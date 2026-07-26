Kyler Murray has already closed JJ McCarthy's only advantage in Vikings QB battle

The QB competition between Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy figured to be the NFL's most intriguing of the offseason, but it may be over before it even begins.

McCarthy's rapport with the Minnesota Vikings' receiving corps figured to be one of his biggest advantages over the newcomer. It seems that Murray is already working hard to eat away at that potential advantage, though, as reports indicate that Murray has been working with Minnesota's No. 2 wideout, Jordan Addison, regularly over the last two months in Dallas. It might have been a slightly better choice for Murray to work with superstar Vikings receiver Jordan Jefferson, but it's still a real sign of progress for a signal-caller whose work ethic has been questioned in the past.

Building a healthy relationship with receivers is of particular importance in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offensive scheme. Getting the ball out on time and giving his wideouts the chance to produce yards after the catch is crucial to the Vikings' offensive success. It's one thing McCarthy has struggled with during his pro career despite having significant time in O'Connell's system.

It is still dangerous to put too much emphasis on the offseason work between Murray and Addison. The idea of a quarterback spending time with a starting wide receiver before the preseason truly begins is hardly earth shattering news. It's a step in the right direction for Murray, but he still has a long way to go before he defeats McCarthy for the starting job.

What other advantages does Kyler Murray have over JJ McCarthy?

Minnesota Vikings OTA Offseason Workouts | David Berding/GettyImages

Murray may not be a perfect NFL quarterback, but he's accomplished a lot more as a starter since breaking into the league than McCarthy. Much of his success has been based on having above-average arm strength for the position and excellent mobility.

The downside to Murray is that his lack of stature seriously complicates his ability to work the middle of the field. As such, he's gravitated more towards throwing the ball outside the numbers to threaten opposing secondaries. That's a skill that should really endear himself to Jefferson as a guy who can win battles on the perimeter.

It will be interesting to see how the Vikings change their offense to take advantage of Murray's legs. Minnesota will not want to expose him to a lot of hits because of his small size. He can, however, get out on the perimeter and make big-time throws from RPOs and designed roll-outs.

What does JJ McCarthy have over Kyler Murray?

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025 | Stephen Maturen/GettyImages

Murray may be closing the gap on McCarthy when it comes to relationships with Minnesota's receivers, but it's still an advantage the incumbent enjoys. McCarthy may not have endeared himself to his skill players on the field, but he seems to get along with everyone inside the building.

The other big advantage McCarthy enjoys over Murray is his ability and willingness to work the middle of the field. Jefferson can win on the outside, but his lack of size often means he enjoys more success working on crossers and seam routes in the middle of the field. McCarthy has the size and required arm strength to hit those sorts of throws in O'Connell's system.

McCarthy's age also gives him a slight advantage over Murray in this quarterback battle. The Vikings would love to see him emerge as a long-term answer for them at the game's most important position. The odds may be stacked against that sudden development, but it's still the best potential outcome for the Vikings as a franchise.

Who will be the Vikings' starting quarterback in 2026?

It seems like a matter of time before Murray wins the starting job. He has his flaws as a passer and leader, but the McCarthy experiment did not go well in Minnesota. Hindsight makes it clear Minnesota should have held on to Sam Darnold instead of handing the job to an unproven rookie. The franchise will correct that mistake by giving Murray the starting job before Week 1 arrives.