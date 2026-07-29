NFL training camp injury updates: Shemar Stewart headlines notable injuries

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Several NFL teams face early training camp setbacks due to key player injuries across the league.
- Bengals edge defender Shemar Stewart got carted off, Panthers receiver Chris Brazzell II hurt his knee, and Falcons QBs missed practice.
- Early injuries alter roster depth, disrupt player chemistry, and threaten team playoff hopes before the season starts.
Well, the excitement of training camp also brings the reality that injuries are still a thing. Quite a few teams were hit with some unexpected injuries in the early few days of NFL training camp with some notable players popping up on the injury list during Wednesday’s day of camp. One of the big names was Shemar Stewart, who was seen getting carted off the field in Cincinnati with an apparent leg injury on Wednesday.
He highlights a list of several players with injury scares. Here’s a look at some of the notable injuries just a few days into camp.
Notable training camp injuries
PLAYER
TEAM
INJURY
EDGE Shemar Stewart
Cincinnati Bengals
Lower leg/knee
QB Michael Penix Jr.
Atlanta Falcons
ACL rehab
QB Tua Tagovailoa
Atlanta Falcons
Back (flare-up)
EDGE Nic Scourton
Carolina Panthers
Torn ACL
WR Chris Brazzell II
Carolina Panthers
Moderate LCL tear
WR Ricky Pearsall
San Francisco 49ers
PCL/swelling around knee
DT Bryan Bresee
New Orleans Saints
Torn ACL
RB Jordan James
San Francisco 49ers
Fracture rib
EDGE Ethan Downs
Kansas City Chiefs
Torn ACL
Shemar Stewart is once again a main character in the NFL training camp period. Last year, it was him holding out over a technicality in the language of his rookie contract and now it’s because his 2026 season is in jeopardy. Stewart was carted off the field Wednesday with an apparent leg injury. It would be a big hit to Cincinnati from a depth standpoint, but he also played just eight games last year and had just one sack. Thanks to landing Cashius Howell in the 2026 draft, the Bengals aren’t hit too badly by the injury.
The Carolina Panthers were already hit with an unfortunate injury with Nic Scourton tearing his ACL and now the offense is getting hit with as well. Chris Brazzell II was carted off in Wednesday’s practice with an apparent knee injury. This is a massive hit, as Brazzell was lined up to have a big role with the offense. Bryce Young needs a weapon to go with Tetairoa McMillan and with Brazzell’s season in jeopardy, there’s less optimism around Carolina after it reached the playoffs last season.
Notable players on PUP, IR list to start training camp
PLAYER
TEAM
INJURY
PUP/IR DESIGNATION
EDGE Micah Parsons
Green Bay Packers
Knee
PUP
DT Javon Hargrave
Green Bay Packers
Knee
PUP
DT Kaleb Proctor
Arizona Cardinals
Knee
IR
EDGE Josh Sweat
Arizona Cardinals
Knee
PUP
DB Brian Branch
Detroit Lions
Achilles
PUP
DB Kerby Joseph
Detroit Lions
Knee
PUP
LB CJ Allen
Indianapolis Colts
Calf
PUP
WR Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts
Ankle
PUP
LB Harold Landry III
New England Patriots
Knee
PUP
CB Joey Porter Jr.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Back
PUP
CB Jalen Ramsey
Pittsburgh Steelers
Knee
PUP
TE George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
Achilles
PUP
EDGE Mykel Williams
San Francisco 49ers
Knee
PUP
DT Alfred Collins
San Francisco 49ers
Shoulder
PUP
RB Zach Charbonnet
Seattle Seahawks
Knee
PUP
DB Nick Emmanwori
Seattle Seahawks
Ankle
PUP
CB Trey Amos
Washington Commanders
Lower leg/ankle
PUP
There are quite a few notable names on here, with most of them carrying over injuries from last season. The most notable recent addition would be Kaleb Proctor getting added to the injured reserve list after suffering a torn meniscus during an offseason workout. Aside from that, this list is mainly players rehabbing from late-season injuries last year. Joey Porter Jr. suffered a flare-up in his back, per Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike McCarthy. He didn't disclose when he would be back.
Other injury updates
Atlanta Falcons facing QB conundrum
Kevin Stefanski left Cleveland’s quarterback dysfunction behind only to inherit more quarterback dysfunction with the Atlanta Falcons. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. were out of camp on Wednesday with injuries. Tagovailoa had an apparent back injury that flared up and kept him out while Penix still hasn’t been cleared yet after recovering from his torn ACL injury, which he suffered last year. The Falcons made quick work to add depth to their quarterback room, signing former Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens backup Cooper Rush.
Three San Francisco 49ers hit with training camp injuries
The San Francisco 49ers just can’t escape the injury bug. Ricky Pearsall is among three players that were affected by training camp injuries. Pearsall is experiencing some swelling in his knee, which is related to his PCL injury from last season. Running back Jordan James suffered a fractured rib on Monday and Malik Mustapha was out Wednesday with a strained hamstring. That said, the 49ers got positive news about Nick Bosa’s ACL recovery as well as encouraging signs from Mykel Williams’ recovery.