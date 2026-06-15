Ranking Baker Mayfield destinations from favorites to fake news

It seems the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield are at odds about a new contract extension, and with that uncertainty comes speculation about the QB's future. Does he stay in Tampa Bay, or will he leave for one of the many teams that figure to be in the market for an upgrade under center next offseason?

Mayfield has had quite the up and down career, but whatever you think about his ultimate talent level, the fact is that passers of his caliber hardly ever hit the free market anymore. As such, he'd have no shortage of suitors — so we decided to rank every team Mayfield could end up with if the two sides don’t agree on an extension.

5. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Not a chance this happens … but what if it did? Could Cleveland have seller’s remorse and think the only way to break this quarterback curse is to run it back with Mayfield? Again, this is more for humor than anything; Cleveland has a lot of problems, and bringing Mayfield back into the mix just doesn’t make any sense. Yes, he was good in Cleveland once and could be good again, but this just isn’t the move to make. The Browns have basically admitted that the Deshaun Watson trade was foolish and bringing back Mayfield is just an overcorrection, not to mention the fact that they're clearly amassing draft capital to make a run at someone like Arch Manning in next year's draft.

Fake news!

4. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Mandatory Minicamp | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

While this sounds like a good idea on its surface, the Arizona Cardinals are still deep in the rebuilding phase, and going after Mayfield doesn’t really help them. They’re better off prioritizing a young quarterback — most likely from the 2027 NFL Draft — rather than a 30-year-old veteran. They do have an offense set up for just about any quarterback to succeed with Jeremiyah Love and a talented receiving corps, but the defense still needs work. And if you’re Mayfield, why would you willingly go to the worst team in the always loaded NFC West division?

The Cardinals are still searching for their quarterback. If they aren’t willing to pay Jacoby Brissett a pay raise and avoid preseason drama, they’re not going to pay another veteran in free agency.

3. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025 | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

The New Orleans Saints have turned toward Tyler Shough as the future of this team for now. But if they got the chance to land Mayfield, I could very well see them being interested. Kellen Moore isn’t a terrible coach for Mayfield to play under, and with his skills he could elevate this team. The Saints have obviously had a front row seat to Mayfield’s growth in Tampa Bay; it’s not farfetched to think they take a shot at him to finally find a reputable quarterback, especially if Shough regresses in year two.

I think it’s going to take a lot for Mayfield to leave Tampa Bay, and I think the Bucs will be incentivized to figure this thing out. If nothing else, it would be disappointing to let Mayfield go and then have to face him twice a year.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workouts | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

It’s no surprise the Atlanta Falcons are in play for Mayfield. They won’t admit it yet, but they have a quarterback problem – if they didn’t, they wouldn’t have signed Tua Tagovailoa off the scrap heap. Kevin Stefanski is the new coach in Atlanta, and if Mayfield becomes available, it could be interesting to watch. There have been rumors that the two had beef after Mayfield’s tumultuous exit from Cleveland.

As of now, there’s no negativity that we know of, and it worked out once together. If the Falcons don’t get any more clarity between Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. this season, it’s not irrational to think that they could pounce on Mayfield if he's a free agent.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is still the favorite in my opinion. The Buccaneers need him if they want to remain relevant for the foreseeable future. The quarterback market is dried up right now, and if Mayfield gets to the playoffs, that would essentially knock Tampa Bay out of contention for one of the top quarterbacks in this upcoming draft class. The Buccaneers have no other option right now outside of Mayfield and that’s why he’ll be back in south Florida.

Maybe Mayfield is taking a gamble on himself and hoping the longer he holds out, the more he proves he deserves a lucrative extension. The downside to that is he loses all leverage if he doesn’t perform well this season or gets hurt. Even worse if he holds out too.

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