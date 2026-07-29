NFL training camp injury updates: Shemar Stewart headlines notable injuries

Well, the excitement of training camp also brings the reality that injuries are still a thing. Quite a few teams were hit with some unexpected injuries in the early few days of NFL training camp with some notable players popping up on the injury list during Wednesday’s day of camp. One of the big names was Shemar Stewart, who was seen getting carted off the field in Cincinnati with an apparent leg injury on Wednesday.

He highlights a list of several players with injury scares. Here’s a look at some of the notable injuries just a few days into camp.

Notable training camp injuries

PLAYER TEAM INJURY EDGE Shemar Stewart Cincinnati Bengals Lower leg/knee QB Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons ACL rehab QB Tua Tagovailoa Atlanta Falcons Back (flare-up) EDGE Nic Scourton Carolina Panthers Torn ACL WR Chris Brazzell II Carolina Panthers Moderate LCL tear WR Ricky Pearsall San Francisco 49ers PCL/swelling around knee DT Bryan Bresee New Orleans Saints Torn ACL RB Jordan James San Francisco 49ers Fracture rib EDGE Ethan Downs Kansas City Chiefs Torn ACL

Shemar Stewart is once again a main character in the NFL training camp period. Last year, it was him holding out over a technicality in the language of his rookie contract and now it’s because his 2026 season is in jeopardy. Stewart was carted off the field Wednesday with an apparent leg injury. It would be a big hit to Cincinnati from a depth standpoint, but he also played just eight games last year and had just one sack. Thanks to landing Cashius Howell in the 2026 draft, the Bengals aren’t hit too badly by the injury.

The Carolina Panthers were already hit with an unfortunate injury with Nic Scourton tearing his ACL and now the offense is getting hit with as well. Chris Brazzell II was carted off in Wednesday’s practice with an apparent knee injury. This is a massive hit, as Brazzell was lined up to have a big role with the offense. Bryce Young needs a weapon to go with Tetairoa McMillan and with Brazzell’s season in jeopardy, there’s less optimism around Carolina after it reached the playoffs last season.

Notable players on PUP, IR list to start training camp

PLAYER TEAM INJURY PUP/IR DESIGNATION EDGE Micah Parsons Green Bay Packers Knee PUP DT Javon Hargrave Green Bay Packers Knee PUP DT Kaleb Proctor Arizona Cardinals Knee IR EDGE Josh Sweat Arizona Cardinals Knee PUP DB Brian Branch Detroit Lions Achilles PUP DB Kerby Joseph Detroit Lions Knee PUP LB CJ Allen Indianapolis Colts Calf PUP WR Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts Ankle PUP LB Harold Landry III New England Patriots Knee PUP CB Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers Back PUP CB Jalen Ramsey Pittsburgh Steelers Knee PUP TE George Kittle San Francisco 49ers Achilles PUP EDGE Mykel Williams San Francisco 49ers Knee PUP DT Alfred Collins San Francisco 49ers Shoulder PUP RB Zach Charbonnet Seattle Seahawks Knee PUP DB Nick Emmanwori Seattle Seahawks Ankle PUP CB Trey Amos Washington Commanders Lower leg/ankle PUP

There are quite a few notable names on here, with most of them carrying over injuries from last season. The most notable recent addition would be Kaleb Proctor getting added to the injured reserve list after suffering a torn meniscus during an offseason workout. Aside from that, this list is mainly players rehabbing from late-season injuries last year. Joey Porter Jr. suffered a flare-up in his back, per Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike McCarthy. He didn't disclose when he would be back.

Other injury updates

Atlanta Falcons facing QB conundrum

Kevin Stefanski left Cleveland’s quarterback dysfunction behind only to inherit more quarterback dysfunction with the Atlanta Falcons. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. were out of camp on Wednesday with injuries. Tagovailoa had an apparent back injury that flared up and kept him out while Penix still hasn’t been cleared yet after recovering from his torn ACL injury, which he suffered last year. The Falcons made quick work to add depth to their quarterback room, signing former Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens backup Cooper Rush.

Three San Francisco 49ers hit with training camp injuries

The San Francisco 49ers just can’t escape the injury bug. Ricky Pearsall is among three players that were affected by training camp injuries. Pearsall is experiencing some swelling in his knee, which is related to his PCL injury from last season. Running back Jordan James suffered a fractured rib on Monday and Malik Mustapha was out Wednesday with a strained hamstring. That said, the 49ers got positive news about Nick Bosa’s ACL recovery as well as encouraging signs from Mykel Williams’ recovery.

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