Biggest NFL training camp overreactions after one week: The Panthers are cursed

Week 1 of the NFL’s training camp brought a lot of news, injuries and most importantly, overreactions. Some of these are justified, as injuries are already derailing quite a few teams’ 2026 season before it even begins. The others, well, they highlight just how eager we are for the football season to return. There’s a lot of excitement for the 2026 season and here are some things that are getting us talking ahead of the first preseason game of the year on Thursday.

Carolina Panthers injury luck is shattering playoff hopes

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don’t think any team is in the same position as the Carolina Panthers. Within the first week of training camp, the Panthers lost Chris Brazzell II, who was projected to have a big role with the offense, and Nic Scourton, the team’s sack leader from a year ago, tore his ACL on the first day of camp. This is unfortunate luck for a team that’s been trending in the right direction. While they did add Jaelan Phillips this offseason, without Scourton, this defense isn’t nearly as scary as it needs to be to compete in the NFC.

The loss of Brazzell might be worse though. Tetairoa McMillan won offensive rookie of the year last year and looked like the perfect weapon for Bryce Young and this Panthers team to build around. The problem is it’s just him. The Panthers landed Brazzell as the second option for this offense and without him, the onus falls back on Xavier Legette, who has been less than intriguing since he was drafted. It’s not all bad, but man, two massive losses in Week 1 of training camp certainly puts a damper on the excitement of the season.

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback situation is just as bad as we thought it was

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phew, we knew how dire it was for the Falcons to be putting their faith in Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. but, man, it couldn’t get any worse. Penix hasn’t practiced yet with the team and Tagovailoa had a flare-up in his back. It’s been so bad, FanSided even teased the idea of Will Levis coming to the rescue after his renewed confidence. I’m sure this is exactly how Kevin Stefanski imagined his first year away from Cleveland’s dysfunction to go, right? The Falcons aren’t in a horrible situation just yet, but it isn’t getting any better based on how Week 1 has gone.

Atlanta had to see this coming. It’s still early and they can eventually be back at full strength once the season starts. For now, there’s a lot less optimism. If Levis is truly their best option for now, it might be a grim preseason for the Falcons.

Travis Hunter will turn into the two-way star Jacksonville drafted him to be

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter missed most of his rookie season due to a season-ending knee injury. In the aftermath of his injury, the Jaguars acquired Jakobi Meyers and gave him an extension and then said they were going to use Hunter as a cornerback primarily. Yet, during training camp, he’s been used on both sides of the ball more than originally advertised. Maybe they’re seeing how they can fit him in; maybe they’re just trying to get him back in game speed. Or they could be seeing if there’s something worth experimenting with again in his second season.

You can’t blame Jacksonville for wanting to see Hunter’s two-way ability all the way through. They gave up way too much for him to just be a cornerback or a receiver. They swapped their 2025 pick with the Cleveland Browns and gave them a 2026 first-round pick. Hunter hasn’t cashed in yet, so it’s not out of the equation that he plays more on offense this year than they originally led on.

Deshaun Watson is going to run the Cleveland Browns into the ground

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you were anywhere near social media over the weekend, you probably saw one of the many interceptions Deshaun Watson threw during training camp. That pretty much sums up the Cleveland Browns quarterback battle, which somehow teases Watson as the favorite over Shedeur Sanders. I’ve said this multiple times, both quarterbacks will ultimately play in 2026 so who the Week 1 starter is truly doesn’t mean much. Yet for Cleveland fans, being forced to watch Watson run this offense into the ground for yet another season just feels imminent.

Nothing he’s done in training camp even comes close to making Browns fans feel secure with the quarterback position and the quick Todd Monken and his offensive staff realize that, the quicker they can truly move on from that fiasco of a move. Training camp should always be taken with a grain of salt, but when it comes to Watson, there’s nothing else he can do that will give Browns fans any sort of confidence he’s worth trotting onto the field.

San Francisco will plummet in 2026 season

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco has all the potential to be an elite team in the NFC West division and contend for the top seed again in 2026, but there’s one major problem they can’t seem to avoid. They might have the most injured offense in the NFL. Ricky Pearsall might miss the 2026 season, Mike Evans tweaked his hamstring and George Kittle is still recovering from his Achilles injury. To make it worse, Brock Purdy is liable to miss time to injury as well this season.

This is already shaping up to be the season from hell for the 49ers and we haven’t even made it to the Hall of Fame game yet. There’s time for the 49ers to get healthy, the question is will they stay healthy? If training camp is any indication, it’s not looking good at all in the Bay Area.

Vita Vea, Baker Mayfield’s won’t play in Tampa Bay beyond 2026

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no guarantee that either Vita Vea or Baker Mayfield play for Tampa Bay after this season. The organization squandered their opportunity to retain both long term and now Baker Mayfield is set on waiting until next offseason to discuss his contract any further. Vea has requested a trade, but still has been showing up to practice, ailing with an injury. Mayfield is committed to playing the 2026 season.

Vea certainly has the leverage to force a move before the end of the season, but with his age, unless there’s a pressing need at the trade deadline, he probably won’t get traded. If Tampa Bay loses one of the longest tenured player and their starting quarterback, it will add to a very murky future in south Florida.