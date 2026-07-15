Why do NFL veterans report to training camp later than rookies? Breaking down the schedule

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The NFL training camp schedule is about to begin with rookies reporting before veterans.
- The Collective Bargaining Agreement dictates that rookies can be required to report no earlier than a week before veterans.
- The most critical date this preseason is August 30, when all teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players.
NFL training camp has almost arrived. The first preseason game is just a month away, which means kickoff of the regular season is right around the corner. Where did the time go? Players are wondering the same thing, because over the next few weeks their preparation is about to ramp up in a hurry. For NFL rookies in particular, though, camp is coming a bit more quickly — and there’s a specific reason for that. We’ll answer that question and more about the training camp schedules.
The reason NFL rookies report to training camp before veterans
If you know anything about the NFL’s training camp period, you’ve heard about rookies reporting earlier than veterans. This isn't like OTAs, where that week for rookies is voluntary. The NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement says rookies may be required to show up no earlier than a week before the mandatory reporting date for veterans. This is usually a period for rookies to get re-acclimated ahead of the preseason.
Training camp time is valuable, usually at a remote site and with very little time for teams to make a lot of important decisions. Using that time helping rookies get their feet under them is time wasted. Thus, rookies usually meet before veterans.
When rookies and veterans report to training camp for all 32 teams
TEAM
ROOKIES REPORT
VETERANS REPORT
Seattle Seahawks
July 17
July 24
San Francisco 49ers
July 18
July 25
New England Patriots
July 21
July 24
Miami Dolphins
July 21
July 28
Houston Texans
July 21
July 28
Carolina Panthers
July 21
July 22
Buffalo Bills
July 21
July 28
Arizona Cardinals
July 22
July 22
Denver Broncos
July 22
July 28
Tennessee Titans
July 23
July 28
Los Angeles Chargers
July 23
July 28
Las Vegas Raiders
July 23
July 28
New York Giants
July 23
July 28
Cleveland Browns
July 23
July 28
Atlanta Falcons
July 24
July 28
Baltimore Ravens
July 24
July 28
Kansas City Chiefs
July 24
July 28
Washington Commanders
July 24
July 28
New York Jets
July 25
July 28
Los Angeles Rams
July 25
July 25
Jacksonville Jaguars
July 25
July 28
Detroit Lions
July 25
July 28
Cincinnati Bengals
July 25
July 28
Chicago Bears
July 25
July 28
Minnesota Vikings
July 26
July 28
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
July 27
July 28
Indianapolis Colts
July 27
July 28
Green Bay Packers
July 27
July 28
Dallas Cowboys
July 28
July 28
New Orleans Saints
July 28
July 28
Philadelphia Eagles
July 28
July 28
Pittsburgh Steelers
July 28
July 28
There’s a lot of variety in this table in terms of which teams have rookies reporting earlier than the veterans, how much earlier or even earlier at all. The most interesting thing is that there are five teams that have rookies and veterans starting at the same time. The Arizona Cardinals have the earliest start date of those teams on July 22. There are seven teams that start before July 22, as the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have the earliest training camp start dates on July 17 and 18, respectively.
NFL roster cut deadlines and other training camp dates to know
- Aug. 13-29: Preseason games
- Aug. 30: Rosters must be at 53 players
- Aug. 31: Waiver claim deadline
- Sept. 6: Preseason training camp ends and first practice reports due
Out of all the dates on this list, Aug. 30 is the most important one to remember. It’s the date by which teams are required to cut their rosters down to 53 players. In year’s past, teams had to do weekly cuts throughout the preseason, trimming the roster from a maximum 90 players down to 85, then 80 and then 53. Now, it’s just one deadline to get to that final number. This allows teams to carry a lot of depth throughout the preseason before making final decisions.
Another interesting note about the dates is that the deadline to cut players is usually on a Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, but was moved up to Sunday at 6 p.m. ET this year. Will that have much of an effect? Probably not, but interesting that the league decided to move it up. Other than that, the rest of the dates are pretty clear cut. Sept. 6 will be here soon enough.