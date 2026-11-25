What, you thought Aaron Rodgers was going to walk away quietly? Just hours after word broke that he'd been benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers made his regular midweek appearance on the Pat McAfee Show — and while we expected him to tell his side of the story, I don't think anyone expected ... this.

Aaron Rodgers said HC Mike McCarthy was snoring and sleeping through meetings, via @PatMcAfeeShow:pic.twitter.com/1Yig0GHjrX — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 25, 2026

Saying that Rodgers went scorched Earth on now-former head coach Mike McCarthy would be the understatement of the century. Among the accusations Rodgers hurled over the course of just a few minutes of airtime:

McCarthy snored through and/or outright missed team meetings

McCarthy broke down a huddle last weekend in Philly by saying “1, 2, 3 Packers”

McCarthy hardly watches film anymore

Rodgers and GM Omar Khan have joked about McCarthy falling asleep

McCarthy has more or less completely lost the locker room

McCarthy may or may not be mentally unwell

Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play? Of course, everything Rodgers says should be taken with a massive grain of salt; that's true even under normal circumstances, and it's definitely true right after he's been stripped of what is likely his final shot at starting in the NFL. We have no way of knowing to what extent any of this reflects reality inside the Steelers' building, or how anyone else feels about the job McCarthy's doing.

That being said: McCarthy better hope his team produces on the field, because these accusations are going to hang over him for not just the rest of this season but likely the rest of his time in and around the league. His Steelers tenure already felt increasingly tenuous as the offense tanked across two straight ugly losses; now, though, Pittsburgh needs to start seriously considering making this a one-and-done situation.

The good news is that, if Rodgers was anywhere near the mark and the Steelers do find themselves once again in the market for a new head coach, there are plenty of compelling options to choose from.

Grant Udinski, Jacksonville Jaguars OC

Udinski grew up in Doylestown, Penn., a suburb of Philadelphia. But it's still a homecoming of sorts, and given the work he's done with Trevor Lawrence and the Jags offense over the last two years, we're willing to bet that Pittsburgh is willing to welcome him with open arms.

He's only 30 years old, and questions remain about whether he or head coach Liam Coen is primarily responsible for Jacksonville's offensive success. Still, he's been a remarkably fast riser, one of Kevin O'Connell's top lieutenants before being made a coordinator while still in his 20s. The Steelers are desperate for someone to drag them into the 21st century on that side of the ball, and Udinski's youthful exuberance would be a welcome change from both McCarthy and Mike Tomlin.

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings DC

Buffalo Bills v Minnesota Vikings | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

Steelers fans know Flores all too well, given that he spent a year in Pittsburgh as an assistant under Tomlin after being dismissed as the head coach of the Dolphins. Why he's yet to get another shot at the top job despite his tremendous work in Minnesota has been one of the biggest questions of the last couple of coaching cycles; he's clearly one of the sharpest minds in the sport, and his tenure in Miami was hardly a disaster.

The fact that several teams have sniffed around Flores before ultimately looking elsewhere is certainly a cause for at least some concern. It's entirely possible that he's better suited to life as a coordinator rather than running an entire organization. Still, it's hard not to get excited about what he'd do with this defensive personnel, and he deserves a second chance eventually. From an attitude perspective, this feels like a perfect match.

Sean McDermott

McDermott might seem less than inspiring after Tomlin and McCarthy. He's spending a year away from the sidelines after being fired by the Bills, and his defenses felt increasingly behind the times late in his Buffalo tenure.

There is something to be said for stability, though, especially given all the chaos that's swirled around Pittsburgh over the last 18 months or so. McDermott brings instant credibility given his long playoff track record, and he knows how to hire coordinators and run the show as a CEO. You could certainly do worse.

Nate Scheelhaase, Los Angeles Rams OC

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

Scheelhaase profiles similarly to Udinski as an up-and-coming 30-something coordinator who's developed in the shadow of one of the league's most respected offensive playcallers. It's impossible to know for sure how he'll fare away from the warm embrace of Sean McVay (and, for that matter, Matthew Stafford). But McVay's coaching tree is extensive at this point, and he's continued to promote Scheelhaase for a reason. If you want someone with plenty of juice who is well-versed in the NFL's current offensive meta — and boy, should the Steelers be looking for just that — here's your guy.

Patrick Graham, Pittsburgh Steelers DC

Of course, it's also possible that the Steelers just want to rock the boat as little as possible, in which case they already have a plausible head coaching candidate on staff. Graham did underrated work in four years as Raiders DC, doing more with undermanned rosters, and he's finally taken off with the talent at his disposal in Pittsburgh. (He also comes with years of experience under Bill Belichick, for whatever that's worth).

Would he be the most exciting choice? Probably not. Pittsburgh has been through so much upheaval of late, though, that this sort of continuity might seem appealing, especially considering he'd have instant buy-in from this veteran defense.