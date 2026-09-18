Lions vs. Bills live player stats, box score and match stats for Thursday Night Football Week 2

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions could put up some wild stats and numbers on Thursday Night Football to get NFL Week 2 kicked off. Not only will there be a palpable buzz among Bills Mafia for the home-opener and the first game in the new Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, but these are two of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL accompanied by middling defenses. Josh Allen, Jahmyr Gibbs, DJ Moore, Amon-Ra St. Brown, James Cook, Jared Goff and so many more could be set for big nights in the Week 2 clash — and NFL fans will get a treat to start the week of football as well.

For all intents and purposes, this game should be a fantasy football dream. But the game itself, regardless of the stats, should be entertaining as well. We expect a back-and-forth, high-scoring clash in which the last team to have the ball might end up winning. We're looking forward to the Lions and Bills getting into a potential shootout, and you can follow along with all of the stats, scores and everything you need down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Lions vs. Bills player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary