The top of the 2027 NFL Draft order is rather solidified after just 11 weeks of play and three of the top six selections feature teams led by first-year head coaches. Most times upper management has a little bit of patience and allows new regimes some time to build and progress out of the league basement. This year, there are a few candidates who may not have earned that kind of grace.

The names below are not necessarily predicted to be fired at the end of the season but so far haven't shown any momentum or promise for the future. Let's talk about each, how poorly their teams have done to date and why their retained employment won't make things much better in 2027.

Robert Saleh, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee is 1-9 and is well on track to match or do worse than it finished in the 2025 season (3-14). The team ranks last among all defenses (which is tough to do considering the Dallas Cowboys exist) and ranks among the bottom six on offense (27th). Saleh is a defensive guy, most well known for the bruising brick wall that was the San Francisco 49ers of years past, but he can't seem to cut it as a head coach to lead both sides of the ball.

Even if he finishes with the No. 1 overall pick, would selecting projected Heisman Trophy winner Jeremiah Smith actually improve things the way he needs it to? Quarterback Cam Ward ranks 20th among starters in passing yards (1,962) and has thrown six picks to just 10 touchdowns this season. He's no longer a rookie and would be entering a critical year three. Giving him Smith along with former Ohio State teammate Carnell Tate would, in theory, be a scary offensive core but the offensive line isn't going to give Ward enough time to find them (sacked 19 times this year). Salah isn't a name that will draw top guard free agents in the offseason.

Mike LaFleur, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quarterback chaos has been more damning for the front office and ownership, but LaFleur could easily be scapegoated for yet another sub-five-win campaign. Yet, it was the same front office that flipped Jacoby Brissett (miraculously) at the trade deadline, leaving LaFleur with rookie Carson Beck (yikes) and now everyone's favorite journeyman Josh Johnson (40 years old). That plan hasn't worked out very well (3-8 record) and one could argue management has set LaFleur up to fail.

There really isn't a coherent mission for the Cardinals going forward. They need a franchise passer and Beck clearly isn't going to be invested in to develop into that. The team (presumably) wants to improve faster, so either signing another veteran or drafting a top rookie this offseason is on the docket. Will LaFleur be given latitude to pick his guy now that Brissett is gone and nobody else on the roster today is going to take the reins? If Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker is really the projected first QB off the board, that feels unlikely.

Jeff Hafley, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Investing in Malik Willis isn't paying immediate dividends. That was mostly expected considering Miami traded every other major asset outside of running back Devon Achane away prior to the season. Now, Achane is out for the year with injury and Willis has literally nobody to throw the ball to. Hafley will be hoping management has more patience than Tennessee and Arizona could have in order to allow his rebuild to take shape over the next two years of Willis' $67.5 million contract.

Miami currently owns the No. 3 pick in next year's draft and that's going to come with a lot of pressure. Do you draft a top prospect for the trenches or Willis' eventual successor? Will the front office trust Hafley to develop such a prospect and deliver improved results in 2027? If the answer is no, then you can't keep him around. Owning the second-worst offense in the league feels like compelling evidence to support that decision.

Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Pittsburgh have a winning record and are in the AFC playoff hunt. Yet the Steelers have a culture problem that McCarthy clearly doesn't care enough to fix. He was really only hired to convince Aaron Rodgers to delay his retirement by one year and has cobbled together a mediocre roster that is limping its way to the postseason at best or faceplanting with a low to mid-first-round pick at worst.

DK Metcalf's latest ejection was just more evidence McCarthy has an undisciplined locker room. Rodgers, as a captain, doesn't seem to be setting the right example or his top receiver just doesn't care if there's pushback. What will McCarthy do post-Rodgers to make sure Pittsburgh improves upon this season rather than regressing? Pittsburgh needs a reset and McCarthy isn't the guy who can lead a critical draft.