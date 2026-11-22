The New England Patriots' chances of mounting a serious playoff run this season effectively ended when quarterback Drake Maye fractured his right leg. The time is now for head coach Mike Vrabel and everyone in New England's front office to shift their focus towards the future of the franchise.

The 2027 NFL Draft offers the Patriots a major chance to upgrade their roster talent. The team's record currently sits at 5-5 but it's easy to envision a scenario where their winning percentage slips down the stretch without Maye at the controls of their offense. The upside to that for New England is that it can improve their draft position.

Acquiring more offensive weaponry to make Maye's life easier will be a massive offseason priority for the Patriots. Vrabel will insist that his defense gets some attention in the early rounds of the draft as well. Don't be surprised if New England looks for a defensive playmaker with their first round selection.

Round 1: LB Chris Cole, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England's linebacking corps desperately needs a playmaker capable of presenting problems for opposing offenses. That's why selecting Georgia star Chris Cole in Round 1 will be such a temptation for the team's front office.

Cole lacks great size for the position, but he has everything else modern defenses covet from their playmaking linebackers. He possesses excellent speed, which allows him to make plays from sideline to sideline. He's the rare linebacker prospect who will enter the NFL with the ability to help his team in pass coverage and pass rush from his spot on the second level.

Some Patriots fans will be disappointing if their favorite team doesn't go for an offensive skill player in Round 1, but Cole has the talent to turn into an instant All-Pro if he continues to develop at the pro level. His arrival in New England will allow the rest of the team's defensive personnel to fall into place if they're fortunate enough to acquire him.

Round 2: WR Jackson Harris, LSU

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans in Foxborough won't have to wait too long to see their team add a new wide receiver for Maye to work with. Round 2 represents an excellent chance to nab a player who can become an instant starter on the perimeter for New England's offense.

LSU standout Jackson Harris did not come into his college season with a ton of hype, but he's been one of head coach Lane Kiffin's few bright spots this year. Harris has good size to work on the boundary at the pro level and has flashed above-average speed when working to threaten opposing secondaries over the top. He projects to be the sort of ball winner Maye needs on the outside once he adjusts to the rigors of NFL football.

Drafting Harris won't displace A.J. Brown, but it would lessen New England's dependence on the enigmatic veteran. Coming away with him in Round 2 would give Maye a much-needed boost in his receiver room.

Round 3: S Bray Hubbard, Alabama

Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vrabel's defense also needs help at the back end if they're going to stand up to high-powered passing attacks next year. Cornerback and safety both project to be needs for the Patriots in the draft, but in this mock the value lines up better at the safety position with Alabama standout Bray Hubbard.

There are questions about Hubbard's foot speed, but he overcomes any athletic deficiencies with his work ethic and instincts for the position. Those strengths are going to appeal strongly to Vrabel and his coaching staff during the pre-draft process.

Hubbard can help the Patriots with his ability to patrol the deep third and his willingness as a tackler. He'll need to be slightly protected against being isolated in single coverage, but his versatility makes him a good value choice for New England in Round 3.