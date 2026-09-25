Kevin Stefanski, Tommy Ree deserves more heat for Falcons’ QB disaster

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the worst quarterback situations of the decade, if not the century or all-time. But maybe their woes on offense aren't just tied to miserable quarterback play. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees aren't exactly putting on a masterclass either.

It's not Rees' fault that the Falcons willingly went into the 2026 season with Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Rush and Jack Strand as their options at quarterback. But it is Stefanski's, at least partially. Anyone with eyes could see how wrong this could go.

Penix opened the season still recovering from his 2025 ACL tear, the third of his football career. Tagovailoa, who seems to be a better trade chip than QB option, landed in Atlanta after being dumped by the Dolphins to the tune of $99.2 million in dead money. Rush is a career backup and Strand is an undrafted rookie out of D-II. Things were always likely to be a struggle bus, especially after Tagovailoa won the starting job and then promptly went down injured.

Falcons' coaching staff should face more questions for universal QB struggles

Coming into Thursday Night Football against the Packers, the Falcons ranked last in quarterback rating, passing yards and interceptions. Those numbers didn't improve even with Penix finally available to start. He threw an interception on his first drive and completed just four of his first 10 attempts.

McKINNEY!



📺: Prime Video pic.twitter.com/bRIjuGMk46 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 25, 2026

If every quarterback you've put on the field in three games has thrown an interception within seven passes, maybe there's something wrong with your scheme and how you're coaching it.

No Falcons QB has made it through 10 passes without throwing an INT:



Cooper Rush: INT on 7th pass

Jack Strand: INT on 1st pass

Michael Penix Jr: INT on 3rd pass — Novig (@Novig) September 25, 2026

Falcons fans could and should ask exactly why the coaching staff was asking their quarterback to throw 10 times in the opening quarter or so. Penix hadn't played in nearly a year and wasn't playing particularly well back then either. Meanwhile, Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta rushing attack were cruising. The running back had eight touches and 90 yards from scrimmage in the first. He was singlehandedly responsible for the Falcons breaking through for a touchdown just before the end of the quarter. Even then, that scoring drive was saved by a dubious roughing the passer call.

Maybe the Falcons were set up to fail this season with this quarterback room. Or maybe a more stable quarterback situation would have still produced this level of play. Stefanksi and Rees have a long way to go to prove they're up to the task.