offense and with the weapons they’ve surrounded Trevor Lawrence with, he shouldn’t feel the pressure to have an offensive role as well. This year, he needs to take a major leap because he was the No. 2 overall pick in his draft and cost a lot for Jacksonville to land. Their defense's success just might hinge on how well Hunter plays.

RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were swift in signing the Super Bowl 60 MVP this offseason and for good reason too. They needed to improve the run game because a lot of their offensive problems last season stemmed from not having a reliable running back. If this is Kansas City’s last ride with their core of Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones together, adding Walker was the best decision to generate wins in 2026.

QB Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are letting Fernando Mendoza develop in the background, which means whether he plays this year is entirely up to Kirk Cousins. If he plays well enough that Las Vegas doesn’t feel the need to make a quarterback change, that means Mendoza could ride the bench for the entire season before taking over next year. If Cousins struggles and Las Vegas is out of playoff contention, well, that could open the door for the No. 1 overall pick in 2026 to begin his NFL legacy.

EDGE Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the biggest move of the offseason and you better believe Myles Garrett might be the most important player in the NFL this season. That’s not taking away from this Los Angeles Rams team that probably didn’t need him, but it goes to show that if they traded for him, they wanted to make a statement. Garrett will have to have another Defensive Player of the Year performance this season because that’s why LA traded for him.

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings drew a line in the sand in their quarterback room after they named Kyler Murray the starting quarterback. This means all eyes will be on him and if he really is the difference maker for this offense or just further complicates their problems. Murray has had decent seasons in the NFL, but is he truly the solution Minnesota is looking for? All eyes will be on how well Murray looks in Minnesota.

WR A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

New England kicked Stefon Diggs to the curb to revamp this receiver room and after trading for A.J. Brown, it’s clear he’s the new No. 1 target for Drake Maye. The Patriots’ offense went stagnant at times and that’s because they didn’t have a lot of help. With Brown and Romeo Doubs, there’s no reason why this offense can’t thrive. New England will only be as good as their offense is and particularly how much Brown elevates it.

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants have a lot to figure out this season and a lot of it starts with Malik Nabers. He’s coming off a major knee injury. He was limited during training camp and preseason but is on pace to start Week 1. The Giants need him to be back to full strength if they want to contend in the NFC East. They have the potential to; they just need everybody back and ready. Nabers proved to be an elite weapon before he got hurt and the Giants are banking on him being that weapon post-injury as well.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has been under a lot of speculation ahead of this season. He’s falling short of Eagles fans’ expectations – which can be quite lofty at times – but he still has the faith of the organization which is important. Hurts has to look like a traditional quarterback that isn’t reliant on his rushing ability to improve this offense. Philadelphia wants a dynamic offense that can have some success.

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh put themselves in a bind with Aaron Rodgers. They essentially committed to him and put off their search for a franchise quarterback for another year. They did that because they felt Roders gives them the best chance to win this season. If that’s true, well he’ll absolutely be one of the most important players in the 2026 season because Pittsburgh’s success will solely be determined by how Rodgers’ plays. They need a playoff run and honestly, a Super Bowl run. Rodgers will either get them there or hold them back.

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco has had a lot of turnover with their offensive playmakers over the last few seasons, but the two players that have stayed consistent are George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. Kittle is still recovering from an Achilles tear. McCaffrey is healthy ahead of Week 1 and they need him to be healthy this season. He’s Brock Purdy’s favorite weapon and if the 49ers are going to be good this year, it will be contingent on how many games McCaffrey plays this year.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle has a thin running back room as Zach Charbonnet continues to recover from his torn ACL. That puts the pressure on the passing offense, specifically Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as he now has to carry the offense. Sure he’s reliant on Sam Darnold to get him the ball, but he had a career year and reset the receiver market with his extension. They need him to be just as elite while Charbonnet recovers and to take the pressure off rookie Jadarian Price.

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is awaiting an extension in Tampa Bay and has already said he plans on waiting until the end of the season to renegotiate. This means his future with the Bucs will hinge entirely on how well (or poorly) he plays. Tampa Bay needs him to play well because the NFC South is bad and they should easily win that division. At the same time, this team has been held back and though Mayfield has looked elite, it can’t get over the hump.

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Last season was a wash thanks to a season filled with injuries for Jayden Daniels. This season is a clean slate and by default, means he has to elevate this offense in the same way he did his rookie season. The Commanders invested a lot in the team around Daniels which further adds to the pressure for him to win this season. He doesn’t have to do a lot, but what he can’t do, is not play at a high enough level to make the Commanders competitive in the NFC East.