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NFL training camp injury updates: Shemar Stewart headlines notable injuries

Training camp brings excitement, but it also brings the risk of injury. Several teams around the NFL already have major injury news that could already derail their seasons.
ByWynston Wilcox|
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Shemar Stewart
Shemar Stewart | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • Several NFL teams face early training camp setbacks due to key player injuries across the league.
  • Bengals edge defender Shemar Stewart got carted off, Panthers receiver Chris Brazzell II hurt his knee, and Falcons QBs missed practice.
  • Early injuries alter roster depth, disrupt player chemistry, and threaten team playoff hopes before the season starts.

Well, the excitement of training camp also brings the reality that injuries are still a thing. Quite a few teams were hit with some unexpected injuries in the early few days of NFL training camp with some notable players popping up on the injury list during Wednesday’s day of camp. One of the big names was Shemar Stewart, who was seen getting carted off the field in Cincinnati with an apparent leg injury on Wednesday. 

He highlights a list of several players with injury scares. Here’s a look at some of the notable injuries just a few days into camp. 

Notable training camp injuries

PLAYER

TEAM

INJURY

EDGE Shemar Stewart

Cincinnati Bengals

Lower leg/knee

QB Michael Penix Jr.

Atlanta Falcons

ACL rehab

QB Tua Tagovailoa

Atlanta Falcons

Back (flare-up)

EDGE Nic Scourton

Carolina Panthers

Torn ACL

WR Chris Brazzell II

Carolina Panthers

Moderate LCL tear

WR Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco 49ers

PCL/swelling around knee

DT Bryan Bresee

New Orleans Saints

Torn ACL

RB Jordan James

San Francisco 49ers

Fracture rib

EDGE Ethan Downs

Kansas City Chiefs

Torn ACL

Shemar Stewart is once again a main character in the NFL training camp period. Last year, it was him holding out over a technicality in the language of his rookie contract and now it’s because his 2026 season is in jeopardy. Stewart was carted off the field Wednesday with an apparent leg injury. It would be a big hit to Cincinnati from a depth standpoint, but he also played just eight games last year and had just one sack. Thanks to landing Cashius Howell in the 2026 draft, the Bengals aren’t hit too badly by the injury. 

The Carolina Panthers were already hit with an unfortunate injury with Nic Scourton tearing his ACL and now the offense is getting hit with as well. Chris Brazzell II was carted off in Wednesday’s practice with an apparent knee injury. This is a massive hit, as Brazzell was lined up to have a big role with the offense. Bryce Young needs a weapon to go with Tetairoa McMillan and with Brazzell’s season in jeopardy, there’s less optimism around Carolina after it reached the playoffs last season. 

Notable players on PUP, IR list to start training camp

PLAYER

TEAM

INJURY

PUP/IR DESIGNATION

EDGE Micah Parsons

Green Bay Packers

Knee

PUP

DT Javon Hargrave

Green Bay Packers

Knee

PUP

DT Kaleb Proctor

Arizona Cardinals

Knee

IR

EDGE Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals

Knee

PUP

DB Brian Branch

Detroit Lions

Achilles

PUP

DB Kerby Joseph

Detroit Lions

Knee

PUP

LB CJ Allen

Indianapolis Colts

Calf

PUP

WR Alec Pierce

Indianapolis Colts

Ankle

PUP

LB Harold Landry III

New England Patriots

Knee

PUP

CB Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Back

PUP

CB Jalen Ramsey

Pittsburgh Steelers

Knee

PUP

TE George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers

Achilles

PUP

EDGE Mykel Williams

San Francisco 49ers

Knee

PUP

DT Alfred Collins

San Francisco 49ers

Shoulder

PUP

RB Zach Charbonnet

Seattle Seahawks

Knee

PUP

DB Nick Emmanwori

Seattle Seahawks

Ankle

PUP

CB Trey Amos

Washington Commanders

Lower leg/ankle

PUP

There are quite a few notable names on here, with most of them carrying over injuries from last season. The most notable recent addition would be Kaleb Proctor getting added to the injured reserve list after suffering a torn meniscus during an offseason workout. Aside from that, this list is mainly players rehabbing from late-season injuries last year. Joey Porter Jr. suffered a flare-up in his back, per Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike McCarthy. He didn't disclose when he would be back.

Other injury updates

Atlanta Falcons facing QB conundrum

Kevin Stefanski left Cleveland’s quarterback dysfunction behind only to inherit more quarterback dysfunction with the Atlanta Falcons. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. were out of camp on Wednesday with injuries. Tagovailoa had an apparent back injury that flared up and kept him out while Penix still hasn’t been cleared yet after recovering from his torn ACL injury, which he suffered last year. The Falcons made quick work to add depth to their quarterback room, signing former Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens backup Cooper Rush. 

Three San Francisco 49ers hit with training camp injuries

The San Francisco 49ers just can’t escape the injury bug. Ricky Pearsall is among three players that were affected by training camp injuries. Pearsall is experiencing some swelling in his knee, which is related to his PCL injury from last season. Running back Jordan James suffered a fractured rib on Monday and Malik Mustapha was out Wednesday with a strained hamstring. That said, the 49ers got positive news about Nick Bosa’s ACL recovery as well as encouraging signs from Mykel Williams’ recovery.

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