The NFL schedule gives fans life some weeks and leaves them miserable in others. Week 11 certainly falls into the latter category as the result of a six-team bye week, a lopsided schedule that saw no matchups between two teams with winning records prior to 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, and the generally putrid football that resulted from said slate.

There were a few notable highlights, such as an absolute offensive masterclass from the Dallas Cowboys and the important Jaguars-Giants tilt in the late window. Who rated amongst the biggest Winners and Losers from the latest round of NFL action?

Biggest Winners of NFL Week 11

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver George Pickens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Cowboys Offense

After a tumultous week where the Cowboys lost despite scoring 40 points and saw defensive coordinator Christian Parker stripped of play calling responsibilities, the offense decided to simply never stop scoring. That strategy paid off immensely in a 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans where Dallas scored on all eight of their meaningful possessions, with the ninth resulting in a kneel-down to end the game.

Fantasy players who started Cowboys were very happy as Dak Prescott threw for 325 yards and had five total touchdowns, with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens each exceeding 100 yards with a score. Javonte Williams had two total touchdowns and backup KaVonte Turpin added another on the ground, making this a well-rounded offensive clinic to cover the fact that the defense gave up another 30 to Cam Ward and company.

Big Favorites

After taking a beating in the first 10 weeks of the year, sports books have been starting to raise the point spreads on the biggest favorites to try and protect their investments. Four teams (Buffalo, Kansas City, Chicago and Dallas) went off today favored by more than a touchdown and those squads went 3-1, with the lone defeat coming as the Saints covered a 10.5-point spread against the Bears with a late score.

Buffalo toyed with an injured Miami team before pulling away late to cover a 16.5-point spread while the Chiefs' identical 16.5-point spread was essentially covered by the end of the first half against the Josh Johnson-led Cardinals. The Cowboys were only favored by 8.5 against the Titans due to their defensive difficulties but still managed to win by 21 with a last minute score from Tennessee, which could make some of the lopsided spreads even higher in Week 12.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina Panthers

A lot of criticism has been lobbed towards the NFC South for its miserable status as a division along with the potential they could host a playoff game with a sub-.500 record again. Carolina is doing its best to change that, winning the best game of the early window in a 35-33 shootout against the Ravens to get back to .500 on the year.

Chuba Hubbard carried the Panthers' offense, rumbling for 120 yards and two scores against the underachieving Ravens' defense while Bryce Young threw for over 250 yards and two touchdowns. Both New Orleans and Tampa Bay also lost, meaning Carolina is two games clear of the rest of the division with a chance to create more separation against the Bucs on Monday night in Week 12.

New York Giants

It has been a long 10 days in New York after the Giants blew a game against Washington that opened the door for them to be caught in the NFC East. John Harbaugh can now look at his team and see they got one back with a gutty 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, who many considered one of the best teams in the AFC, to secure a critical victory with a tough stretch of schedule looming.

The defense deserves a lot of credit for slowing down Jacksonville's elite offense, which just put up 40 points on the Titans last week. There was some bending involved as the Jaguars racked up almost 400 yards of offense but they did secure two key interceptions to deny Trevor Lawrence scoring opportunities, including a big pick in the fourth quarter from Paulson Adebo to set up a critical insurance field goal while holding a 20-9 lead.

Biggest Losers of NFL Week 11

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh Steelers

If you are a true playoff contender, losing a game to the decimated Eagles with Joe Milton at quarterback feels like a disqualifying offense. The biggest loser on Sunday was clearly Pittsburgh, which followed up a beatdown by Cincinnati last Sunday night by getting worked by the remnants of Philadelphia in the Battle of Pennsylvania.

Aaron Rodgers continued to look old against the Eagles, going just 30-of-44 for 227 yards and taking five sacks in the defeat. Philadelphia completely bottled up Pittsburgh's running game, holding Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle to a combined 14 carries for 43 yards, while D.K. Metcalf got himself ejected for poking Eagles' defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eyes, his second unsportsmanlike conduct foul of the game.

DK Metcalf has been ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.



Metcalf was ejected after two personal fouls.



(📺 CBS) pic.twitter.com/f1OE50Fn6I — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2026

NFL Fans

The slate of games that the NFL provided on Sunday afternoon was absolutely dreadful. There was only one truly entertaining game in the early window (the Ravens-Panthers shootout), which shouldn't be a surprise since there was no game matching two teams with winning records before Jaguars-Giants. A lot of the league's bad teams also showed why they were bad, with Miami and Arizona essentially capitulating to the Bills and Chiefs once the game was kicked.

Things are poised to get worse next Sunday, when 49ers-Seahawks is the only matchup in the afternoon slate pairing two teams with winning records. All 32 teams will be playing next week, but Roger Goodell's insistence on spreading the slate as thin as possible is leading to more dead Sunday afternoons than we've ever had before.

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robert Saleh

There was a lot of narrative building in favor of Saleh when he got the Titans' head coaching job, with many arguing that he was treated badly by the Jets in his first opportunity. Tennessee has been abysmal for most of the season, looking uncompetitive in a lot of games, but Sunday's 51-30 lsos to the Cowboys was a definitive black mark against Saleh's reputation as a defensive minded head coach.

While the Cowboys do have an explosive offense, Saleh's defense is not completely bereft of talent and he has quite the reputation as a defensive play caller. Failing to stop Dallas at all is a very bad look for Saleh, who has the Titans going backwards once again as his career head coaching record fell to 21-45.

Liam Coen

Coen has gotten plenty of flowers for his innovative approach to the game, but he did make some key mistakes in game management late in the fourth quarter. While it is true that the Jaguars got hosed when the referees missed a touchdown from Parker Washington (even with a replay review triggered by a Coen challenge), Coen left points on the board in critical situations.

After Jacksonville scored a touchdown to bring the game to 23-15, Coen decided to go for two, getting burned when the play failed. Coen then opted for a surprisingly conservative field goal attempt on his next drive, bypassing the opportunity to throw into the end zone on 4th and goal from the 8 to put trust in his defense to get a stop with only one timeout left. The move backfired as the Giants picked up two first downs to ice the game, leaving Lawrence standing on the sideline instead of getting a chance to extend the game or win it outright.