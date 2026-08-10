New Kayshon Boutte trade packages the Chiefs, Colts and Broncos can offer

The Washington Commanders added a wide receiver who played for the New England Patriots last season, but it wasn't a trade for Kayshon Boutte, which is what some wondered about. Nope: Stefon Diggs is the newest Commanders wideout.

But there are still plenty of potential Boutte landing spots available. The Patriots have A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs nowm so Boutte is expendable, and these three teams all have reason to reach out about a potential deal.

Proposed Chiefs-Patriots trade for Kayshon Boutte

The Kansas City Chiefs kill two birds with one stone here: they add talent at wide receiver and they open cap space by moving cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Fulton's cap hit is a problem for the Chiefs this season. After spending big to sign him, Fulton struggled to even see the field in 2025, and now he's basically just wasting a roster spot on this team. That's not to say he doesn't have bounce-back potential, though — it's just the Chiefs should value cap space over Fulton at this point. New England has the cap room to bet on Fulton rebounding and being productive as a third or fourth corner, and they also get a fifth-round pick for their troubles.

As for why Kansas City needs Boutte, you can simply take one look at the team's depth chart and you'll have your answer. The most likely No. 4 receiver on this team is fifth-round pick Cyrus Allen. Rashee Rice had knee surgery this offseason. Tyquan Thornton is expected to be a critical part of this offense. Adding Boutte is a no-brainer if that's an option.

Proposed Colts-Patriots trade for Kayshon Boutte

You might be thinking "wait, isn't this just a worse version of the Chiefs trade," to which I'll say this: IDK. It depends on what the Patriots value: a bench player or additional cap space. Sure, they don't need the cap room, but if they opt to just deal Boutte for a pick, the Chiefs are likely out because of how close that'd push them to the hard cap, while the Indianapolis Colts have room to add Boutte without worrying about cap space.

Why would the Colts want to bring in another receiver? Because this season needs to be about putting Daniel Jones in the best possible situation. He's coming off an Achilles tear and we don't really know if he's going to be able to play like he was pre-injury, so giving him as many weapons as possible is a good idea.

With Michael Pittman now in Pittsburgh, the Colts are thin at wide receiver. I'm a huge Josh Downs fan as your slot guy, but Alec Pierce still feels one dimensional. You need someone who can make plays on the edges in the medium passing game, and right now you're looking at...Ashton Dulin in that role? Yikes.

There's also the injury concern with Pierce, who is still not practicing after offseason ankle surgery. There's still plenty of time before the season begins, but Pierce missing regular-season games has to at least be something to worry about, and adding Boutte would really help keep things moving smoothly if that happens.

Proposed Broncos-Patriots trade for Kayshon Boutte

This has less to do with the Jaylen Waddle injury than you might think. Waddle might have a leg strain, but he's almost certainly not going to miss time because of it. The Marvin Mims injury — he also suffered a leg injury in camp — doesn't appear to be super serious either.

No, this is really more about the Super Bowl window for the Denver Broncos. Bo Nix is a very good quarterback, but I don't know if he's someone you can win a title with on a second contract. Building the best possible team around him while he's on his rookie deal seems like a much better way of approaching things.

The Broncos have a great wide receiver duo with Waddle and Courtland Sutton, but the No. 3 role is up for grabs between Mims, Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin. There are pros and cons for all three guys, but one thing is also clear: there are more pros and fewer cons for Boutte than for any of those players. He really could help this offense reach the next level, giving Denver a shot to sneak in a title before Nix's cap hit explodes in a few years.