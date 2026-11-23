Even though seven of the 11 games were won by at least two scores on Sunday in the NFL, including the should-have-been-a-banger Sunday Night Football game, Week 11 was a much better day of football than it was supposed to be.

Every week I go back, reminisce, and hand out awards for the fun, dumb, and bizarre stuff that we saw. When we have a day like Sunday, you know there’s going to be a lot of it.

Low Man Won: Nohl Williams

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Nohl Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a universal rule in football: The low man wins. On Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs’ cornerback, Nohl Williams, was the undisputed lowest man.

That’s a 6-foot-3, 235-pound dude getting lifted five feet into the air and chunked down like a bag of trash. You love to see it.

Now, you’re going to see people compare that to some kind of WWE wrestling move. But me and you? We’re cultured people; that’s a freestyle wrestling move.



The level change directly into a pseudo-fireman’s carry and dumping him hips overhead? That’s a five-point throw … and at that point in the game, the Chiefs were up 14-0. You could make a solid argument that throw led to a win by technical superiority.

What’s your deal?: DK Metcalf

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m starting to think that DK Metcalf guy might not have the best attitude. In the Steelers loss to the Eagles, he got in a fight and got flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty. 10-ish minutes later, he poked Cooper DeJean in the eye, got in another fight, got flagged again, and was ejected for the third time in his career.

If you didn’t see it and you were wondering if the eye poke was intentional — it was.

DK Metcalf has been ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.



Metcalf was ejected after two personal fouls.



(📺 CBS) pic.twitter.com/f1OE50Fn6I — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2026

Good for the CBS crew for having a guy with a 2006 Motorola Razr focus directly on Metcalf. Not a lot of broadcasting crews have the wherewithal to think ahead like that.

Survival instincts? Never heard of ’em: Joe Milton

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through millions and millions of years, vertebrates have developed a fight-or-flight response to stressful situations. Cavemen did it so they didn’t die, and it’s still a thing that most of us have to this day. Joe Milton, Philadelphia’s QB4 (now starting QB), might not have it.

Early in the game, he got strip-sacked. Instead of diving for the ball or pulling a Cam Newton and faking like he was going for it, he kind of just… stood there.

Joe Milton just watched his fumble pic.twitter.com/cLOfmTFhTR — Jet (@_jetgaming) November 22, 2026

Maybe this was a thing where he thought that his arm was moving forward, or he was trying to convince someone that his arm was moving forward. But if that’s the case, he was either the only person who thought that, or he fooled absolutely no one.

I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone freeze like that before, especially in that specific circumstance. It was really weird.

If you’re ever in an emergency situation with Joe Milton, you should go into it knowing that you’re going to have to do all of the work because he’s just going to hang out.

Rookie of the Week: David Bailey

New York Jets defensive end David Bailey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There haven’t been many standout rookies this season. Fernando Mendoza had a solid game against the Broncos this week, but every conversation around this group has to start and finish with David Bailey and Arvell Reese.

Every week, these two guys are indirectly competing against each other for the Defensive Rookie of the Week award — and Week 11 belonged to Bailey.

He finished the day all over the box score: five tackles, two tackles for a loss, two sacks, two QB hits, and a forced fumble. That’s all solid, but it’s how he does those things, and the violence that he brings, that sets him apart. Get a load of this guy:

There's a reason David Bailey was the No. 2 pick 💪



NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8sIdm9IXOx — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

DAVID BAILEY AGAIN



📺: #NYJvsLAC on FOX pic.twitter.com/sAToIjDjpT — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 22, 2026

That first one makes your bones hurt. If Herbert were a literal tank, Bailey would’ve punched a hole clean through it. And the second one? That’s bullying; that’s how it looks when an uncle throws children into the pool.

You know what? That’s what David Bailey is: a strong uncle.

That’s what bad teams do: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Good teams play like good teams and limit those really boneheaded plays. You typically don’t see defenses that make it to the Conference Championships figuratively (or literally) fall on their face and allow five-yard gains to turn into 60-yard gains.

Well, the Cowboys gave us yet another example of how deep-rooted their defensive problems are.

Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate caught a 10-yard pass, fell to the ground, got up, and ran 49 more yards for a touchdown — and you better believe there were three Cowboys defenders standing around him while it happened.

Nobody touched Carnell Tate and he scores!



TENvsDAL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cQ7sadUDLH — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

First off: Hell of a play by Tate. Popping your butt off the ground like that is super impressive. For Dallas, though? Buddy, that’s pathetic.

What a heads up play by Carnell Tate ‼️



TENvsDAL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/kLwBnr0037 — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Football is a collision sport. The entire purpose is to be physical. Knowing that, Cobie Durant (No. 2) decides to kind of just tap Tate on the back as he’s getting up. Caleb Downs’ (No. 13) stamina bar ran out, and he just started walking. Malik Hooker (No. 24) straight-up whiffed trying to touch Tate’s thigh.

I know that one touchdown didn’t really matter at all in this game, but it eventually led to Dallas allowing 30 points for the fifth time this season. Think about it like this: how much better would this win have been if the final score was 51-23 rather than 51-30?

Welcome to the NFL moment: Vega Ioane

Baltimore Ravens guard Vega Ioane | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens’ rookie guard, Vega Ioane, is going to have a really bad time when the team goes over the film on Monday. He’s 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds and was drafted 14th overall. That’s the kind of guy that you really want to take over the line and move bodies — and at the very least, have the strength to not be moved.

