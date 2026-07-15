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Why do NFL veterans report to training camp later than rookies? Breaking down the schedule

Everything to know about NFL training camp schedule with rookies reporting soon.
ByWynston Wilcox|
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Everything to know about NFL training camp schedule with rookies reporting soon.
Everything to know about NFL training camp schedule with rookies reporting soon. | Boston Globe/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • The NFL training camp schedule is about to begin with rookies reporting before veterans.
  • The Collective Bargaining Agreement dictates that rookies can be required to report no earlier than a week before veterans.
  • The most critical date this preseason is August 30, when all teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players.

NFL training camp has almost arrived. The first preseason game is just a month away, which means kickoff of the regular season is right around the corner. Where did the time go? Players are wondering the same thing, because over the next few weeks their preparation is about to ramp up in a hurry. For NFL rookies in particular, though, camp is coming a bit more quickly — and there’s a specific reason for that. We’ll answer that question and more about the training camp schedules.

The reason NFL rookies report to training camp before veterans

Jeremiyah Love
Arizona Cardinals Rookie Minicamp | Christian Petersen/GettyImages

If you know anything about the NFL’s training camp period, you’ve heard about rookies reporting earlier than veterans. This isn't like OTAs, where that week for rookies is voluntary. The NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement says rookies may be required to show up no earlier than a week before the mandatory reporting date for veterans. This is usually a period for rookies to get re-acclimated ahead of the preseason. 

Training camp time is valuable, usually at a remote site and with very little time for teams to make a lot of important decisions. Using that time helping rookies get their feet under them is time wasted. Thus, rookies usually meet before veterans.

When rookies and veterans report to training camp for all 32 teams

TEAM

ROOKIES REPORT

VETERANS REPORT

Seattle Seahawks

July 17

July 24

San Francisco 49ers

July 18

July 25

New England Patriots

July 21

July 24

Miami Dolphins

July 21

July 28

Houston Texans

July 21

July 28

Carolina Panthers

July 21

July 22

Buffalo Bills

July 21

July 28

Arizona Cardinals

July 22

July 22

Denver Broncos

July 22

July 28

Tennessee Titans

July 23

July 28

Los Angeles Chargers

July 23

July 28

Las Vegas Raiders

July 23

July 28

New York Giants

July 23

July 28

Cleveland Browns

July 23

July 28

Atlanta Falcons

July 24

July 28

Baltimore Ravens

July 24

July 28

Kansas City Chiefs

July 24

July 28

Washington Commanders

July 24

July 28

New York Jets

July 25

July 28

Los Angeles Rams

July 25

July 25

Jacksonville Jaguars

July 25

July 28

Detroit Lions

July 25

July 28

Cincinnati Bengals

July 25

July 28

Chicago Bears

July 25

July 28

Minnesota Vikings

July 26

July 28

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

July 27

July 28

Indianapolis Colts

July 27

July 28

Green Bay Packers

July 27

July 28

Dallas Cowboys

July 28

July 28

New Orleans Saints

July 28

July 28

Philadelphia Eagles

July 28

July 28

Pittsburgh Steelers

July 28

July 28

There’s a lot of variety in this table in terms of which teams have rookies reporting earlier than the veterans, how much earlier or even earlier at all. The most interesting thing is that there are five teams that have rookies and veterans starting at the same time. The Arizona Cardinals have the earliest start date of those teams on July 22. There are seven teams that start before July 22, as the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have the earliest training camp start dates on July 17 and 18, respectively.

NFL roster cut deadlines and other training camp dates to know

  • Aug. 13-29: Preseason games
  • Aug. 30: Rosters must be at 53 players
  • Aug. 31: Waiver claim deadline
  • Sept. 6: Preseason training camp ends and first practice reports due

Out of all the dates on this list, Aug. 30 is the most important one to remember. It’s the date by which teams are required to cut their rosters down to 53 players. In year’s past, teams had to do weekly cuts throughout the preseason, trimming the roster from a maximum 90 players down to 85, then 80 and then 53. Now, it’s just one deadline to get to that final number. This allows teams to carry a lot of depth throughout the preseason before making final decisions.

Another interesting note about the dates is that the deadline to cut players is usually on a Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, but was moved up to Sunday at 6 p.m. ET this year. Will that have much of an effect? Probably not, but interesting that the league decided to move it up. Other than that, the rest of the dates are pretty clear cut. Sept. 6 will be here soon enough.

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