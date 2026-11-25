Aaron Rodgers is like a virus. He seeps into the veins of a football culture, impacting everything from the neuro pathways that influence football decisions to the very delivery which with they finally find a cure. Yet, unlike, say, the measles, COVID-19 or even the flu, there is no simple fix — or vaccine — for the Pittsburgh Steelers to take and Rodgers to surely speak out against on a podcast you never asked to listen to.

You see, much like Rodgers, the Steelers have an accountability problem. It's been this way for years and wasn't solved by the firing of Mike Tomlin in favor of a perceived Rodgers' yes-man in replacement and Yinzer-to-riches success story Mike McCarthy. Sure, No. 8 throwing his teammates under the bus in favor of a No. 1 wide receiver in name only hasn't helped matters, but this product is rotten to its core and has been spoiling behind the scenes for the better part of a decade. No one in this story deserves better except for those the Steelers take for granted — their fans.

This is an intervention for Steelers fans. It's finally time to take the plunge, and visit a rehabilitation center near you. Not all rebuilds are created equal. In honor of Rodgers' terrible tenure as No. 8 in search of Pittsburgh's seventh Lombardi, here is how the Steelers can finally, mercifully end their streak of incompetence.

8. Steelers should release Aaron Rodgers. Like now

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no good that can come from keeping Rodgers on the roster long term. He is a cancer to whatever team chemistry remains in the Steelers locker room. And dare I say a player of Rodgers' stature deserves to go out on his own terms, not by being told he's not welcome from what amounts to his own sanctuary city.

I do not know if Rodgers has played his final NFL snap. The Steelers should give the future Hall of Famer every opportunity to play for a contender elsewhere. Perhaps the New England Patriots could give Rodgers a call. Who knows?

7. Steelers must suspend DK Metcalf and release him shortly thereafter

Lost in the Rodgers drama is that DK Metcalf quite literally dropped the ball here. The Steelers reworked Metcalf's contract this offseason, making it almost impossible to release him. Yet, an ejection in Pittsburgh's most recent loss to the Eagles gives the Steelers a window. They can void guarantees in Metcalf's contract — something they failed to do just last season when Metcalf was ejected in a game against the Lions — and just pay No. 4 to go away.

He, more than even Rodgers, has been the biggest Steelers distraction prior to this week.

6. Bench Mason Rudolph when the ceiling inevitably caves in

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers are the oldest team in the NFL and still hanging on to a playoff spot. A team full of vets on the defensive side of the ball like TJ Watt and Cameron Heyward deserves to make a run with a quarterback they can rally behind. If not Rodgers, then why not Mason Rudolph, a long-term Steeler who has friendships with these players on and off the field.

I am not a big fan of Rudolph for many reasons, but he's proven himself in these situations before. Rudolph stepped in for an injured Kenny Pickett a few years back and led the Steelers to the playoffs. He could do it again, however unlikely. But most importantly, McCarthy needs to be willing to pull the trigger again. Rudolph is not the Steelers QB of the future.

5. Give Will Howard and Drew Allar plenty of runway at starting QB

While I don't approve of how the Steelers benched Rodgers, I'm thrilled they finally did it. Starting Rudolph makes sense, as installing one of Howard or Allar at that position on a short week is only setting them up for failure.

Yet, when the time inevitably comes for the Steelers to see what they have in Howard and Allar, they need to stick with it. It will not be pretty, and could very well bleed into a training camp QB competition in 2027. That's exactly what this franchise needs in 2027 and beyond, even if both players end up failing.

4. Trade TJ Watt, high-priced veterans on defense this offseason

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ. Watt (90) Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watt and Heyward are Steelers legends and likely future Hall of Famers. They deserve to go out on their own terms, and will be remembered primarily for their time in Pittsburgh. All that being said, if the Steelers can receive anything of value in terms of draft capital for these star players, they ought to consider it. Neither Heyward nor Watt is getting any younger, and there is a premium price to pay for pass rushers.

While Watt's contract could be an eyesore for interested teams, he can land a competent GM a Day 2 pick at the very least. It remains to be seen if Omar Khan is that competent GM, given he brought Rodgers in for a second go-around.

3. Select a quarterback and WR1 early in the 2027 NFL Draft

While the Steelers have hyped up Allar and Howard since last offseason, both have plenty of holes in their games. Pittsburgh needs to play the numbers game when finding their QB of the future, and that means selecting a quarterback early in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh already has a solid run game and an offensive line that, prior to the Mason McCormick injury, was improving weekly. What they really need to set up these young QBs for success is a true WR1, which could be found early in the 2027 draft.

2. Keep Mike McCarthy's leash short. He's responsible for Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers hired McCarthy as a favor to Rodgers. One is an extension of the other, and McCarthy spent much of his Tuesday press conference defending Rodgers and loudly declaring the 43-year-old his starter. It's unclear what happened in a few short hours to make McCarthy go to Rudolph, but he deserves much of the blame for running the Steelers circus into the ground. What Pittsburgh needs is real leadership, and they're not getting it from Rodgers or a group of veterans that pretend finishing 9-8 every season is any sort of real accomplishment.

This should be McCarthy's show and his time to shine. He promised to develop the Steelers next franchise quarterback. You're up, Big Mike.

1. It's time for Art Rooney Jr. to step down as the Steelers owner

The Steelers have been a mess since Dan Rooney died in 2017. Heck, Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff game since then. Art Jr. doesn't have the same conviction as Dan or even Art Sr., and seems all too content making the postseason, raking in money from season ticket holders and ruining what was once a world-class organization. What Art Jr. defines as success — and make no mistake, he thought bringing back Rodgers was the right move and made the Steelers a Super Bowl contender once again — doesn't line up with the viewing public.

Perhaps Dan Rooney Jr., the current VP of Business Development for the Steelers who has been more visible on the front lines in recent years, could take on a bigger role. Either way, this apple is rotten to its core, and fixing the problem has to start at the very top. Thus far, Art Jr. has failed to take any sort of accountability.

He can steal this blueprint if he'd prefer.