Matthew Golden and the most important NFL players at training camp

For one reason or another, every player on this list will have an important month before Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off. Most of these players are already roster locks, but they could still prove why they deserve a bigger role. It’s no surprise someone like Matthew Golden could be feeling the pressure simply because two guys ahead of him received extensions this offseason and he was a prized acquisition in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s not the only one. Here are the other players around the NFL that need to have a good training camp and preseason.

WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Dare I say Matthew has the “Golden” path laid out for him in his second season with the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay inked Christian Watson and Jaylen Reed to extensions, but truthfully still need one of this trio to step up as Jordan Love’s top target. The Packers drafted Golden in the first round in 2025 for their first receiver selected in the first round in forever. They see the potential, he just has to live up to it. This camp will reassure their beliefs or remind them why they don’t use valuable picks on receivers.

EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers were banking on Nic Scourton and Jaelan Phillips to play opposite each other on the defensive line and wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines. Then Scourton tore his ACL. That means the other top 100 pick from the 2025 draft by the Panthers needs to step up in a big way this training camp. Phillips is good enough to cause destruction by himself. But the Panthers drafted Umanmielen because he had a lot of potential out of Ole Miss. Unfortunately, he had just 1.5 sacks last year. This might be his last chance to gain some good grace with the Panthers’ coaching staff.

EDGE Cashius Howell, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati doubled down on addressing their defensive line this offseason, landing Boye Mafe by way of free agency and then drafting Cashius Howell. It turned out to be a great move with Shemar Stewart getting hurt on the first day of training camp last week. Howell will have more than enough opportunities to contend for the second defensive end position. For now, it’s Myles Murphy’s job – who equally needs to impress — but with a big preseason, Howell could very well be the answer Cincinnati has been looking for in the pass rush.

LB DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas isn’t ready to give up on DeMarvion Overshown yet despite his unfortunate injury history since getting drafted. This camp he has to prove the Jones family right for not being aggressive in finding better linebacker depth. When he’s healthy, Overshown has shown that he’s really good. But we have yet to see a full healthy season from him. Through camp, he can’t just look like a refreshed player, he has to look like the future anchor of the interior linebackers.

CB Keith Abney II, Detroit Lions

Detroit was already thin at cornerback before they waived Terrion Arnold. Without him, they’re nearing desperation. Keith Abney II out of Arizona State will immediately be thrust into the starting cornerback opposite of D.J. Reed. The good thing is he’ll have all of camp and preseason to get acclimated to NFL speed. The bad news is his margin of error is slim and it’s not of his own doing.

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Mason has a really good chance to steal the RB1 spot in the depth chart from Aaron Jones. This camp is important for him because it will be the chance he gets to prove he deserves a bigger role. You could argue Mason earned it last year, leading the team in rushing despite being the backup running back. If he hasn’t already, this next month will be his best chance to have a bigger role with the Vikings offense.

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kayvon Thibodeaux needs a big training camp, not because he needs to earn a bigger role on the defense but because he needs to force a pass-rusher-needy team to trade for him. The New York Giants have been shopping Thibodeaux around and no teams have bitten yet. If he doesn’t get traded by Week 1, he might end up spending all season in the shadows of Brian Burns and Abdul Carter.

WR De’Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

The injury list in San Francisco is longer than a CVS receipt and most of the names on that list are offensive players and receivers. De’Zhaun Stribling, a rookie from Ole Miss, needs to have a big camp because the 49ers need depth badly. Stribling can turn into a reliable weapon for Brock Purdy, but he needs to show during camp that he can be that impact player. Stribling is dealing with a hamstring problem that’s limiting him for now. He needs to get healthy and more importantly, he needs to be a key weapon on this offense.

WR Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been looking for the perfect complement to DK Metcalf and they landed on Germie Bernard. They did trade for Michael Pittman Jr. as well, creating a three-person receiver room that should have a lot of success regardless of who the Nos. 2 and 3 receivers. Bernard has an outside chance to contend for the No. 2 spot and even if he doesn’t win it, should have a really good chance to show the Steelers coaching staff he was worth the pick. He had a breakout season in 2025 with Alabama and now he’s set for more success in the NFL.