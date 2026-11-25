The Steelers benched future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers when no one was watching. Mason Rudolph will start for the Steelers this week against Denver, and likely moving forward. The fallout for Rodgers — and where he goes from here — remains to be seen. There's always the chance that Rodgers has thrown his final NFL pass, and will retire midseason. He reportedly didn't show up to the Steelers' team facility on Wednesday morning, and per insider Gerry Dulac, Rodgers relationship with the team has reached a point of no return. Those are his words, not mine.

But Rodgers could have a couple options, one of which includes remaining with the Steelers in case Rudolph should fail and the veterans prefer making one last postseason push rather than turning loose a young, unproven option in Will Howard or Drew Allar. That seems unlikely, though, given much of what we've heard of Rodgers reaction to what has now become a very public benching.

An NFC South team

While the Panthers and Buccaneers are likely off the table, if Rodgers were to make one last postseason plea, his best opportunity could come in the NFC South. The Panthers hold a two-game lead, but teams like the Falcons and Saints linger just a couple of games back. As bad as Rodgers has been the last few games in Pittsburgh, Michael Penix Jr. doesn't inspire much confidence, with a QBR of 48.7.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos v Carolina Panthers | Grant Halverson/GettyImages

Sean Payton and Aaron Rodgers have mutual admiration for each other, and if the latter were to consider one last run with a team that can't guarantee him a starting spot, this is one of the only fits that make sense. The Steelers play the Broncos this coming Friday, so Rodgers could get an up-close-and-personal look at this offense, and exactly what makes Denver tick.

Green Bay Packers

Out of all the options listed, this is the best possible outcome. Rodgers would not start a game for the Packers, but if he plans on retiring, why not sign on for one final Green Bay playoff run backing up Jordan Love? Unlike Brett Favre, Rodgers was a fantastic mentor for Love and could be another reassuring voice in his ear as the Packers embark on a likely journey for Lombardi number five in a crowded NFC. A symbolic one-day contract is also a possibility here, too, so Rodgers can retire a Packer.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots Training Session And Press Conference | Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

If Rodgers still has the drive to compete for a playoff spot — this time as a starting QB and directly against the team that just kicked him to the curb — then look no further than the New England Patriots. Drake Maye could be out for the rest of the season, and Tommy DeVito is not going to cut it. Rodgers isn't a tremendous upgrade, but he gives Josh McDaniels more offensive flexibility. If New England hopes to avoid the dreaded Super Bowl hangover, Rodgers is their best choice. It's a two-horse race between a future Hall of Famer and Daniel Jones.

New York Giants

This little nugget comes courtesy of Dianna Russini, who mentioned the Giants as a 'team to watch' for Rodgers should he have interest in landing elsewhere this season. New York has long been interested in a veteran signal-caller, including Matthew Stafford. While New York has seen some success with JJ McCarthy since Jaxson Dart went down, bringing in Rodgers would at least provide a Giants team fighting for the NFC East with another option should McCarthy falter down the stretch.

Why Aaron Rodgers should just retire

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles | Michael Owens/GettyImages

This exercise was exhausting enough. There are few natural fits for Rodgers, who is nearing his 43rd birthday this December. Rodgers announced it was his final year playing football before the season even started, and his performance the last two weeks backs that up. Rodgers has hit the proverbial wall, not because he doesn't have the itch to win or revive a once-great football brand in Pittsburgh, but because he can't keep up with father time.

Unlike, say, the Manning brothers or Tom Brady, Rodgers isn't expected to stick around the game he loves shortly after retirement. Instead, Rodgers has said without hesitation he wants to stay out of the public spotlight. Thus, it would make sense if he left the Steelers facility (as he did on Wednesday morning) and never returned.

We all would be better off for it, and Rodgers could enter the next phase of his life as a newfound family man.