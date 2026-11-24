A boring Week 11 on paper turned out to be more eventful than anticipated. The New York Giants proved they deserve respect by impressively beating the red-hot Jaguars at home. The Washington Commanders walked off the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. Perhaps most shockingly, the Philadelphia Eagles actually won a game, handing the Pittsburgh Steelers a damaging loss.

The updated Supercomputer predictions (Opta's projection model) show just how damaging a loss this was for Pittsburgh and what the playoff picture looks like in both the AFC and NFC. Let's dive in.

Supercomputer predicts the final AFC standings

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Six of the seven playoff spots in the AFC feel all but solidified, according to the Supercomputer. Five teams have playoff odds better than 94 percent, and the Cleveland Browns have a 65.5 percent chance of making it to the postseason. Barring a collapse, Cleveland should be fine. The race for the final Wild Card spot projects to be arguably the most fascinating race down the stretch, though.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken back-to-back embarrassing losses, putting the New England Patriots just 1.0 game behind them for the final Wild Card spot. The Patriots seemingly face an uphill battle with Tommy DeVito set to start at quarterback for (likely) the rest of the season, but the Supercomputer thinks this race will come down to the bitter end, with teams like the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens having puncher's chances too.

AFC East

Team Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Buffalo Bills 12.64 4.32 99.8 New England Patriots 8.69 8.27 54.9 New York Jets 6.14 10.83 1.4 Miami Dolphins 3.07 13.89 0

AFC North

Team Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Cincinnati Bengals 11.30 5.66 94.8 Cleveland Browns 9.43 7.54 65.5 Pittsburgh Steelers 8.93 8.04 47.6 Baltimore Ravens 7.26 9.71 12.8

AFC South

Team Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Jacksonville Jaguars 11.24 5.72 96.4 Houston Texans 8.04 8.93 28.8 Indianapolis Colts 5.09 11.89 0 Tennessee Titans 3.65 13.32 0

AFC West

Team Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Denver Broncos 12.26 4.72 98.6 Kansas City Chiefs 11.36 5.61 96.4 Las Vegas Raiders 6.71 10.25 3.2 Los Angeles Chargers 4.15 12.83 0

AFC Playoff Picture

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's fascinating about the playoff picture in the AFC is that the Steelers are projected to finish with more wins than the Patriots, yet the Patriots, for reasons only Opta can really explain, have higher odds when it comes to making the playoffs. We put the Steelers in as the No. 7 seed, both because they're projected to win more games, and because, even with their warts, they're easier to trust than the Patriots, who were .500 with Drake Maye.

With that being said, it's not like getting the No. 7 seed means that much, when the odds of New England or Pittsburgh getting through the juggernauts this conference has to offer are slim to none. The Bills are projected to earn the crucial No. 1 seed, while the Broncos are projected to barely edge out the Chiefs in the AFC West, giving them a much easier path to the Super Bowl.

Seed Team 1 Buffalo Bills 2 Denver Broncos 3 Cincinnati Bengals 4 Jacksonville Jaguars 5 Kansas City Chiefs 6 Cleveland Browns 7 Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Wild Card round matchups

(1) Buffalo Bills: BYE

(2) Denver Broncos vs. (7) Pittsburgh Steelers

(3) Cincinnati Bengals vs. (6) Cleveland Browns

(4) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. (5) Kansas City Chiefs

Supercomputer predicts the final NFC standings

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the AFC standings feel solidified, the opposite can be said about the NFC, with just three teams having playoff odds greater than 81 percent entering Week 12, two of which are in the NFC North. Only one team, the Arizona Cardinals, has literally no shot at making the playoffs, according to Opta. What's particularly interesting about this conference is that despite a .500 record, the Carolina Panthers are given 80 percent odds to make the playoffs, which speaks to how lousy the NFC South is. As much as I don't believe in the Panthers, I can't even say I disagree.

The most interesting race to follow will likely be the Wild Card race. Given how loaded the NFC North and NFC West (minus the Cardinals) are, that could come down to the very last week of the regular season, which is what NFL fans who love parity should be rooting for.

NFC East

Team Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % New York Giants 9.25 6.71 71.6 Dallas Cowboys 8.11 8.87 21.7 Washington Commanders 7.34 8.63 12.4 Philadelphia Eagles 6.25 10.71 1.2

NFC North

Team Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Detroit Lions 11.96 5 92.8 Chicago Bears 11.68 5.28 90.6 Minnesota Vikings 10.65 6.32 77 Green Bay Packers 9.70 7.26 45

NFC South

Team Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Carolina Panthers 8.90 8.07 80.7 New Orleans Saints 6.72 10.25 9 Atlanta Falcons 6.09 10.89 5.7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5.81 11.17 5.2

NFC West

Team Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % San Francisco 49ers 13.32 3.65 99.8 Los Angeles Rams 9.96 7 50.8 Seattle Seahawks 9.69 7.27 36.9 Arizona Cardinals 5.10 11.88 0

NFC Playoff Picture

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco 49ers entered the Week as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and after a wildly impressive Sunday Night Football victory over the Minnesota Vikings, they might be Super Bowl favorites. The Vikings should still be a playoff team despite that loss, but they lost crucial ground in the NFC North to the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, who earn higher seeds as a result. The Bears, in particular, are in a great spot, getting to play a subpar Panthers team in the Wild Card Round.

The Los Angeles Rams got a lot of love from the Supercomputer despite Puka Nacua being ruled out for the year and the rash of injuries they've had to deal with, given that they're projected to squeak into the No. 7 spot over teams like the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. It's hard to doubt a team led by Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, but at this point, I think I am going to, and say I don't love that prediction. That would set up another battle of Stafford in Detroit in the playoffs, though, and that I am more than here for.

Seed Team 1 San Francisco 49ers 2 Detroit Lions 3 New York Giants 4 Carolina Panthers 5 Chicago Bears 6 Minnesota Vikings 7 Los Angeles Rams

NFC Wild Card round matchups:

(1) San Francisco 49ers: BYE

(2) Detroit Lions vs. (7) Los Angeles Rams

(3) New York Giants vs. (6) Minnesota Vikings

(4) Carolina Panthers vs. (5) Chicago Bears