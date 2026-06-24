Kyler Murray's early Vikings struggles open the door for JJ McCarthy

The next few months will test the coaching staff's ability to name a clear leader before the division race heats up.

The starter's limited reps with the first team could delay his adjustment to a new offensive system.

The Minnesota Vikings' quarterback battle may not be as settled as we all thought. Reports indicate Kyler Murray "looked uncomfortable at times" as he competed against J.J. McCarthy in recent weeks.

According to The Athletic's Alec Lewis, "the competition with young quarterback J.J. McCarthy will continue into training camp." That's a sharp contradiction from previous assessments that suggested Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell may have already decided who his Week 1 starter was after minicamp (Murray).

If McCarthy's opportunity to retain his starting role from last season isn't winding down like we all thought, the next few months are going to be extremely interesting.

Vikings can't afford prolonged QB battle facing stacked NFC North

Minnesota Vikings Mandatory Minicamp | David Berding/GettyImages

The rest of Minnesota's division has long sorted out the offensive leader designation which puts them at a significant advantage. Those QB1s are getting full reps with the top squad, while Murray continues to split with McCarthy. That's only going to hamper his ability to learn the new system and hit the ground running.

“Having to split reps [with J.J.], me already being behind, not getting the amount of reps you would typically want a guy to get learning the offense, that’s probably the toughest part," Murray told reporters earlier in June.

The Vikings will need to make a decision quick, because you don't bring in a guy like Murray unless he's slated to be the starter — especially when there were significant doubts surrounding McCarthy's ability to lead this offense now. If O'Connell is having second thoughts — or worse, he can't let go of his 2024 first-round pick favoritism — there's going to be insurmountable uncertainty among the players and coaches when the season begins.

“Odds are, unless they’re lighting up and running the table this season, there's a decent chance we’ll see both these guys play at some point," NFL Insider Tom Pelissero predicted on the Rich Eisen Show shortly after mini camp ended. That's a recipe for disaster. As the late great John Madden used to say, "If you have two quarterbacks, you've got none."

Heading into training camp, there needs to be a clear QB who is taking snaps with the starters. The backup then should be drilled as if he's auditioning for the starter role, and whoever is looking better, therefore, is the guy. The only changes that should be made are if either player absolutely cannot seem to get a grip of the offense during the preseason matchups.

This is clearly Murray's job to lose. McCarthy has an opportunity but O'Connell cannot entertain it much longer lest he risk putting his team in too deep a hole to truly compete in the NFC North.