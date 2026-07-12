Where the NFL's most overlooked 2026 free agents could land before training camp

The next wave of signings could dramatically reshape rosters in the NFC North and around the league before Week 1.

We’re past the start of the NFL’s offseason and free agency period, but that doesn’t mean all the good players have been snatched up. Believe it or not, there are still some notable names and proven producers who are waiting to make an impact on a new team. Players like Joey Bosa and even Stefon Diggs have been forgotten about, but they can still add value wherever they wind up. Here’s a look at five of the most overlooked players still available who could find a new home as training camps begin later this month.

EDGE Joey Bosa

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spot: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have been quiet in addressing arguably their biggest need of this offseason. Which is why it feels like a splash move on a lingering free agent is coming ahead of Week 1. Joey Bosa is an older veteran and does have some well-documented injury problems, but all in all he's worth the swing considering the massive void he'd fill for the Bears. Last season with the Buffalo Bills, Bosa finished with five sacks and five forced fumbles. He can still be a steady contributor, which is exactly why Chicago needs to add him before someone else does.

San Francisco, Seattle and even the Detroit Lions could be interested in a player like Bosa. For the Bears, he’d be their second pass rusher behind Montez Sweat, who still has some juice remaining but also needs a running mate. Bosa would be the perfect short-term solution.

The Bears get an improvement on defense while also looking like a team that could contend with the rest of the NFC. Chicago’s biggest problem last year was not generating enough pressure on the defensive line. They could be a player for Maxx Crosby toward the trade deadline, but until then, Bosa is their best option.

CB Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spot: Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions waived Terrion Arnold after he was arrested in connection to a robbery. The Lions were already in need of reinforcements in the secondary, and now that need is even more pressing. Trevon Diggs had a rough 2025 season that was filled with injuries, multiple releases and a lot of questions about whether he’d land on a roster before 2026. This feels like the perfect time for Dettroit to buy low on a forgotten cornerback.

Diggs had a strong start to his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. That came to an end last year when he was waived. Green Bay claimed him off waivers but ultimately released him after the season. I could understand teams’ hesitancy with Diggs, because he hasn’t really done much since his second season and has battled health issues. He didn’t record an interception in the nine games he played in 2025 and hasn’t had one since the 2024 season. He also hasn’t played a full season since 2022.

Detroit doesn’t have to be aggressive, per se, in trying to land Diggs, but it’s something to monitor. If there’s any team that should take a flier on him, the Lions are probably the only one that would give him one final shot. He is just 27 years old, which could be appealing as well.

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spot: Green Bay Packers

I’ve written about this before, and the more I think about it, the more it feels real. The Green Bay Packers need to find a cheap, short-term option on their defensive line, and Jadeveon Clowney is just that. He has had durability issues and is an aging veteran, but what he can provide a team in need is too valuable to pass up. He’ll be in his age-33 season, which isn’t ideal, but for a team like the Packers who are in their championship window, they can’t afford to pass up on his potential — particularly in run defense.

Clowney fits with the Packers because he’d be the perfect compliment to Micah Parsons and a good solution as Parsons continues to rehab his knee injury from late last season. And when Clowney is paired with an elite pass rusher, that elevates him as well. His two seasons in Cleveland opposite Myles Garrett resulted in 11 sacks and three forced fumbles in 26 games.

Since 2021, Clowney has had three seasons with at least eight sacks and 34.5 sacks total during that span. The Packers can’t be choosy, and when it comes to how affordable Clowney is, they can’t pass up the chance to improve their defense — especially when you look at the layout of the rest of the NFC North division.

WR Deebo Samuel

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) takes the field to practice before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spot: Houston Texans

It’s crazy to think Deebo Samuel could land with a team like the Houston Texans, but if you think about it, it makes a lot of sense. The Texans need consistent contributions from their receiving core. Tank Dell has been dogged by injuries throughout his career, Nico Collins can’t do it all by himself and the rest of the Texans’ receiving room is full of youngsters who still need to develop. Adding a player like Samuel not only gives them depth and veteran leadership but also a useful gadget player.

C.J. Stroud has gotten a lot of criticism for his playoff performance last year and his steady decline since his rookie season. Samuel isn’t quite the explosive player he once was with the San Francisco 49ers, but he is a weapon who can not only amplify the Texans' other playmakers but also give Stroud a security blanket. One of the biggest problems Houston has had is a lack of any real run game like they did in Stroud’s first year with Joe Mixon. Houston added David Montgomery in the backfield, which should help, but Samuel would give them another dynamic.

The Texans can play him both as a slot guy as well as out of the backfield. That’s the type of variety Stroud could use as he looks to recapture his form and also quiet the rumors around his job security in Houston.

WR Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spot: Kansas City Chiefs

This is probably more of a pipe dream, but it doesn’t change the fact that, if it did happen, it could make the Chiefs' offense look just a bit scarier than what we've seen for the past year or two. Kansas City still has a massive need at receiver, and while they wait for Rashee Rice to mature and Xavier Worthy to develop, a year-long rental of Stefon Diggs isn’t a bad idea. The Chiefs have turned to veteran receivers over the last few years for answers. The difference is they haven’t been able to land one who will actually produce the way Diggs can.

Though he’s had some attitude problems at his more recent stops, he’s recorded 1,000-plus receiving yards in every full season since 2018 — the one year he fell short was his lone year in Houston, when he suffered a torn ACL eight games into the season. That’s the consistency Kansas City needs. There’s been rumblings that Tyreek Hill could land back in Kansas City, but he’s still recovering from his severe leg injury last season.

In a perfect world, the Chiefs land both. In a realistic one, Hill is probably their guy. That said, through training camp, Kansas City is going to realize how pressing it is for them to get a respectable receiver in the building — and Diggs is right there for them to snatch up.

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