NFL Rumors: Bucs dropping the ball with Baker, Packers-Clowney buzz and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a very important decision to make about Baker Mayfield. His current contract is almost up and he arguably is due for a pay raise. Negotiations haven’t really progressed with Pro Football Talk reporting that negotiations are at an impasse until training camp, which starts July 28 for the Bucs. For now, it’s not quite a red flag that things are going south, but it isn’t a good sign either. You have to imagine retaining Mayfield is very important for the Bucs, so we’ll see how things progress through training camp and the preseason.

The Bucs aren’t the only ones in the middle of offseason rumors, with the Green Bay Packers looking at a cheap alternative to bolster their pass rush. Lukas Van Ness isn’t it, and after losing Rashan Gary, the Packers need to get Micah Parsons some help, regardless if it’s short-term or long-term help at this point. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bucs, Packers and more with training camp just a few weeks away.

Bucs, Baker Mayfield at odds ahead of training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good thing is at this stage neither side is drawing a line with how negotiations have gone up to this point. That could very well change. The Bucs don’t really have a lot of negotiating power considering how good Mayfield has been for them. They gave him a very team-friendly, three-year, $100 million contract considering he’s a quarterback. Now he’s looking to get something upwards of that, most likely.

Since Mayfield landed in South Florida after Tom Brady’s exit, he’s eclipsed 4,000 passing yards twice, including 4,500 passing yards in the 2024 season. Last season kind of hurt Mayfield’s case for a bump in pay, though he could still realistically get the money he feels he deserves, based on how shriveled up the quarterback market currently is. That’s why Mayfield has the leverage for now.

Despite the worst of his three seasons in Tampa Bay last year, Mayfield is still ranked the No. 77 player in the NFL’s top 100 list. That will earn him a payday regardless of where he ends up. The Bucs can’t really afford to whiff on Mayfield, so they need to find some urgency. I doubt he holds out, but the Bucs' front office will certainly regret his price tag jumping up because of their own ignorance.

Green Bay Packers could turn to Jadeveon Clowney for pass rush help

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Dallas in 2025, Clowney recorded 8.5 sacks in 13 games played in 2025. He’s an injury liability, which could explain the Packers’ hesitancy for a player like Clowney. Parsons could potentially miss the start of the 2026 season, which is why a more durable player could be better for them. That said, if Clowney can be as productive as he’s been the last three seasons (each on different teams), he’s worth bringing in.

Clowney isn’t a long-term option, but the Packers surrendered their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for Micah Parsons – ironically the Cowboys used that pick to take a pass rusher in Malachi Lawrence. Thanks to having a major cornerback need, they had to wait until the fourth round to take a pass rusher. Dennis-Sutton should be a good pickup, but he’s not necessarily ready to start and have an impact immediately just yet.

Kansas City could be Tyreek Hill’s final NFL lifeline

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyreek Hill’s gruesome leg injury during the 2025 season could not only keep him out to start 2026 but could also be the unfortunate end to his NFL career. According to Bleacher Report insider James Palmer, because Hill’s recovery will linger into 2026, he might not play at all this upcoming season, setting up a major decision ahead of the 2027 season, which would be his age 33 season. The only chance he could have left to play in 2026 would be if the Chiefs wanted a reunion.

Kansas City isn’t necessarily the only team that would be interested, but they might be the only team he’d delay his retirement for. The Chiefs don’t necessarily have a deep receiver core and with Rashee Rice’s off-the-field problems and Xavier Worthy needing more time to develop, the Chiefs might feel obligated to give Hill one last run. The Chiefs have been busy the last few years trying to acquire receiver talent. First they tried DeAndre Hopkins and that didn’t quite work out and then they turned to Hollywood Brown, which flopped as well.

Hill isn’t necessarily a savior, but the Chiefs just might be desperate enough to sign him if he’s cleared to play around the trade deadline. Kansas City will probably look at what players are on the trade block first, but Hill will most likely be there for them if they truly need immediate help. Hill is coming off a major injury so I’m just not sure how worth it is, but it's something to monitor. Some of Hill’s best seasons came when he was in Kansas City.

Who says no to one more curtain call?

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