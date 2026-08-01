The most logical Baker Mayfield resolutions amid contract impasse with Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield has every right to be mad about not getting a new contract inked before the 2026 season. He made it clear that he wanted a deal done by a certain deadline and that didn’t happen. Be mad at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for not taking it seriously, not Mayfield for knowing his worth and sticking with it. If the QB was holding out until he got a deal done, that’s one thing. But that’s not the case.

“I said the deadline was the deadline,” Mayfield said. “I addressed the team to let them know and I meant that. It’s all ball.”

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield says he felt “disrespected” and “undervalued” by the contract offers he received. He believes he’s a franchise QB, says he’s going to have a big year, and that the team is going to pay for it in the end.



Here’s everything Mayfield said. He was very… https://t.co/W38UH7pPPp pic.twitter.com/hq4GRZkKwU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 30, 2026

Mayfield’s going to let his game talk this season and the Buccaneers have to accept that if his price goes up, that’s on them. Mayfield knows the risk he’s taking, involving a possible injury derailing his value. So how can the two sides progress? Well, it’s an odd situation, but it can be rectified — and if Mayfield stays to his timeline, that means the Bucs will be on edge all season figuring out if it’s plausible to bring Mayfield back to south Florida.

Option No. 1: Tampa Bay grants Baker Mayfield’s request to stall negotiations through the season

NFL: JUL 29 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The most important thing for Tampa Bay is to honor Mayfield’s request to not negotiate during the season. The team didn’t like how he spoke about feeling disrespected, and going against his wishes only exacerbates his frustrations. The Bucs have to now focus on this season and let the contract situation figure itself out next spring. If Mayfield is serious about being solely focused on the year to come, then the team should respect that. Neither side is at a point of no return, but continuing to disrespect Mayfield’s wishes will make things worse than they already are.

Ultimately both sides want to get a deal done. Tampa Bay knows how important Mayfield is — and more importantly, how difficult it’s going to be to replace him. Mayfield acknowledged just how much he appreciates the Bucs for giving him the opportunity to turn his career around. That mutual respect between both sides means something is salvageable. That also means the Bucs can’t try and strong-arm him into a decision before he’s ready at this point.

Option No. 2: Baker Mayfield balls out in 2026 and earns a bigger pay day elsewhere

NFL: SEP 08 Commanders at Buccaneers | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

There’s a reality in which Mayfield balls out in 2026 and ends up playing himself into an even better contract than the Bucs offered him this offseason. While he hasn’t necessarily had the playoff success to his resume in Tampa Bay, he's thrown for at least 4,000 passing yards in each of his first two seasons with the Bucs and there’s no reason why he can’t do so again in 2026. If he does, the team may be forced to move on from him, simply because they don’t want to overpay. After all, Mayfield is already on the other side of 30 years old. He's almost certainly seeking a long-term deal, meaning that if he plays well, there’s no reason he can’t demand the same pay scale as Daniel Jones ($40-plus million per year).

If the Bucs won’t pay that, another team will. The Arizona Cardinals could be interested in speeding up their rebuilding window with the rest of the NFC West division lightyears ahead of them. The New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers are a couple of other teams to monitor given their volatile quarterback situations. There are enough teams out there that if Mayfield looks like he has the past two years, there’s no question he not only yields a lucrative contract but also demands a long-term deal beyond two or three years.

Baker Mayfield gets hurt, giving Tampa Bay their leverage back

NFL: NOV 14 Browns at Patriots | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Right now, the Buccaneers just don’t have the leverage to negotiate a new deal; they lost that when they didn’t want to play by Mayfield’s terms. It wasn’t a way of trying to prove them wrong, but a way of showing them they're not in control. The only way they get that leverage back is if Mayfield gets hurt or simply doesn’t play to the level that warrants the pay raise he’s seeking. I think if Mayfield does miss time this season for injury, that would give Tampa Bay the ability to essentially dictate Mayfield’s market.

Mayfield knows this is a risk he’s taking, but I can’t blame him for thinking it’s worth it. If Tampa Bay doesn’t see the value in him, someone else will. He doesn’t owe the Bucs anything. While they did give him a chance, he’s given them everything they paid him for. It feels like the Buccaneers will either see how valuable he is and do everything they can to retain him or hope they get any leverage they can during the season. Either way, not getting the deal done before his deadline means they’re playing a dangerous game and that’s a lot to leave to chance.