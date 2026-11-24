The quarterback situation in the NFL is pretty dire right now. I'd probably put Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy in their own tier as the stone-cold superstars, with Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence a tier below. Lamar Jackson and Drake Maye are done for the season, though. Beyond Baker Mayfield (No. 18 of 32), it's hard to find a quarterback to wholeheartedly endorse as the starter for their current team in 2027 and beyond.

A lot of injuries. A lot of highs and lows. Here are our updated QB rankings after Week 11, with notes on Aaron Rodgers, Brock Purdy, Fernando Mendoza and Daniel Jones.

NFL quarterback rankings after Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name Team Prior Ranking 1. Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 1 2. Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 2 3. Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 3 4. Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers 4 5. Jared Goff Detroit Lions 7 6. Drake Maye (BYE) New England Patriots 5 7. Caleb Williams Chicago Bears 6 8. Jordan Love (BYE) Green Bay Packers 8 9. Matthew Stafford (BYE) Los Angeles Rams 9 10. Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 10 11. Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 12 12. Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders 11 13. CJ Stroud Houston Texans 13 14. Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings 14 15. Geno Smith New York Jets 15 16. Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints 16 17. Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 17 18. Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 19. Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers 18 20. Bo Nix Denver Broncos 20 21. Michael Penix Jr. (BYE) Atlanta Falcons 21 22. Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 22 23. Drew Lock (BYE) Seattle Seahawks 26 24. J.J. McCarthy New York Giants 23 25. Jacoby Brissett Baltimore Ravens -- 26. Deshaun Watson (BYE) Cleveland Browns -- 27. Cam Ward Tennessee Titans 28 28. Fernando Mendoza Las Vegas Raiders -- 29. Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts 29 30. Joe Milton III Philadelphia Eagles 31 31. Josh Johnson Arizona Cardinals -- 32. Kyle McCord Miami Dolphins --

Has anything really changed for Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into Sunday's matchup with the shorthanded Eagles hoping to take control of the AFC North. Instead, Pittsburgh suffered arguably its worst loss of the campaign so far, 19-16, to a team starting Joe Milton at quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers' surface numbers were fine — 30-for-44 for 227 yards and a touchdown — but he threw over half of his first-half pass attempts at or behind the line of scrimmage. He finished the game averaging just 5.2 yards per attempt. This Steelers offense, even with the magic touch of Mike McCarthy, is just woefully inconsistent. For all his wisdom and talent, Rodgers is also about to turn 43 years old. He can't grip and rip like he used to.

It feels like the Steelers are back in the same purgatory Mike Tomlin's departure was meant to set them free from. Rodgers is too old and too limited. With DK Metcalf slumping, there's not much this wide receiver room can do to break an opposing defense. The Steelers are probably a Wild Card team, but another first-round exit feels almost inevitable.

Three QBs dominate the NFL MVP race

Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are plenty of great individual performers in the NFL this season, but three quarterbacks — Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, Buffalo's Josh Allen and San Francisco's Brock Purdy — have separated from the pack when it comes to the MVP race.

That's probably the order I'd rank them in for now, but so often the MVP race comes down to record. Cincinnati dropped a heartbreaker in Washington on Monday night to fall to 7-3, only one game ahead of Pittsburgh and Cleveland (both 6-4) in the AFC North. The Bills, meanwhile, advanced to 9-1 with a drubbing of Miami, while the Niners are also 9-1 after dismantling Brian Flores' vaunted Vikings defense in Mexico City.

Purdy put together what is probably the single most impressive quarterback performance of Week 11, completing 21-of-26 passes (80.8 percent) for 255 yards and three touchdowns. There were flashier stat lines, no doubt, but Purdy's efficiency — while taking only one sack against a Vikings defense that has ravaged QBs all season — is a testament to his steady improvement. He's so poised, so quick-thinking and dynamic at the controls. Any latent "Purdy is a system QB" criticisms are officially dead and buried.

Fernando Mendoza shows flashes in Raiders loss

Fernando Mendoza - Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just two starts into his NFL career, Fernando Mendoza has already given Las Vegas Raiders fans plenty to dream on. Did the Raiders pull the plug a bit early on Kirk Cousins? Probably, but the trade value was too tempting for a 38-year-old on an expiring contract. Mendoza faces a steep learning curve in the final weeks of the season, but he was the No. 1 pick for a reason.

The Indiana legend threw his first NFL touchdown in Sunday's 38-24 loss to first-place Denver; he dropped it right in the bucket for a 68-yard Ashton Jeanty sprint.

Fernando Mendoza 68-yard pass to Ashton Jeanty for his first career passing TD pic.twitter.com/9muGwsU3pj — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 22, 2026

Mendoza finished 18-for-37 (48.6 percent) for 267 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. It was an imperfect performance, to be sure, but he looks extremely comfortable in play action, with a lot of sleight-of-hand deception you'd expect from a more experienced quarterback. He has also faced two hellish defenses out of the gate between Seattle and Denver. Easier Sundays are on the horizon.

His inefficiency, which is totally normal for a first-time QB, keeps Mendoza lower in the rankings for now, but he could climb much higher by season's end.

Daniel Jones is a free agent. Where can he sign?

Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts waived Daniel Jones less than halfway through his two-year, $88 million contract after a stinker on Thursday Night Football. Rumor has it the Colts had the option to trade Jones before the Nov. 10 deadline, with Minnesota and Baltimore registering interest. Instead, Indianapolis came to a painfully obvious conclusion two weeks late, and will suffer more ridicule as a result.

Jones has almost twice as many interceptions (13) as touchdowns (seven) this season; he was quite bad front-to-middle before the Colts' pulled the plug. Still, his malleable style and past flashes of brilliance should land him another gig — perhaps as soon as next week, depending on how quickly the free agent market moves.

Minnesota and Baltimore landed other veteran QBs at the deadline in Kirk Cousins and Jacoby Brissett, but who's to say Jones can't back them up for the second half? The Vikings in particular would be wise to reinforce the depth chart given Cousins' age and recent injury history. We know the front office does not believe in Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz as Super Bowl-caliber stopgaps.

A few other potential landing spots:

Miami Dolphins

Kyle McCord ain't it. Brady Cook ain't it either. With Malik Willis out a couple more weeks at least, the Dolphins could take a flier of Jones, just in case he's worth keeping around next season in a temporary capacity. I don't think Miami has to worry about Jones winning them too many games at this stage.

Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. has hit a wall and the Falcons are 3-7; that's somehow tied for second in the NFC South, only two games behind first-place Carolina (5-5). There's something to play for in Atlanta and Jones ought to appreciate the Falcons' buffet of quality playmakers. Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts should all make him look better. It's just a thought.

New England Patriots

There's a through line from Daniel Jones to Brian Daboll to Josh McDaniels, which could mean Daniel Jones is a natural fallback option for the Patrionts in lieu of Drake Maye. New England's postseason hopes are hanging by a thread and the offense is a complete mess, but there's no point on punting on the season when a decent short-term replacement is readily available.