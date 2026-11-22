Week 11 marked the end of the Daniel Jones era for the Indianapolis Colts after a benching against the Houston Texans led to his release on Friday. The decision was financially costly for the Colts, who will take a $35.2 million dead cap hit on their 2027 books when they need to find a new starting quarterback.

While it is true that the Colts didn't want to risk a nearly $11 million injury guarantee in his $88 million extension getting triggered, benching Jones and having him back up Anthony Richardson for the rest of the season was a viable option. The financial aspect of the decision was confounding, but it gets worse when you consider the fact that Indianapolis had significant trade interest in Jones prior to the deadline.

The Colts will regret passing on Baltimore's offer for Daniel Jones

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback needy teams were certainly on the hunt for passers at the trade deadline. The Minnesota Vikings, who Jones spent the end of the 2024 season with on the practice squad, checked in on Jones before pivoting back to Kirk Cousins in a move that has a bigger upside for them.

The other team that showed interest in Jones was the Baltimore Ravens, who lost both Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley to long-term injuries in a Week 8 loss to Buffalo. The Ravens did eventually land Jacoby Brissett to try and hold the fort, but ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed on Sunday that they made a significant play for Jones before getting turned down by Indianapolis.

The Ravens offered the Colts a fourth-round draft pick for Daniel Jones and a fifth-round pick, with the condition that the fifth-rounder would be returned to Indianapolis if Baltimore advanced to the playoffs. Minnesota also had interest in Jones. Indy held him, then released… https://t.co/8JGafh74Yr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2026

Baltimore offered a fourth round pick to the Colts for Jones and a conditional fifth-rounder that would only convey if the Ravens missed the playoffs. That kind of deal is the NFL equivalent of a ham sandwich trade, but trading Jones would have been more cost-effective for the Colts' cap than simply cutting him as they did.

The more important distinction here is that Indianapolis, which is already operating at a deficit in draft picks thanks to last year's ill-fated Sauce Gardner deal that will send their first-rounder to New York, turned down a draft pick for a player they were likely moving on from in the offseason. Moving on now makes it that much worse since they took on a crushing salary cap hit and got nothing in return for a player that had value around the league.

It sounds like Jones will clear waivers, which will allow him to pick his landing spot later in the year. Few teams in the league have been as poorly run as the Colts have been in recent years and the way they handled the Jones trade interest is another glaring example of that.