Tre’von Moehrig, the Panthers' 6-foot-2, 215-pound nickel, decided that he wanted to embarrass Ioane and tell the Ravens that they drafted a punk:

SHEESH. Ioane is moving, and he should be uprooting anyone who is in his way because he’s at least 100 pounds heavier than them. Moehrig invited violence and absolutely ragdolled Ioane. It’s like he had a stick of C4 in his shoulder pads and put it straight in the rookie's chest. That rocks for everyone but Vega Ioane.

You listened to Cam Skattebo?: John Harbaugh

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone knows someone who says something and immediately makes you think, “Okay, so the opposite is true.” Surprising to absolutely no one, Cam Skattebo is one of those guys.

Near the end of the first quarter, he had a run that got him within inches of the end zone. He thought he was in, so he got up and ran to Harbaugh, asking (read: demanding) him to challenge it.

Cam Skattebo forced John Harbaugh to throw the challenge flag…he was wrong pic.twitter.com/sjqqkUgHjR — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) November 22, 2026

Harbaugh did … and sure enough, the call was upheld.

There’s probably a lesson to learn here, and it’s one that Harbaugh probably should’ve already learned. Skattebo’s a maniac. Maybe we don’t listen to him for any non-headbutting advice.

You believed Cam Skattebo?: No one

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week, Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL doing a sack celebration, so on Wednesday (Nov. 18), Skattebo said that he was retiring his backflip celebration.

“I’m serious. There’s no reason to flip. Mentally, I’m like: ‘F--- it. I’m not doing that s--- … I’m sure I’ll do it at some point, if we go to the playoffs or something.”

So, obviously, four days later he got a game-sealing first down against the Jaguars — and then backflipped.

Skattebo first down and a backflip!



JAXvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/JuwVc6smEv — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026

I mean, yeah. That checks out.

You have to think that after Harbaugh’s challenge failed, he thought, ‘That guy's going to backflip tonight, isn’t he?’

Bless Your Heart: Liam Coen

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jags got put in some pretty rough spots on Sunday: Chris Rodriguez rushed for a first down. Replay assist incorrectly ruled him short. The Jags then challenged it and won. Meaning: the refs were initially right, the replay assist was wrong, and then Jacksonville had to use a challenge to go with the refs' first ruling. So that was dumb.

Then Parker Washington had a super sick touchdown catch that was ruled incomplete. It was very clearly complete, so they challenged that too, but the challenge was unsuccessful. So that was also very dumb.

We were all kind of hoping that the football gods would help them out and give them some grace … Until Liam Coen decided to lean waaaaaaaaay too far into the math.

With 3:40-ish left in the game, the Jags were down 23-15, and they had a fourth-and-goal from the Giants' eight-yard line. Coen decided to kick a field goal to make it 23-18. Analytics nerds will tell you that decision is defensible. I’m here to tell you: do not listen to those nerds.

They were in the red zone, opted out of a game-tying score and tried to make it so they needed another possession to maybe have a game-winning drive.

To make it worse, Coen’s gone on record saying he’d do the exact opposite of this exact thing:

Sometimes you live long enough to Matt Lafleur pic.twitter.com/vkcd0PXxWm — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 23, 2026

Pseudoscience of the Week: Altitude Chambers

San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the Sunday night game between the 49ers and the Vikings, there was more at stake than just a win and a chance at the top seed in the NFC. There was also travel-plan dominance.

Remember back in Week 1, when the 49ers played the Rams in Australia? The 49ers went Down Under a week before the game to acclimate to the time-zone change, while the Rams got there 15-ish minutes before the game started so they could stay on West Coast time.

The 49ers destroyed the Rams, and we all got to flame Sean McVay and the gang for their super dumb travel plan.

The Sunday Night game was in Mexico City, which is a whopping 7,352 feet above sea level. Neither Minnesota nor San Francisco are remotely close to that level of elevation.

Leading up to the game, both teams had different plans to get their teams ready: the 49ers practiced at an Air Force base in Colorado, and the Vikings used altitude chambers to simulate the thin atmosphere.

If this game was a blowout in either direction, the losing team’s strategy was going to be justifiably labeled as pseudoscience (by me).

The 49ers won 35-10, so, yeah. Sell your stock in altitude chambers because they’re just a bunch of baloney.

Bad Rule: Free kick

Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most polarizing rules in football is the one where, if an offense fumbles the ball out of the end zone that they are trying to score in, then it is ruled as a touchback, and the other team gets the ball.

That happened on Sunday; the Ravens’ running back, Justice Hill, fumbled through the end zone and gave the ball to the Panthers.

TD turns into a touchback! Panthers ball!



BALvsCAR on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qpWNoHVtvw — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Every time something like that happens, people come out of the woodwork to talk about how much they hate that rule.

I have a take: the fair catch free kick rule is infinitely worse. That’s the one where a player can fair catch a punt, and then that team can line up in a kickoff formation to try to kick a field goal … essentially giving them an un-rushed kick.

We saw the Chargers take advantage of this rule a couple of years ago:

A rare fair catch free kick results in a Cameron Dicker 57-yard FG for the @Chargers 🤯



It's the first free kick FG since 1976! pic.twitter.com/yb0cyPuKnR — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024

It’s dumb. It’s gross. It’s outdated. It’s not football.

On Sunday night, the Vikings tried to do this exact same thing going into halftime.

A fun rule some may not know. After a fair catch teams may attempt an uncontested field goal from the spot of the fair catch on the next play. So no snap or rush just the kicker and the holder.



Reichard a few yards short from a 71-yard FG 🤏 pic.twitter.com/GL4M5lloiF — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 23, 2026

Listen, I’m all for long field goals, and a game with the super-thin Mexico City air is just asking for long field goals. But if Will Reichard broke the NFL record with the thin air and the free kick rule? Nah. That’s lame. That’s a bad rule.

The fair catch free kick is outdated, and it’s not football. Get that out of here.